LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham H



Finally a week when 24 is not the top score, with plenty of Salah 3-1 predictions seeing 4 players break the 30 point barrier for the first time this season.

A second post from Sinyoro cost him 7 points, or he'd have joined the other 4 with 30+.



01 29 144 vivabobbygraham

02 24 135 ollyfrom.tv

03 22 133 Garrus

04 32 131 RJH

05 23 129 mushi007

06 24 126 KeegansPerm

07 29 126 mickitez

08 30 126 Barneylfc

09 24 125 joezydudek

10 30 125 SvenJohansen

11 24 120 Sinyoro

12 11 118 CornerTakenQuickly

13 19 118 redforlife

14 23 117 Mivi

15 24 117 Ycuzz

16 22 111 bradders1011

17 23 107 jackh

18 22 104 BoRed

19 22 104 tommy LFC

20 30 104 Wabaloolah

21 00 100 Ndeyanka

22 20 100 Kopite1971

23 21 100 Cape_Tear

24 16 99 Buck Pete

25 21 91 Vishwa Atma

26 00 24 rushyman





Top Scorer - RJH (32)