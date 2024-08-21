« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa Benitez  (Read 40830 times)

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,701
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 am »
100% it was Allardyce. I remember us passing the team coach on the way home from Bolton in January 2006 & the players were still in their kits.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: mattD on August 21, 2024, 08:53:48 pm
Good god, imagine if we had some lackey in charge.

Some weak spineless terrible manager in charge like Allardyce, or Bruce, or McClaren, or heaven forbid, Hodgson earlier on in the Hicks/Gillett reign of terror.

It is Rafa who got the ball rolling in the rebellion against Hicks and Gillett. Without his defiant attitude in standing up to them, we might have been none the wiser and things like petitions to the banks and all that may not have happened.

If there's one manager who saved Liverpool FC from oblivion and total destruction, it's Rafa. He was a hero for Istanbul immediately, and I'm sure he'd rather have had legendary status based on football alone, but he cannot be underestimated in his role in the campaign against those parasites.

I'll never throw the term around lightly, but he is a true legend.

Agree with this and it makes it even sadder that some of our supposed legends and some absolutely idiotic fans jumped on the bandwagon to push him out in 2010.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm »
Was a brilliant listen. Was interesting to watch Keane and Wright as well. I got the impression they became more and more impressed and interested as the interview went on. Rafa being sound to Neville whilst he was Valencia manager a mark of the class of the man as well.

A flawed manager, in certain ways, but completely hindered by our financial position compared to our competitors and then the ownership debacle. A critical figure in our history and one with a huge level of impact in keeping the club relevant at the top level.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/mar/11/rafael-benitez-sam-allardyce

some nasty stuff in here from Fat Sam

I remember Rafa coming out with a beaut

"I think it is a model for all the managers around the world, their style of football, his behaviour," he said of Rovers tactics and their manager.

"The style of football, I think, Barcelona are thinking of copying."

the Press fell around laughing
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 01:00:35 pm »
Rafa and Klopp are interchangeable for me. 2 men who understood and sacrificed themselves for the club.

Enjoyed that interview but the constant butting in started to get rafa a bit het up in places. I'd honestly much rather see Ian Wright and rafa chat for an hour. You can see Ian has proper respect and would give him time to answer in relaxed fashion. 

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 01:00:35 pm
Rafa and Klopp are interchangeable for me. 2 men who understood and sacrificed themselves for the club.

Enjoyed that interview but the constant butting in started to get rafa a bit het up in places. I'd honestly much rather see Ian Wright and rafa chat for an hour. You can see Ian has proper respect and would give him time to answer in relaxed fashion. 


I can see why Carra might jump in given history

Roy Keane was quite respectful, I think he enjoyed listening to him
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,915
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/mar/11/rafael-benitez-sam-allardyce

some nasty stuff in here from Fat Sam

I remember Rafa coming out with a beaut

"I think it is a model for all the managers around the world, their style of football, his behaviour," he said of Rovers tactics and their manager.

"The style of football, I think, Barcelona are thinking of copying."

the Press fell around laughing

Angry, sarcastic Rafa was a thing of beauty. Like when he had to rush off to see Robben at the hospital. :lmao
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: mattD on August 21, 2024, 08:53:48 pm
Good god, imagine if we had some lackey in charge.

Some weak spineless terrible manager in charge like Allardyce, or Bruce, or McClaren, or heaven forbid, Hodgson earlier on in the Hicks/Gillett reign of terror.

It is Rafa who got the ball rolling in the rebellion against Hicks and Gillett. Without his defiant attitude in standing up to them, we might have been none the wiser and things like petitions to the banks and all that may not have happened.

If there's one manager who saved Liverpool FC from oblivion and total destruction, it's Rafa. He was a hero for Istanbul immediately, and I'm sure he'd rather have had legendary status based on football alone, but he cannot be underestimated in his role in the campaign against those parasites.

I'll never throw the term around lightly, but he is a true legend.

