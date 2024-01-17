« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo  (Read 23370 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,747
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #200 on: January 17, 2024, 11:53:41 pm »
.
Valencia 1 - 3 Celta Vigo : Copa del Rey - Last 16 : Wednesday 17th January - 8pm kick off.


Valencia XI: Domenech; Thierry, Yarek, Paulista, Jesús Vázquez; Fran Pérez, Pepelu, Javi Guerra; Marí, Diego López; Hugo Duro.
Celta XI: Iván Villar; Kevin, Startfelt, Carlos Domínguez, Ristic; Miguel, Beltrán, Sotelo, Luca de la Torre; Swedberg, Douvikas.


Valencia 0 - [1] Celta Vigo; Luca de la Torre 13' - https://streamin.one/v/4d88ce22
Valencia 0 - [2] Celta Vigo; Anastasios Douvikas penalty 18' - https://streamin.one/v/078f84f5
Valencia [1] - 2 Celta Vigo; Pepelu penalty 29' - https://streamin.one/v/a085218e
Valencia 1 - [3] Celta Vigo;  Anastasios Douvikas 80' -  https://twitter.com/aprokoPR/status/1747723618455285864


3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PvgTQoTZ1A      6 minute highlights from Celta: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8jC2kGfkkI


Onto the Quarter-Finals of the Copa del Rey for Celta; the draw for which is on Friday - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Copa_del_Rey


Next up for Rafa is... Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad (16th vs 6th), on Saturday 20th January - an 8pm kick off. Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1 & LALIGA TV

« Last Edit: January 18, 2024, 12:00:50 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,133
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #201 on: January 18, 2024, 08:48:23 am »
Quote from: Bennett on January 17, 2024, 11:40:10 pm
What's the general consensus on the job he's doing there? What do the Vigo fans make of him?

Not great, especially with the long periods of the low block but still being in the relegation zone up to a couple of game days ago.

https://fameceleste.foroactivo.com/t4070p980-rafa-benitez-entrenador

Can check there for yourself as well.

A few are a bit more understanding. Importantly, the club have stood by him, letting him work.

Think you're seeing the improving co-ordination and training work results start to come into play now. If they approach their league games as they did here, they'll get more fans onside. Not just the result, the positioning on the pitch. It's a tactical choice to drop the lines for him, hope he judges, with a more cohesive backline, the risk is acceptable to use the mid and high blocks more.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #202 on: January 18, 2024, 08:51:50 am »
Football has moved on from his style of play.  The same applies to Mourinho.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #203 on: January 18, 2024, 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 18, 2024, 08:48:23 am
Not great, especially with the long periods of the low block but still being in the relegation zone up to a couple of game days ago.

https://fameceleste.foroactivo.com/t4070p980-rafa-benitez-entrenador

Can check there for yourself as well.

A few are a bit more understanding. Importantly, the club have stood by him, letting him work.

Think you're seeing the improving co-ordination and training work results start to come into play now. If they approach their league games as they did here, they'll get more fans onside. Not just the result, the positioning on the pitch. It's a tactical choice to drop the lines for him, hope he judges, with a more cohesive backline, the risk is acceptable to use the mid and high blocks more.

Nice one. I'm inclined to agree with MonsLiverpool's opinion above but there is more than one way to cook an egg and he'll always hold a special place in my heart.

I think he leans into this a bit, but it does feel like he's never truly been given a fair crack of the whip at anywhere he's been in terms of financial backing. Hopefully he can build Celta up because there seems to be far more scope for breaking into the European places in Spain than there is here for a club of their relative size.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,133
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #204 on: January 18, 2024, 06:03:12 pm »
It's 100 percent a tactical choice issue with Rafa. Choice, rather than ability.

If you observe carefully, at 0 - 0, his lines are up, the press goes right to the opposition goalie; at 1 - 0 up, they drop the lines, go for the counters; at 2 - 0 up the lines get pushed up again. It's risk reward based, taking into account the score.
Thing is, when the lines are pushed up, when he's got the players and has had the time to coach them - the team plays like any top side does, and does it well. Meaning his ability to prepare the team in both phases, for these game situations high up the pitch are as good as ever, even after the change in defender position rule for goalkicks, which altered the game.
He needs to strike a balance between these things, short build-up, going long, when to drop the lines so that overall, his teams can still have possession and build games the way you could in the 00s. In 2024 that will entail more risk in the build up, but not unduly so imo.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #205 on: January 18, 2024, 06:35:43 pm »
As far as the league goes he's been a bit unfortunate. They'd be comfortably mid table if a few games had just swung very slightly. If buts and maybes I know but they were 2-0 up at Barca with ten minutes left and lost the match, I always think when that happens it's on the players really. They matched Madrid early on in the season too but Bellingham scuffed one in from a corner just before the end.

What he's working with is distinctly average as well. They only survived on the final day last season, lost their star youngster in Veiga and to top it off it looks like Aspas is finally at that stage where he can't contribute much anymore. Been some player for them though.

Interesting to see if they can go further in the cup, if he takes that side to a final in his first season it'd probably be like taking our side to Istanbul in 2005 LOL. Apparently Manquillo is going to join from Newcastle shortly.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
  • BoRac
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #206 on: January 19, 2024, 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January 17, 2024, 11:53:41 pm
Onto the Quarter-Finals of the Copa del Rey for Celta; the draw for which is on Friday - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Copa_del_Rey

Next up for Rafa is... Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad (16th vs 6th), on Saturday 20th January - an 8pm kick off. Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1 & LALIGA TV

And home to Sociedad in the Cup again three days later. Probably one of the best draws they could have had, though Sociedad are a good side.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,747
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #207 on: January 20, 2024, 07:57:43 pm »
.
^ should be a couple of good matches ;D


Celta Vigo 0 - 1 Real Sociedad : League Match 21 : 8pm kick off : Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1 & LALIGA TV


Celta XI: Guaita; Mingueza, Núñez, Domínguez, Manu Sánchez; Miguel, Tapia, Dotor, De la Torre; Aspas, Larsen.
Sociedad XI: Remiro; Zubeldia, Le Normand, Pacheco, Aihen; Aramburu, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Brais Méndez; Magunazelaia, Sadiq.


Celta Vigo 0 - [1] Real Sociedad; Brais Mendez' 30 yarder on 11' - https://streamin.one/v/f063a0e4 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1748802216280850795

Both sides with a great chance each to score - keepers making some good saves / better finishing required...

Larsen being manhandled throughout the match so far - yet the ref is not interested...

Brais Mendez hits the post with a long range freekick on 51'

0-1; full-time.


3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UXoVbZdyj4

« Last Edit: January 21, 2024, 03:36:40 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,747
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
.
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad : Copa del Rey - Quarter Final : Tuesday 23rd January - an 8pm kick off...


Celta XI: Villar; Kevin, Starfelt, Domínguez, Ristic;  Miguel, Jailson, Tapia, Hugo Álvarez; Swedberg, Douvikas.
Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Tierney; Becker, Zubimendi, Merino, Brais; Silva, Oyarzabal/


Streams: https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch6.php & https://vipleague.im/football/celta-vigo-vs-real-sociedad-streaming-link-1 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch11.php
& https://elgoles.pro/zap1/aa11 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-533.php & https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/celta_real_sociedad_188784543 (multiple links & languages)


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Copa_del_Rey
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 