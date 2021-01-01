Do you like football?



Do you like soccer?



Do you like *checks notes* footer? Uh, socall?



Do you enjoy the Global Game?



Thank you so much for your support over the years, it really does mean so much. Why yes, I'd like to go to Liverpool one day, I love the Beatles!



Listen, before ya'll get too excited, we wanted to speak to you all about some really exciting opportunities for the sport, they're just around the corner!



Firstly, we'd like to give a big shout out to all the women in the sport. Underfunded and mocked for years and years, we do hope you appreciate us showing a passing interest in you now you've won more than the England men's team in the entire time your dad's been alive. Oh, your daughter would like to play football at school? No chance, love, it's a boy's sport. Badminton or netball for you, sweetheart.



We love our communities, and we love rainbows. But we love money even more, and we'll band together and mock you if you get assaulted by one of us. We love this profression so much because in any other walk of life, if there were allegations of battery and sexual assault every month, we'd probably have to step up and - like - suspend someone for two weeks, or God forbid, seriously look at the way kids are brought up in grass roots football / through the ranks. What are you looking at, love? I bet you're only wearing that shirt to impress your fella.



Finally, we'd like to sincerely thank all the gays and lezzers and transes, and we would like to kindly request that you're not too obvious about all that. Yes, we know, we've had those weird laces before, but we'e got to think about out grandchildren's children here. We understand you're scared of being yourself, you can't walk down the street without wondering why someone is looking at you, half of you aches because you can't tell your mum and dad you're not straight, all of you aches because you have to hide yourself completely from everyone you'll ever know, because you'll be ostracised, or killed. We understand that, and we're really sorry.



When we're on British television again in 5 years, as pundits, we'll tell you how much we love you. Your license fees and Sky subscriptions will line our pockets, like they always have done. We'll laugh at you, and the world will continue burning, and in 50 years we'll all be dead.



Our money won't mean anything then. But you? You'll go to sleep with a smile on your face.

