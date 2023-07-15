« previous next »
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #40 on: July 15, 2023, 08:48:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2023, 08:43:11 pm
Clive Tyldesley for Gerards header as he picks it out of the net.

Just thinking about it has made the hair on my arms stand up, a shiver down my spine. There will never be a greater match for me there never could be.
To go from being so utterly utterly broken at half time to win is well, I dont have the words..

Completely understand your every single word.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #41 on: July 15, 2023, 10:20:02 pm »
5. Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup Final
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #42 on: July 15, 2023, 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2023, 06:59:39 pm
Number 2 is Istanbul
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2023, 08:43:11 pm
Clive Tyldesley for Gerards header as he picks it out of the net.

Just thinking about it has made the hair on my arms stand up, a shiver down my spine. There will never be a greater match for me there never could be.
To go from being so utterly utterly broken at half time to win is well, I dont have the words..

My memory might be letting me down here but I dont think he said hang on, hang on did he? I thought it was this:

Hello, hello.here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milans mind and gives hope to all the many thousands of Liverpool fans inside the stadium! CAPTAINS GOAL!

In fact Im almost certain its the above!
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #43 on: July 15, 2023, 11:18:14 pm »
Correct
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:25:01 am »
Yeah Tyldesly definitely didn't say "Hang on, hang on"

That was Statman Gaz.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 07:14:22 pm
So far, no takers for Q5 or Q6. Scandalous.
Is 6 the first goal from the 5-0 at the Pit in the early 1980s ?
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 07:14:22 pm
So far, no takers for Q5 or Q6. Scandalous.
Is 6 the first goal from the 5-0 at the Pit in the early 1980s ?
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 07:17:02 pm
Hero. Details for 100% pass please? (you are 90% just now)

Header from a corner to put us 2-1 up in the 1977 European Cup Final.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 am »
6 is from goodison when we 5-0, I think.....the 5th, I think, is Alan Kennedy in Gay Paree, 81
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on July 15, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
My memory might be letting me down here but I dont think he said hang on, hang on did he? I thought it was this:

Hello, hello.here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milans mind and gives hope to all the many thousands of Liverpool fans inside the stadium! CAPTAINS GOAL!

In fact Im almost certain its the above!

Yeah, buggered that up. Stupid failing memory.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:26 am
Header from a corner to put us 2-1 up in the 1977 European Cup Final.

Exactly that.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm »
Just posted this in the other thread.

And at the other end he's got one back.

Another one.

Liverpool seem to find angles that other teams don't appreciate.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm
Just posted this in the other thread.

And at the other end he's got one back.

Another one.

Liverpool seem to find angles that other teams don't appreciate.

That was at Arsenal before Dalglish's curler?
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm
That was at Arsenal before Dalglish's curler?

Oh gerrarovit will ya .   :wave

Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm »
The 86 Spurs game, was it not on BBC rather than the BIg Match? Sure thats John Motson commentary
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm
The 86 Spurs game, was it not on BBC rather than the BIg Match? Sure thats John Motson commentary

Definitely Motson.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:36:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm
The 86 Spurs game, was it not on BBC rather than the BIg Match? Sure thats John Motson commentary

Yeah. It was Motson so had to be BBC  :butt
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on July 15, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
My memory might be letting me down here but I dont think he said hang on, hang on did he? I thought it was this:

Hello, hello.here we go. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milans mind and gives hope to all the many thousands of Liverpool fans inside the stadium! CAPTAINS GOAL!

In fact Im almost certain its the above!

You are correct! The "Hello, hello, here we go..." is so ingrained in my memory.

And like Tepid said, hard to think anything ever will top Istanbul. Although the next year was pretty crazy with Stevie's 40 yard equaliser in the 90th min in the FA Cup final. ;D
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:24:32 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 02:16:03 pm
You are correct! The "Hello, hello, here we go..." is so ingrained in my memory.

And like Tepid said, hard to think anything ever will top Istanbul. Although the next year was pretty crazy with Stevie's 40 yard equaliser in the 90th min in the FA Cup final. ;D

It's funny what sticks in the head isn't it. I've got Smicer's face and celebration, and that guy in the crowd with his hand on his head...... also the camera focusing from a anxiously-chewing Ancelotti to the hordes of Reds singing and dancing behind..... aaahhhh - lovely memories.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:45:05 pm »
I'd say this one is my favourite ..  deffogs.

Whelan.. Whelans curled it .
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:49:58 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:45:05 pm
I'd say this one is my favourite ..  deffogs.

Whelan.. Whelans curled it .

LC Final 1983 v that lot.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:51:08 pm »
He scored a peach at Goodison in a cup semi too so could be that, but I'll stick with the 83 LC Final.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 02:49:58 pm
LC Final 1983 v that lot.

Correct .  I loved his celebration the year before when he ran to the side of the goal doing a ....  kin ell I can't describe it on my phone.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 02:54:58 pm »
"Played back to Ray Kennedy.....brilliant...that was football at its very best." One clue...David Coleman was commentating.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 03:23:12 pm »
Quote from: wolves76 on Yesterday at 02:54:58 pm
"Played back to Ray Kennedy.....brilliant...that was football at its very best." One clue...David Coleman was commentating.

Bayern semi?
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 03:24:17 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Correct .  I loved his celebration the year before when he ran to the side of the goal doing a ....  kin ell I can't describe it on my phone.

i know. Jumpy happy weird skipping thing - remember it well.
Re: a little famous commentary quiz - feel free to add your own
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:00:12 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 03:23:12 pm
Bayern semi?

No it was a league game....its a difficult one....recently been uploaded onto youtube and was on a really old vhs tape called 101 great goals