Not to mention his work with the Hillsborough families and giving Margaret Aspinall a cheque for £96,000 for the support group when he was saying his goodbyes in 2010.

A true great of this football club and it's great that he has his place on the banner of managerial legends on the Kop.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,719
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 01:21:52 pm »
Brilliant interview, could happily listen to Rafa speak all day.

Loved the line about Gerrard and Carra being worth £200m in today's market - Gerrard £180m... ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 01:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 01:21:12 pm
Not to mention his work with the Hillsborough families and giving Margaret Aspinall a cheque for £96,000 for the support group when he was saying his goodbyes in 2010.

A true great of this football club and it's great that he has his place on the banner of managerial legends on the Kop.
what a moment this was

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRllRTMU51s
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:52:30 pm
what a moment this was

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRllRTMU51s
Still makes me well up when I see that.
What a man. Another wonderful human being just like our Jürgen

Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 03:05:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:25:08 am
what a post! love it
 wonder is he the manager rafa said he doesnt like, I am thinking Jose but it could be him too

It was a good episode, Keane seemed fascinated by him, to the point where he didnt even speak much

meh, gotta go ya gotta go

I've been there and its horrible, you would give a weeks wages to get to the bog at a time like that
There was nothing wrong with him ,he was just that arrogant he thought the rules didnt apply to him and he could do what he wanted ,just like that song his idiot fan base liked to sing .
He thought he could beat the law because of who he was and couldnt accept he was in the wrong and should just take his punishment like any other law breaker.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,532
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 03:08:34 pm »
When he and Ancellotti faced each other twice in Champions League finals did it ever occur to them that they would both manage Chelsea and the Everton. :o

Rafa is great to listen to but he doesnt have the necessary quality of being a buffoon to get a regular pundits spot.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm »
Love Rafa but hated he went to both Chelsea and Everton.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 03:05:48 pm
There was nothing wrong with him ,he was just that arrogant he thought the rules didnt apply to him and he could do what he wanted ,just like that song his idiot fan base liked to sing .
He thought he could beat the law because of who he was and couldnt accept he was in the wrong and should just take his punishment like any other law breaker.

whether he was lying is another matter

Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 03:05:17 pm
Still makes me well up when I see that.
What a man. Another wonderful human being just like our Jürgen


He really just got Liverpool didnt he

loved the man

Hated the way them cowboys treated him

If I was on that show I would have asked about Robbie Keane and the carry on of the said cowboys approaching Klinsmann
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,532
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 03:11:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Love Rafa but hated he went to both Chelsea and Everton.

Hes a professional and at least at Chelsea won a trophy and got them a trophy.

But Everton.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:11:56 pm
Hes a professional and at least at Chelsea won a trophy and got them a trophy.

But Everton.
remember the atmosphere on his first chelsea game?

bloody hell
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,730
  • JFT96
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 03:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:16:49 pm
Angry, sarcastic Rafa was a thing of beauty. Like when he had to rush off to see Robben at the hospital. :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lchYEbWowMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lchYEbWowMk</a>
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,956
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 03:20:25 pm »
Still sad he left. What a legend.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm »
So much time for rafa, he speaks so well about the game and its insane the amount of detail he can go into when talking about things that happened almost 20 years ago
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,205
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:13:31 am
The thing is though, Rafa is a classy person and I think he can make it "work" or at least he can co-exist with almost everyone. Shown by the story Neville tried to tell, that Rafa - even though he was under immense pressure himself and was fired a day after their match - still took his time to speak to him after their match. That shows was a person Rafa is. So, I don't think he'd just outright tell someone "I don't like you", when there's no real reason for it. He had some spat with Pulis I think, but out of that list Fat Sam stands out, because there was just so much going on between the two. That's why my money would be on Fat Sam being the manager. I could also see it being Warnock, because again him and Rafa had a run-in or two and he seems like a miserable twat in general.
Also don't see it being Mourinho as someone mentioned above, because I think in private Mourinho is nothing like his public "manager-persona".

