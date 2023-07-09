Please
Author
Topic: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures (Read 2916 times)
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,562
Golly! An Alien Judge!
LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
on:
July 9, 2023, 11:54:23 am »
New Thread for a new Season
Logged
Logged
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
dosx
Kopite
Posts: 936
This is Anfield
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #1 on:
July 11, 2023, 02:46:15 am »
Who's that behind Andrian ?
Logged
Logged
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,041
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #2 on:
July 11, 2023, 03:50:27 am »
Quote from: dosx on July 11, 2023, 02:46:15 am
Who's that behind Andrian ?
Melkamu Frauendorf - midfielder
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/academy/player/melkamu-frauendorf
Logged
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #3 on:
September 23, 2023, 04:06:07 pm »
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-new-official-mens-squad-photo-2023-24
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Bincey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,133
Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #4 on:
November 26, 2023, 02:48:28 pm »
Love this one of Trent.
Logged
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,518
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #5 on:
December 18, 2023, 11:09:34 pm »
Alder Hey visit today
Screenshot_20231218_225759_Instagram.jpg
(123.24 kB, 648x719 - viewed 56 times.)
Logged
Logged
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,518
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #6 on:
December 19, 2023, 11:43:47 am »
Full set of photos and video:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-and-video-liverpool-mens-squad-make-annual-christmas-visit-alder-hey
Logged
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #7 on:
February 23, 2024, 02:16:08 am »
^ from - and all credit to -
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1axnck3/panorama_of_the_kop_last_night/
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #8 on:
February 25, 2024, 08:16:43 pm »
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #9 on:
February 25, 2024, 08:20:06 pm »
'
Jurgens legacy, that
':-
^ from
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1761843946546692516
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #10 on:
February 25, 2024, 09:07:40 pm »
^
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1761858613503791281
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #11 on:
February 26, 2024, 01:16:23 pm »
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #12 on:
February 26, 2024, 02:27:45 pm »
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
rob1966
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,521
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #13 on:
February 26, 2024, 03:00:11 pm »
Logged
Logged
exiledintheUSA
Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,266
Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #14 on:
February 26, 2024, 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2024, 03:00:11 pm
One of these is not the same.....
Logged
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #15 on:
April 3, 2024, 01:49:44 pm »
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,859
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #16 on:
April 3, 2024, 03:59:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 3, 2024, 01:49:44 pm
Tell me that's what he spent his time doing during Robbo's meeting...
Logged
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,631
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:30:03 am »
.
^
https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776968300628443423
&
https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776968228880671229
^
https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776292559968419955
'
Manchester United 2 Liverpool 2 | Post-Match Pint First Five
' - from The Anfield Wrap
(the first couple of minutes)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/_M8d4Mpo2FM
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
