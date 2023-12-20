« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 13053 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #840 on: December 20, 2023, 11:22:36 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimikas
Szobzslai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #841 on: December 20, 2023, 11:28:58 pm »
v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-2
First goal: Jesus
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #842 on: December 20, 2023, 11:57:34 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #843 on: December 21, 2023, 11:07:52 am »
v Arsenal

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #844 on: December 21, 2023, 11:44:32 am »
LFC vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Endo
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 3-2 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #845 on: December 21, 2023, 01:21:36 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliot
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #846 on: December 21, 2023, 03:47:53 pm »
v West Ham H League Cup

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez

FG - Szoboszlai
FS - Liverpool 5 - 1 West Ham (Szoboszlai, Jones x 2, Gakpo, Salah; Bowen)
DP - 4 (Nunez; Alvarez)


Next Game - Arsenal H, Premier League, Saturday 23rd December 17:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #847 on: December 21, 2023, 03:48:35 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham

01   18   506   Barneylfc
02   16   453   mushi007
03   16   452   CornerTakenQuickly
05   15   451   KeegansPerm
04   16   449   joezydudek
06   15   443   ollyfrom.tv
07   15   441   RJH
08   17   436   Garrus
09   16   420   tommy LFC
10   00   417   vivabobbygraham
11   17   416   Buck Pete
12   19   412   Sinyoro
13   16   406   Wabaloolah
14   13   404   bradders1011
15   08   400   redforlife
16   07   399   BoRed
17   13   396   mickitez
18   18   396   Ycuzz
19   18   395   SvenJohansen
20   00   394   Cape_Tear
21   17   391   Kopite1971
22   15   374   Mivi
23   12   358   Ndeyanka
24   12   329   Vishwa Atma
25   00   285   jackh


Top Scorer - Sinyoro (19)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #848 on: December 21, 2023, 03:49:16 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   420   tommy LFC
02   16   406   Wabaloolah
03   13   396   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   18   395   SvenJohansen
05   00   285   jackh
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #849 on: December 21, 2023, 03:52:43 pm »
That's possibly my last update of 2023. Off work after tomorrow until 2nd Jan unless I log on for overtime on 30th.

Hope you all have a great holiday period and we're top of the league at the other side of it.

Merry Christmas everyone  :wave
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #850 on: December 21, 2023, 05:03:45 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Nunez

First Goal: Salah
Final Score: 4-1 LFC
DP; 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #851 on: December 21, 2023, 11:11:40 pm »
Liverpool v Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Díaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #852 on: December 22, 2023, 09:40:17 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #853 on: December 22, 2023, 10:19:34 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimikas
Szobzslai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #854 on: December 22, 2023, 06:48:07 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #855 on: December 23, 2023, 06:59:01 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #856 on: December 23, 2023, 08:39:09 am »
vs Arsenal:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #857 on: December 23, 2023, 09:12:08 am »
v Arsenal

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Diaz
Final Score: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #858 on: December 23, 2023, 10:41:30 am »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #859 on: December 23, 2023, 11:15:51 am »
Liverpool v Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #860 on: December 23, 2023, 11:32:30 am »
Liverpool v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS - 3-1 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #861 on: December 23, 2023, 12:19:06 pm »
                                         Vs Arsenal

                                            Alisson

                               Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                                 Szoboszlai Wataru Jones

                                     Salah Gakpo Nunez

                                      FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                                      FG:  van Dijk
                                      DP:  5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #862 on: December 23, 2023, 12:22:23 pm »
Liverpool v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS - 1-0 iverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #863 on: December 23, 2023, 12:39:39 pm »
Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 2 - 0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #864 on: December 23, 2023, 12:45:32 pm »
Liverpool v Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS - 2-1 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #865 on: December 23, 2023, 10:31:28 pm »
The national lottery draw: 17 - 29 - 31 - 40 - 47 - 56 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

172931404756 / 21 = 8234828797 remainder 19

remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 36 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Barneylfc 14-15
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 13-13
Cape_Tear v bradders1011 14-11
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 14-12
Garrus v vivabobbygraham 13-0
joezydudek v ollyfrom.tv 0-13
Mivi v Vishwa Atma 16-0
mushi007 v KeegansPerm 13-14
Ndeyanka v Ycuzz 12-10
Sinyoro v RJH 11-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

342   273   +069   40   Barneylfc
303   190   +113   34   Garrus
305   266   +039   33   ollyfrom.tv
322   297   +025   32   KeegansPerm
302   288   +014   30   Cape_Tear
256   260   -004   30   Mivi (4)
297   266   +031   29   vivabobbygraham (1)
326   310   +016   29   mushi007
312   305   +007   27   CornerTakenQuickly
270   317   -047   26   Buck Pete
297   308   -011   25   RJH
284   295   -011   25   redforlife (1)
280   300   -020   24   joezydudek (3)
289   325   -036   23   Sinyoro
283   271   +012   20   BoRed
278   284   -006   19   bradders1011
288   302   -014   19   Kopite1971
236   292   -056   17   Ndeyanka (3)
270   317   -047   15   Ycuzz
235   309   -074   13   Vishwa Atma (3)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #866 on: December 23, 2023, 11:19:22 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 1-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 12:12:45 am »
LFC vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Gomez
Jones
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Nunez
Salah
Elliott

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 12:37:38 am »
V Burnley

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 0-1 (LFC Win)
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 12:07:26 pm »
v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 03:23:57 pm »
No more missed entries from here, hopefully!

LFC vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Nunez
Salah
Elliott

FS: 3-1 to us
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 pm »
Vs Burnley

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm »
v Burnley

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #873 on: Today at 12:54:54 am »
Vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Gomez

Jones
Endo
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
