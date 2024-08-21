Was a brilliant listen. Was interesting to watch Keane and Wright as well. I got the impression they became more and more impressed and interested as the interview went on. Rafa being sound to Neville whilst he was Valencia manager a mark of the class of the man as well.



A flawed manager, in certain ways, but completely hindered by our financial position compared to our competitors and then the ownership debacle. A critical figure in our history and one with a huge level of impact in keeping the club relevant at the top level.

