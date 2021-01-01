10 Qs - good luck. Precise details please.



Q1: The camera is kissed



Q2: Terry's dink over the top, Kenny's run and sliding volley finish



Q3: 4-0 up in 19 minutes



Q4: The assist is from Whelan and Beglin - a header and cushioned volley over the top



Q5: Nicol runs free and chips the keeper for his hattrick



Q6: Italian makes the keeper stop and look at the clouds



Q7: Rush with 5, Fowler with 5 (2 separate answers)



Q8: Ray Kennedy lobs a long ball over the top into space



Q9: They are trying to break out but Barnes sticks out a leg on the halfway line



Q10: They protest because Sammy Lee is lying down in the area



