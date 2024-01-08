« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,512
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
January 8, 2024, 02:17:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 01:39:43 pm
RAWK CUP Round 1 v Arsenal Sunday 7th January

 We will have replays. Any replays in round 1 will take place in the next cup game after I am fully up to date, which could be either Fulham H or A.


I'll be updating Arsenal A tomorrow, but the replays will wait until Fulham H.
joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
January 8, 2024, 04:27:55 pm
Vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

2-0 Liverpool
Nunez
6
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
January 8, 2024, 06:22:24 pm
vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,512
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
January 8, 2024, 10:45:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2024, 02:17:44 pm
I'll be updating Arsenal A tomorrow, but the replays will wait until Fulham H.

Should've said Fulham A. Forgot the first leg was at home.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 08:44:23 am
v Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Jota Gakpo Nunez

Score: 3-0
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm
vs Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
Elliott  Mac Allister Jones
Diaz Jota Nunez

FS: 3-0
FS: Elliott
DP: 4
mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
vs Fulham

Kelleher

TAA
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

Elliott
Jones
Gravenberch

Nunez
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,466
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm
LFC vs Fulham - 1st Leg

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Nunez
Jota
Elliott

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 04:08:38 pm
vs Fulham:

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 4
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 06:32:46 pm
Vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Jota
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6

SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm
v Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
Mac Allister
Jones

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,305
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 12:08:33 am
v Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Beck
Elliot
Mac Allister
Jones
Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,033
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 12:32:44 am
Liverpool v Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Konaté
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
Mac Allister
Jones

Díaz
Jota
Nuñéz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 06:51:10 am
vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: nunez
DP: 8