Indeed he is, look at the Alonso story, first I had heard he had agreed to go to Arsenal the year before.

The whole English mafia of managers is why English football is so behind.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:00:07 pm
Indeed he is, look at the Alonso story, first I had heard he had agreed to go to Arsenal the year before.

The whole English mafia of managers is why English football is so behind.
And when forward thinking,enlightened managers with great ideas of tactical innovation like Rafa and wenger turned up ,the said mafia and media turn on them in an instant and disrespect ,ridicule and generally hound them out their jobs with their insular backward way of thinking with allerdyce being a prime example who is thought of by same media and mafia as a great guy ,a character and  a proper old school no nonsense manager .
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,013
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:03:39 am
I havent listened to it yet so cant really answer - but Ill try anyway!

Him and Mourinho seemed linked through their time here due to starting in the same summer, all those Chelsea battles and being polar opposites personality wise. Dont think they liked each other but there was probably some mutual respect there.

Allardyce was just a dick to him throughout. From one of his first games where Kevin Davies broke Hyypias nose (I think) and Allardyce was implying Rafa couldnt handle English football, though to him pathetically fighting Fergusons battles with that complaint over that game over gesture. Fairly sure Rafa wasnt impressed with him as a man or as a manager with the way his teams played.

The rivalry with Maureen wasnt just because they started here at the same time, it was because Maureen wanted the job with us, Moores and Parry didnt like his personality and attitude so they went with Rafa and Maureen never got over the sense of rejection.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline cardiff2001

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 06:25:16 pm »
Was really looking forward to it but my god it was difficult to listen to. Not answering questions posed at all, veering wildly off topic, minute irrelevant details. Think he went into it with a structure of what he wanted to talk about rather than it be a natural conversation.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: mattD on August 21, 2024, 08:53:48 pm
Good god, imagine if we had some lackey in charge.

Some weak spineless terrible manager in charge like Allardyce, or Bruce, or McClaren, or heaven forbid, Hodgson earlier on in the Hicks/Gillett reign of terror.

It is Rafa who got the ball rolling in the rebellion against Hicks and Gillett. Without his defiant attitude in standing up to them, we might have been none the wiser and things like petitions to the banks and all that may not have happened.

If there's one manager who saved Liverpool FC from oblivion and total destruction, it's Rafa. He was a hero for Istanbul immediately, and I'm sure he'd rather have had legendary status based on football alone, but he cannot be underestimated in his role in the campaign against those parasites.

I'll never throw the term around lightly, but he is a true legend.

All true and I hold him in the highest esteem off the back of it. Up there with Jürgen for me.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,175
  • Red since '64
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #385 on: Today at 01:28:20 am »
Quote from: cardiff2001 on Yesterday at 06:25:16 pm
Was really looking forward to it but my god it was difficult to listen to. Not answering questions posed at all, veering wildly off topic, minute irrelevant details. Think he went into it with a structure of what he wanted to talk about rather than it be a natural conversation.

I thoroughly enjoyed it, and felt it was an easy listen. I thought he did answer the questions, and dont recognise your description veering wildly off topic.

His memory too - his powers of recollection of names, small detail etc. - very impressive.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,788
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa Benitez
« Reply #386 on: Today at 02:13:45 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:33:53 am
100% it was Allardyce. I remember us passing the team coach on the way home from Bolton in January 2006 & the players were still in their kits.

Fat Sam has always been a grade a c*nt, a dinosaur manager who has won fuck all other than keeping clubs up, had a purple patch at Bolton when they reached the league cup final, but got beaten in the final by Middlesbrough, i remember when they played Tranmere in the league cup semi final at Prenton Park in 2000, Fat Sam spat his dummy out, refused to allow the Bolton players to shower & change in the away dressing rooms, they went straight back to Bolton's stadium after the match to shower & change their instead.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 