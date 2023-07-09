Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
Topic: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,434
Golly! An Alien Judge!
LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
on:
July 9, 2023, 11:54:23 am »
New Thread for a new Season
dosx
Kopite
Posts: 935
This is Anfield
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #1 on:
July 11, 2023, 02:46:15 am »
Who's that behind Andrian ?
🔥97🔥
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,775
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #2 on:
July 11, 2023, 03:50:27 am »
Quote from: dosx on July 11, 2023, 02:46:15 am
Who's that behind Andrian ?
Melkamu Frauendorf - midfielder
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/academy/player/melkamu-frauendorf
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,995
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #3 on:
September 23, 2023, 04:06:07 pm »
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-new-official-mens-squad-photo-2023-24
Bincey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,098
Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #4 on:
November 26, 2023, 02:48:28 pm »
Love this one of Trent.
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,394
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #5 on:
December 18, 2023, 11:09:34 pm »
Alder Hey visit today
Screenshot_20231218_225759_Instagram.jpg
(123.24 kB, 648x719 - viewed 34 times.)
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,394
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #6 on:
December 19, 2023, 11:43:47 am »
Full set of photos and video:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-and-video-liverpool-mens-squad-make-annual-christmas-visit-alder-hey
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,995
The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2023/24 Season in Pictures
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:16:08 am »
^ from - and all credit to -
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1axnck3/panorama_of_the_kop_last_night/
