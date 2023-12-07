The national lottery draw: 15 - 27 - 33 - 44 - 46 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
152733444659 / 23 = 6640584550 remainder 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Ndeyanka 15-13
Cape_Tear v Buck Pete 23-14
joezydudek v Barneylfc 15-24
KeegansPerm v redforlife 14-21
Kopite1971 v RJH 14-14
mushi007 v BoRed 16-14
ollyfrom.tv v Garrus 15-16
Sinyoro v Mivi 12-21
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 13-21
Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly 15-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
316 244 +72 37 Barneylfc
287 242 +45 29 vivabobbygraham
281 255 +26 29 ollyfrom.tv
279 180 +99 28 Garrus
302 285 +17 28 mushi007
297 274 +23 26 KeegansPerm
277 266 +11 26 Cape_Tear
280 276 +04 24 joezydudek (1)
262 271 -09 24 redforlife (1)
225 249 -24 24 Mivi (4)
287 282 +05 23 CornerTakenQuickly
267 301 -34 22 Sinyoro
246 294 -48 22 Buck Pete
273 286 -13 21 RJH
257 259 -02 19 bradders1011
265 278 -13 18 Kopite1971
258 256 +02 17 BoRed
249 294 -45 14 Ycuzz
214 272 -58 13 Ndeyanka (3)
224 282 -58 12 Vishwa Atma (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011