I literally followed Rafa into battle and became a "Internet Terrorist".

Flawed, like every single one of our legends, but is one nonetheless.



I remember coming on here and we all had our profiles changed to internet terrorist instead of kopite etc.some of the posts at that time were hilarious. But fan power had got shut of the two cowboys.I remember warning my BiL about Moshiri when he took over, saying be careful, I wouldnt want any other fans to go through what we went through with those two.