« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 11063 times)

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #720 on: December 7, 2023, 08:30:52 am »
Vs Crystal Palace

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #721 on: December 7, 2023, 08:46:06 am »
LFC vs Crystal Palace

Kelleher
Trent
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 11:33:45 am by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #722 on: December 7, 2023, 10:47:51 am »
vs Palace

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Granvenberch

Diaz
Salah
Nunez

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,674
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #723 on: December 7, 2023, 10:48:21 am »
v CPFC

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimiskas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 1-3 (LFC Win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #724 on: December 7, 2023, 03:48:44 pm »
Vs Palace

Allison

Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: December 9, 2023, 10:52:32 am by Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #725 on: December 7, 2023, 04:42:03 pm »
v Fulham H

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG - Own Goal
FS - Liverpool 4 - 3 Fulham (OG, Mac Allister, Endo, Alexander-Arnold; Wilson, Tete, De Cordova-Reid)
DP - 0
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #726 on: December 7, 2023, 04:43:17 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Fulham

01   13   408   Barneylfc
02   14   394   joezydudek
03   13   386   mushi007
05   14   385   KeegansPerm
04   14   376   ollyfrom.tv
06   13   375   RJH
07   13   374   CornerTakenQuickly
08   13   367   tommy LFC
09   13   362   Garrus
10   13   357   vivabobbygraham
11   13   350   Wabaloolah
12   13   343   bradders1011
13   14   343   Buck Pete
14   13   333   Sinyoro
15   12   332   redforlife
16   14   330   mickitez
17   13   327   BoRed
18   13   326   Ycuzz
19   13   326   Cape_Tear
20   13   322   Kopite1971
21   13   317   SvenJohansen
22   00   300   Ndeyanka
23   00   295   Mivi
24   00   280   Vishwa Atma
25   00   275   jackh


Top Scorers - joezydudek, KeegansPerm, ollyfrom.tv, Buck Pete, mickitez (14)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #727 on: December 7, 2023, 04:44:21 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   367   tommy LFC
02   13   350   Wabaloolah
03   14   330   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   13   317   SvenJohansen
05   00   275   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #728 on: December 7, 2023, 04:57:24 pm »
v Sheffield United A

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FG - van Dijk
FS - Sheffield Utd 0 - 2 Liverpool (van Dijk, Szoboszlai)
DP - 10 (Bogle, Norwood; Konate, Endo, Nunez


Next Game - Crystal Palace A, Premier League, Saturday 9th December 12:30
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #729 on: December 7, 2023, 04:58:14 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Sheffield United

01   22   430   Barneylfc
02   13   407   joezydudek
03   13   399   mushi007
05   13   398   KeegansPerm
04   19   393   CornerTakenQuickly
06   12   388   ollyfrom.tv
07   12   387   RJH
08   18   380   Garrus
09   15   372   vivabobbygraham
10   00   367   tommy LFC
11   20   363   Buck Pete
12   12   355   bradders1011
13   00   350   Wabaloolah
14   15   347   redforlife
15   13   346   Sinyoro
16   16   346   mickitez
17   20   346   Cape_Tear
18   13   340   BoRed
19   13   339   Ycuzz
20   15   337   Kopite1971
21   13   330   SvenJohansen
22   12   312   Ndeyanka
23   15   310   Mivi
24   14   294   Vishwa Atma
25   00   275   jackh


Top Scorer - Barneylfc (22)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #730 on: December 7, 2023, 04:59:01 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   00   367   tommy LFC
02   00   350   Wabaloolah
03   16   346   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   13   330   SvenJohansen
05   00   275   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #731 on: December 8, 2023, 01:26:58 am »
Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Alisson
Trent
Konaté
Virgil
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Endo

Salah
Núñez
Díaz

Score: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: December 8, 2023, 05:33:33 pm by Roy Wabaloolah Wood »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #732 on: December 8, 2023, 09:10:32 am »
Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Kelleher
Trent
Konaté
Virgil
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Endo

Salah
Núñez
Díaz

Score: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
First goal: Konate
DP: 6
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #733 on: December 8, 2023, 10:29:39 am »
Palace v Liverpool

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #734 on: December 8, 2023, 10:35:07 am »
VS Palace

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,873
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #735 on: December 8, 2023, 12:30:51 pm »
VS Palace

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #736 on: December 8, 2023, 03:30:35 pm »
VS Palace

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
« Last Edit: December 9, 2023, 10:57:18 am by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #737 on: December 8, 2023, 09:26:00 pm »
vs Crystal Palace

Kelleher
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: December 9, 2023, 10:07:36 am by Ycuzz »
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,282
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #738 on: December 8, 2023, 10:56:35 pm »
VS Palace

