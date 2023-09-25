« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 3963 times)

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #240 on: September 25, 2023, 09:08:47 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:28 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #241 on: September 25, 2023, 09:08:58 am »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Elliott
Final Score 3-2 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #242 on: September 25, 2023, 10:18:30 am »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic Quansah Konate Tsimikas
Endo Gravenberch Elliott
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #243 on: September 25, 2023, 11:09:48 am »
LFC vs Leicester City

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Elliott
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Doak
Jota

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 4
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #244 on: September 25, 2023, 12:03:55 pm »
                                  Vs Leicester

                                      Kelleher

                     Bajcetic Konate Quansah  Tsimikas

                           Elliott  Endo Gravenberch
 
                                 Doak  Gakpo Jota

                               FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                               FG:  Jota
                               DP:  4
                         
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:29:51 am by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #245 on: September 25, 2023, 02:37:54 pm »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Endo
Konate
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Gravenberch
Bajcetic

Jota
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #246 on: September 25, 2023, 03:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 23, 2023, 08:50:10 am
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS v Leicester 27th September

Match 8 : Bye 00 vs 00 Kopite1971

Match 11 : Sinyoro 00 vs 00 Bye 5


Should either or both of Kopite1971 and Sinyoro fail to make a valid prediction against Leicester, the highest scoring loser from LASK will go through.

Highest scoring losers are Ndeyanka, Barneylfc and Mivi.

All 3 should post TOFG for Leicester.
Should any need to go through to round 2, and TOFG does not separate them, whoever posts first will go through.

 :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #247 on: September 25, 2023, 06:45:14 pm »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Elliot
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #248 on: September 26, 2023, 07:03:20 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #249 on: September 26, 2023, 11:18:31 am »
v West Ham H

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Jones
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Salah
Diaz

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 West Ham (Salah, Nunez, Jota; Bowen)
DP - 4 (Zouma, Alvarez)


Next Game - Leicester H, League Cup, Wednesday 27th September 19:45
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #250 on: September 26, 2023, 11:21:31 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham H

Finally a week when 24 is not the top score, with plenty of Salah 3-1 predictions seeing 4 players break the 30 point barrier for the first time this season. 
A second post from Sinyoro cost him 7 points, or he'd have joined the other 4 with 30+.

01   29   144   vivabobbygraham
02   24   135   ollyfrom.tv
03   22   133   Garrus
04   32   131   RJH
05   23   129   mushi007
06   24   126   KeegansPerm
07   29   126   mickitez
08   30   126   Barneylfc
09   24   125   joezydudek
10   30   125   SvenJohansen
11   24   120   Sinyoro
12   11   118   CornerTakenQuickly
13   19   118   redforlife
14   23   117   Mivi
15   24   117   Ycuzz
16   22   111   bradders1011
17   23   107   jackh
18   22   104   BoRed
19   22   104   tommy LFC
20   30   104   Wabaloolah
21   00   100   Ndeyanka
22   20   100   Kopite1971
23   21   100   Cape_Tear
24   16   99   Buck Pete
25   21   91   Vishwa Atma
26   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - RJH (32)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #251 on: September 26, 2023, 11:22:19 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   29   126   mickitez
02   30   125   SvenJohansen
03   23   107   jackh
-----------------------------------
04   22   104   tommy LFC
05   30   104   Wabaloolah
06   00   24   rushyman
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #252 on: September 26, 2023, 11:29:51 am »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Quansah Tsimiskas
Gravenberch Endo Elliot
Doak Gakpo Jota

FS: 2-1
FS: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #253 on: September 26, 2023, 12:27:36 pm »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Bajcetic
Endo
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
« Last Edit: September 26, 2023, 03:45:35 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,135
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #254 on: September 26, 2023, 05:20:04 pm »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Quansah Tsimiskas
Gravenberch Endo Elliot
Doak Gakpo Jota

FS: 4-1
FS: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #255 on: September 26, 2023, 10:36:37 pm »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FG Gakpo
FS 3-1 LFC
DP 6
TOFG 18
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,161
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #256 on: September 26, 2023, 11:12:23 pm »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FG Gakpo
FS 3-2 LFC
DP 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 am »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 8
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 09:52:57 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic Konate Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Doak Gakpo Jota

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:58:46 am »
Leicester

Kelleher
Gomez Bajcetic Quansah Tsimiskas
Gravenberch Endo Elliot
Doak Gakpo Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 am »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Bajcetic
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 3-0 Liverpool
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,540
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 01:35:41 pm »
Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS - Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
FG - Gakpo
DP - 8
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 01:53:11 pm »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2 - 0 Liverpool

FG:  Jota

DP - 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:19 pm by Cape_Tear »
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 04:26:56 pm »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1 Liverpool

