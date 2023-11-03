« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 7768 times)

Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #520 on: November 3, 2023, 03:02:11 pm »
vs Luton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas

MacAllister
Szobozslai
Jones

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #521 on: November 3, 2023, 10:17:27 pm »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 4-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 02:48:38 pm by BoRed »
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #522 on: November 4, 2023, 06:30:32 am »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #523 on: November 4, 2023, 10:47:30 am »
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #524 on: November 5, 2023, 06:03:19 am »
Vs Luton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #525 on: November 5, 2023, 06:46:02 am »
@Luton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #526 on: November 5, 2023, 07:58:15 am »
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Jones MacAllisater Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #527 on: November 5, 2023, 08:17:39 am »
Vs Luton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #528 on: November 5, 2023, 09:19:55 am »
Luton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #529 on: November 5, 2023, 09:43:29 am »
                                      Vs Luton

                                       Alisson

                         Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                     Szoboszlai  Mac Allister Gravenberch
 
                                 Salah Nunez Jota

                                  FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Nunez
                                  DP:  5
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 02:29:32 pm by Sinyoro »
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #530 on: November 5, 2023, 12:06:01 pm »
vs Luton

Allison
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szobozszai Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 5 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #531 on: November 5, 2023, 12:12:48 pm »

Luton v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS - 3-0 redmen
FG -  Salah
DP - 6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #532 on: November 5, 2023, 12:27:20 pm »
Luton v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Núñez
Jota

FS - 3-1 to us
FG -  Salah
DP - 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #533 on: November 5, 2023, 12:33:00 pm »
Luton

Allison
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szobozszai Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 0 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #534 on: November 5, 2023, 12:33:31 pm »
Vs Luton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #535 on: November 5, 2023, 02:54:13 pm »
vs Luton Town

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Alexander-Arnold
Mac Allister
Jones
Szobozlai
Núñez
Gakpo
Salah

Salah
3-0 Liverpool win
6
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #536 on: November 5, 2023, 03:00:46 pm »

vs Luton Town

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Alexander-Arnold
Mac Allister
Jones
Szobozlai
Núñez
Jota
Salah

Salah
3-0 Liverpool win
6
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #537 on: November 5, 2023, 09:44:34 pm »
vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Elliott
Endo

Diaz
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #538 on: November 6, 2023, 12:35:13 pm »
Annoyed with myself for having a missed entry when I need the points in the Premier and was climbing up the overall league!

vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Elliott
Endo

Diaz
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #539 on: November 6, 2023, 12:52:30 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on November  6, 2023, 12:35:13 pm
Annoyed with myself for having a missed entry when I need the points in the Premier and was climbing up the overall league!

It won't hurt you too much. Pretty sure the top score was 14, and I'd assume there will be lots of draws in the PL with most scoring 13.
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #540 on: November 6, 2023, 12:55:53 pm »
LFC vs Toulouse

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas
Jones
Endo
Elliott
Diaz
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #541 on: November 6, 2023, 03:34:57 pm »
v Luton A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FG - Chong
FS - Luton 1 - 1 Liverpool (Chong; Diaz)
DP - 10 (Nakamba; Mac Allister)


Next Game - Toulouse A, Europa League, Thursday 9th November 17.45
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #542 on: November 6, 2023, 03:36:50 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Luton

Not as many 13s as I previously thought. Plenty of 10s 11s and 12s too. Anyone picking up 3 PL points has got pretty lucky with the lottery draw.

