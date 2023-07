Just thought of maybe another not but 100%.



There was a game in one of the cups v Chesterfield and we drew 4-4 (Souness years I suspect) and I think we were either 0-3 or 1-4 down at one point. But like I say, not sure.



I think you're right on both, we were getting battered (4 1 I think) until Souness got the great Hungarian on Kozma and we got back to 4 4 in front of the Kop. 12,000 there that night, Chesterfield brought at least 5,000 (honest).Went the 2nd leg too, we took about 3,000 (amazing away support considering how few turned up for the 1st leg) and won 4 1 after going one down from Hebberd who played for Oxford in the 80s.Hutchison defo scored for us but cant remember who. Great days