FG:  Gakpo

DP - 6
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,513
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 04:27:44 pm »
vs Leicester

Kelleher
Tsimikas
Quansah
Konate
Bajcetic
Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott
Jota
Gakpo
Doak

3-1 Liverpool win
Gakpo
8
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 04:49:25 pm »
Vs Leicester


Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FG Elliott
FS 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm »
vs Leicester:

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 05:17:37 pm »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic Quansah Konate Tsimikas
Endo Gravenberch Elliott
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Doak
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #268 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
v Leicester H League Cup

Kelleher
Jones
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas
Elliott
Endo
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FG - McAteer
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Leicester (Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Jota; McAteer)
DP - 6 (Endo; Pereira, Choudhury)


Next Game - Tottenham A, Premier League, Saturday 30th September 17:30
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #269 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Leicester H

Unusual for a league cup 3rd round, with most players scoring 10 points for the line up.

01   19   163   vivabobbygraham
02   26   161   ollyfrom.tv
03   21   154   Garrus
04   23   154   RJH
05   28   154   KeegansPerm
06   28   154   Barneylfc
07   26   151   joezydudek
08   19   148   mushi007
09   21   147   mickitez
10   20   145   SvenJohansen
11   26   143   Ycuzz
12   19   139   Sinyoro
13   21   138   Mivi
14   19   137   CornerTakenQuickly
15   16   134   redforlife
16   26   133   jackh
17   28   132   tommy LFC
18   18   129   bradders1011
19   19   123   BoRed
20   19   123   Wabaloolah
21   21   121   Cape_Tear
22   20   120   Ndeyanka
23   18   118   Kopite1971
24   19   118   Buck Pete
25   00   91   Vishwa Atma
26   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - KeegansPerm, Barneylfc, tommy LFC (28)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #270 on: Today at 11:39:42 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   21   147   mickitez
02   20   145   SvenJohansen
03   26   133   jackh
-----------------------------------
04   28   132   tommy LFC
05   19   123   Wabaloolah
06   00   24   rushyman
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #271 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS v Leicester 27th September

No lucky losers this time round as both Kopite1971 and Sinyoro make an on time post

Match 8 : Bye 00 vs 18 Kopite1971

Match 11 : Sinyoro 19 vs 00 Bye 5
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #272 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
LFC vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #273 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 2 v Union Saint-Gilloise 5th October

Match 1 : KeegansPerm vs Garrus

Match 2 : jackh vs CornerTakenQuickly

Match 3 : joezydudek vs tommy LFC

Match 4 : RJH vs Kopite1971

Match 5 : vivabobbygraham vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 6 : Ycuzz vs redforlife

Match 7 : Sinyoro vs mushi007

Match 8 : mickitez vs SvenJohansen


Should any replays be required, these will take place against Toulouse on 29th October
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #274 on: Today at 01:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:38:52 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Leicester H

Just realised I didn't even do the PL scores for West Ham, and no one even noticed. ;D

With no lottery draws on Sundays, it probably won't be the last time I forget.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #275 on: Today at 02:18:10 pm »
The national lottery draw: 06 - 12 - 13 - 15 - 41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

612131541 / 33 = 18549440 remainder 21

remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 25 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v Mivi 17-23
CornerTakenQuickly v BoRed 12-22
KeegansPerm v joezydudek 24-24
Kopite1971 v bradders1011 20-15
mushi007 v ollyfrom.tv 20-24
Ndeyanka v Garrus 0-22
redforlife v Barneylfc 19-30
RJH v vivabobbygraham 32-29
Sinyoro v Cape_Tear 25-21
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz 21-24

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

113   086   +27   15   Barneylfc
113   095   +18   13   KeegansPerm
120   053   +67   12   Garrus
102   098   +04   12   Mivi (1)
122   121   +01   12   Sinyoro
113   090   +23   11   ollyfrom.tv
110   117   -07   10   RJH
105   112   -07   10   CornerTakenQuickly
123   103   +20   09   vivabobbygraham
103   099   +04   09   Ycuzz
113   120   -07   09   mushi007
088   103   -15   09   Buck Pete
101   114   -13   07   Kopite1971
093   101   -08   06   BoRed
102   112   -10   06   joezydudek
096   114   -18   06   redforlife
086   119   -33   06   Ndeyanka (1)
091   101   -10   04   bradders1011
088   099   -11   04   Cape_Tear
079   104   -25   03   Vishwa Atma (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,899
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #276 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:52:55 pm
Just realised I didn't even do the PL scores for West Ham, and no one even noticed. ;D

With no lottery draws on Sundays, it probably won't be the last time I forget.

I certainly did. I was checking to see when you were last online and last posted  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #277 on: Today at 03:18:22 pm »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Jones
Szoboszlai
McAllister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 