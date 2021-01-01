« previous next »
Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please

Barrow Shaun

Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please
Today at 01:10:36 pm
10 Qs - good luck. Precise details please.

Q1: The camera is kissed

Q2: Terry's dink over the top, Kenny's run and sliding volley finish

Q3: 4-0 up in 19 minutes

Q4: The assist is from Whelan and Beglin - a header and cushioned volley over the top

Q5: Nicol runs free and chips the keeper for his hattrick

Q6: Italian makes the keeper stop and look at the clouds

Q7: Rush with 5, Fowler with 5 (2 separate answers)

Q8: Ray Kennedy lobs a long ball over the top into space

Q9: They are trying to break out but Barnes sticks out a leg on the halfway line

Q10: They protest because Sammy Lee is lying down in the area

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:10:36 pm
10 Qs - good luck. Precise details please.

Q1: The camera is kissed - Gerrard at Old Trafford in 09 4-1

Q2: Terry's dink over the top, Kenny's run and sliding volley finish

Q3: 4-0 up in 19 minutes Arsenal in the Suarez season 2014

Q4: The assist is from Whelan and Beglin - a header and cushioned volley over the top

Q5: Nicol runs free and chips the keeper for his hattrick Newcastle away 4-1

Q6: Italian makes the keeper stop and look at the clouds  Dossena also at OT in 09

Q7: Rush with 5, Fowler with 5 (2 separate answers) Luton and Fulham

Q8: Ray Kennedy lobs a long ball over the top into space

Q9: They are trying to break out but Barnes sticks out a leg on the halfway line

Q10: They protest because Sammy Lee is lying down in the area

Hows that for low hanging fruit
Barrow Shaun

Re: Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm
All good so far, but more specific with the Gerrard kiss?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:21:58 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:20:35 pm
All good so far, but more specific with the Gerrard kiss?

The equaliser from a free kick?
Barrow Shaun

Re: Another random quiz - you know what to do: details please
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:26:07 pm
Nope. Not if memory serves anyway.