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #739 on: December 9, 2023, 03:40:57 am »
@Palace:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #740 on: December 9, 2023, 03:46:45 am »
VS Palace

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 LFC
DP: 8
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #741 on: December 9, 2023, 04:23:32 am »
                                       Vs Crystal Palace

                                            Kelleher

                                Trent  Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

                                    Szoboszlai Endo Jones

                                        Salah Nunez  Diaz

                                      FS:  3-1 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Nunez
                                      DP:  6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #742 on: December 9, 2023, 06:24:13 am »
v Palace

Kelleher
TAA Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai Jones Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #743 on: December 9, 2023, 06:33:42 am »
VS Palace

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 LFC
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #744 on: December 9, 2023, 07:00:27 am »

Vs Palace

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,670
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #745 on: December 9, 2023, 07:58:18 am »
Vs Palace

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #746 on: December 9, 2023, 08:28:05 am »
Palace

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimiskas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo

FS: 0-2 LFC
FS:  Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #747 on: December 9, 2023, 10:57:13 am »
v Palace

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score 2-0 to Liverpool
DP - 6
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #748 on: December 9, 2023, 06:48:20 pm »
LFC vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Kelleher
Chambers
Quansah
Konate
Gomez
Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo
Doak
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #749 on: December 9, 2023, 07:59:39 pm »
The national lottery draw: 15 - 27 - 33 - 44 - 46 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

152733444659 / 23 = 6640584550 remainder 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Ndeyanka 15-13
Cape_Tear v Buck Pete 23-14
joezydudek v Barneylfc 15-24
KeegansPerm v redforlife 14-21
Kopite1971 v RJH 14-14
mushi007 v BoRed 16-14
ollyfrom.tv v Garrus 15-16
Sinyoro v Mivi 12-21
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 13-21
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly 15-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

316   244   +72   37   Barneylfc
287   242   +45   29   vivabobbygraham
281   255   +26   29   ollyfrom.tv
279   180   +99   28   Garrus
302   285   +17   28   mushi007
297   274   +23   26   KeegansPerm
277   266   +11   26   Cape_Tear
280   276   +04   24   joezydudek (1)
262   271   -09   24   redforlife (1)
225   249   -24   24   Mivi (4)
287   282   +05   23   CornerTakenQuickly
267   301   -34   22   Sinyoro
246   294   -48   22   Buck Pete
273   286   -13   21   RJH
257   259   -02   19   bradders1011
265   278   -13   18   Kopite1971
258   256   +02   17   BoRed
249   294   -45   14   Ycuzz
214   272   -58   13   Ndeyanka (3)
224   282   -58   12   Vishwa Atma (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #750 on: December 9, 2023, 08:04:16 pm »
v Union

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Jones McConnell Clark
Doak Gordon Elliott

Score: 2-0 to them
First goal: Amoura
DP: 6
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #751 on: December 9, 2023, 10:25:16 pm »
Vs USG

Kelleher

Chambers
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley

McConnell
Elliott
Jones

Doak
Gakpo
Gordon

FS: 1-0 to USG
FG: Nilsson
DP: 6
TOFG: 30
« Last Edit: December 9, 2023, 10:27:06 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,113
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #752 on: December 10, 2023, 11:25:43 am »
LEAGUE CUP FINAL v Union SG 14th December

Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly



TOFG will decide the winner should there be a tie. If TOFG doesn't separate the scores, whoever posts first will be the winner with any edit time being taken as the time of the post.

Good luck to you both  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #753 on: December 10, 2023, 03:25:41 pm »
v USG

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Chambers

McConnell
Scanlon
Jones

Doak
Gakpo
Elliot

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Amoura
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:24:24 pm by Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #754 on: December 11, 2023, 09:29:34 am »
Vs USG

Kelleher

Chambers
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley

Endo
Elliott
Jones

Doak
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to Liverpool
FG: Elliott
DP: 4
TOFG: 30
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,674
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #755 on: December 11, 2023, 11:28:34 am »
v USG

Kelleher
Gomez Quansah Konate Chambers
Elliot Jones McConnell
Doak Nunez Gakpo

FS: 1-2 (LFC Win)
FS:  Gakpo
DP: 8
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 03:00:02 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #756 on: December 11, 2023, 11:58:34 am »
vs USG

Kelleher

Chambers
Gomez
Quansah
Bradley

Endo
Elliott
Jones

Gordon
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 2-2
FG: Gakpo
DP:4
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,873
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #757 on: December 11, 2023, 02:56:14 pm »
vs USG

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Chambers

Endo
Elliott
McConnell

Gordon
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 1-1
FG: Doak
DP:4
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #758 on: Today at 01:06:13 am »

vs USG

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, McConnell; Doak, Gordon, Gakpo

FS: 2-1
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 