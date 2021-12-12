LEAGUE CUP ROUND 3 v Bournemouth A 1st November



Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Kopite1971



Match 2 : tommy LFC vs Ycuzz



Match 3 : ollyfrom.tv vs KeegansPerm



Match 4 : Sinyoro vs SvenJohansen





Any replays required will take place v Toulouse A on Thursday 9th November.

If no replays are required, the semi finals will take place v Toulouse, with the SF replays if needed being Lask H on 30th November and the final taking place v USG on 14th December.