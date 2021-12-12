« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:04:10 am
vs Everton

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
McAllister
Gravenberch

Salah
jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: salah
Final Score: 3 - 0 to LFC
DP: 10
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 am

Vs Everton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 LFC
DP: 8
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 am
Vs Everton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szonoszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 10
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 am
vs Everton

Allison
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 14
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:54:42 am
v Everton

Alisson
TAA Konate Van VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Elliott Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:42:51 am
vs Everton

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szobozlai
Jota
Nuñez
Salah

4-1 Liverpool win
Jota
12
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:02:43 pm
The national lottery draw: 14 - 15 - 26 - 37 - 43 - 54 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

141526374354 / 30 = 4717545811 remainder 24

remainder + 1 = 25, so we use Round 25 (Round 32 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Buck Pete 34-26
Cape_Tear v BoRed 34-26
joezydudek v Ndeyanka 27-16
KeegansPerm v CornerTakenQuickly 34-32
Kopite1971 v redforlife 26-27
mushi007 v Barneylfc 29-26
ollyfrom.tv v Mivi 27-23
Sinyoro v Garrus 17-24
Vishwa Atma v RJH 25-24
Ycuzz v vivabobbygraham 24-26

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

173   152   +21   19   KeegansPerm
164   138   +26   18   Barneylfc
173   149   +24   18   vivabobbygraham
166   139   +27   17   ollyfrom.tv
163   080   +83   16   Garrus
147   135   +12   15   Mivi (1)
163   172   -09   15   mushi007
140   158   -18   15   Buck Pete
161   163   -02   13   Kopite1971
161   170   -09   13   Sinyoro
161   170   -09   13   CornerTakenQuickly
160   170   -10   13   RJH
156   160   -04   12   joezydudek
141   162   -21   12   redforlife (1)
149   151   -02   10   bradders1011
151   159   -08   10   Cape_Tear
149   159   -10   09   Ycuzz
139   153   -14   09   Vishwa Atma (1)
142   160   -18   07   BoRed
110   169   -59   06   Ndeyanka (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #407 on: Today at 11:21:43 am
vs Toulouse

Alisson

Tsimikas
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Gravenberch
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Elliott

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm
I knew my luck would run out soon. Sure as eggs, I ran headlong into a Salah 2-0 prediction. :)
