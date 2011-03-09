My girlfriends mum bought her a dog as a gift, whilst she was living with her ex-partner.



Their relationship ended and she moved out of the home. To avoid further upset after their relationship broke down, my girlfriend agreed not to take sole custody of the dog and they made a verbal agreement to share access to the dog i.e. the dog lives with us for 3-4 weeks and then with her ex-partner for 3-4 weeks. This arrangement has been working for 5 years.



The dog is currently with her ex-partner but is due to stay with us for the next 3-4 weeks however, her ex-partner is suddenly refusing to handover the dog and is blocking her phone calls.



We called the police to report the dog as stolen but they told us this is a civil matter.



Does anyone have any suggestions? We are heartbroken.



We will be contacting solicitors tomorrow morning.