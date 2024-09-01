« previous next »
Quote from: carven on August 31, 2024, 02:00:32 pm
I literally followed Rafa into battle and became a "Internet Terrorist".
Flawed, like every single one of our legends, but is one nonetheless.

I remember coming on here and we all had our profiles changed to internet terrorist instead of kopite etc.
some of the posts at that time were hilarious. But fan power had got shut of the two cowboys.
I remember warning my BiL about Moshiri when he took over, saying be careful, I wouldnt want any other fans to go through what we went through with those two.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm »
Lovely to see him on motd2 tonight.
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
rafa should have had a statue after all those great wins against chelsea

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
rafa should have had a statue after all those great wins against chelsea

On the King's Road.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:03:47 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Lovely to see him on motd2 tonight.
Looked fit, well and happy (the money from the sackings helps I suppose)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #405 on: Today at 01:10:08 am »
Did Murphy suck up to him after all the years of snide?
AHA!

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:58:54 am »
He has so much charm, I enjoyed watching his analysis of the game instead of listening to Murphy wittering on. Particularly the bit where he talks about Chelsea being unbalanced defensively. I also love it whenever he says kwality.
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Rafa is a Scouser
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:10:08 am
Did Murphy suck up to him after all the years of snide?

Im a RAWK body language expert (obviously). It looked like Murphy went out of his way not to to look at him, even though they were sat next to each other. Could be wrong!
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:49:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:47 am
Looked fit, well and happy (the money from the sackings helps I suppose)

Bit snide don't you think? Certainly not funny...
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:10:44 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:47 am
Looked fit, well and happy (the money from the sackings helps I suppose)


 :knob
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:48:04 am »
Used the words mentality and qwality it was like the old days..

Seriously though, hes a bit dour for TV, but you wont get anyone better to give you a tactical analysis.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