01   13   310   Barneylfc
02   13   301   RJH
03   13   297   ollyfrom.tv
05   12   292   KeegansPerm
04   13   290   Garrus
06   11   287   mushi007
07   00   285   joezydudek
08   10   283   vivabobbygraham
09   10   282   tommy LFC
10   11   280   CornerTakenQuickly
11   12   274   Ycuzz
12   09   268   Buck Pete
13   10   266   jackh
14   10   266   bradders1011
15   14   265   Sinyoro
16   09   265   Kopite1971
17   11   260   redforlife
18   13   258   Wabaloolah
19   00   252   Mivi
20   13   250   BoRed
21   12   247   mickitez
22   12   239   Cape_Tear
23   10   235   SvenJohansen
24   13   224   Ndeyanka
25   11   216   Vishwa Atma


Top Scorers - Sinyoro (14)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:55:30 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #543 on: November 6, 2023, 03:37:59 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   10   282   tommy LFC
02   10   266   jackh
03   13   258   Wabaloolah
-----------------------------------
04   12   247   mickitez
05   10   235   SvenJohansen
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #544 on: November 6, 2023, 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  6, 2023, 12:52:30 pm
It won't hurt you too much. Pretty sure the top score was 14, and I'd assume there will be lots of draws in the PL with most scoring 13.

Yeah when you put it like that it could've been a lot worse, think I'd only have picked nine of the starting 11 and I'd have gone higher than 4 for DP.
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #545 on: November 6, 2023, 08:28:16 pm »
Not a single draw. ;D

The national lottery draw: 02 - 05 - 11 - 15 - 27  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

205111527 / 28 = 7325411 remainder 19

remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 24 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v ollyfrom.tv 10-13
joezydudek v Garrus 0-13
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 9-13
Mivi v CornerTakenQuickly 0-11
mushi007 v Sinyoro 11-14
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 13-12
RJH v redforlife 13-11
Vishwa Atma v Cape_Tear 11-12
vivabobbygraham v BoRed 10-13
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 12-9

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

202   165   +37   24   Barneylfc
201   105   +96   20   Garrus
198   172   +26   20   ollyfrom.tv
203   182   +21   19   vivabobbygraham
204   192   +12   19   KeegansPerm
198   200   -02   19   Sinyoro
174   165   +09   18   Mivi (2)
201   210   -09   18   mushi007
172   191   -19   18   Buck Pete
194   193   +01   16   Kopite1971
193   193   +00   16   CornerTakenQuickly
181   187   -06   16   Cape_Tear
197   208   -11   16   RJH
178   198   -20   15   redforlife (1)
179   193   -14   12   Ycuzz
179   199   -20   12   joezydudek (1)
179   184   -05   11   bradders1011
180   195   -15   11   BoRed
167   189   -22   09   Vishwa Atma (1)
140   199   -59   09   Ndeyanka (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #546 on: November 6, 2023, 08:34:45 pm »
BoRed's Cup standings:

19.38   Barneylfc
19.00   joezydudek
18.87   vivabobbygraham
18.81   RJH
18.56   ollyfrom.tv
18.25   KeegansPerm
18.13   Garrus
18.00   Mivi
17.94   mushi007
17.73   Kopite1971
17.73   jackh
17.67   Sinyoro
17.64   mickitez
17.63   tommy LFC
17.50   CornerTakenQuickly
17.33   redforlife
17.20   Wabaloolah
17.13   Ycuzz
16.79   SvenJohansen
16.75   Buck Pete
16.63   bradders1011
16.00   Ndeyanka
15.93   Cape_Tear
15.63   BoRed
15.36   Vishwa Atma
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #547 on: November 6, 2023, 08:37:58 pm »
v Toulouse

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo MacAllister
Doak Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Dallinga
DP: 8
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #548 on: November 6, 2023, 10:28:36 pm »
v Toulouse

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 0-1 (LFC win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #549 on: November 6, 2023, 10:39:25 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #550 on: November 6, 2023, 10:40:59 pm »
I see I've got Kopite1971's score wrong.

Will amend that tomorrow and have a scan through the rest.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  6, 2023, 10:40:59 pm
I see I've got Kopite1971's score wrong.

Will amend that tomorrow and have a scan through the rest.

This has been corrected. I'd also scored Vishwa Atma incorrectly with 10 instead of 11.

Please ensure you are checking your own scores as mistakes can and will happen  :wave
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 08:33:52 pm »
Vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Elliot
Nunez
Gakpo


FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6

Online Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #553 on: Today at 06:09:49 am »
vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Elliott
Endo

Diaz
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
