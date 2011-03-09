Its all about winning shiny things.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Serious question - how much are you willing to pay to get the dog? Unless theres something in writing you could spend thousands in legal fees with no guarantees. You say your girlfriends mum bought the dog as a gift. Youd need an affidavit from her and proof of purchase as a starting point.
When she had the dog microchipped, who's name is on it? Also, who's name is the dog registered with at the vets, if it's both in your girlfriend's name then she is the legal owner.
This we are unsure of as the paperwork is all at his house.We will go to the vets and check what details they hold.
Dunno if it's just my vet who do this nonsense but incase it rings a bell, what do they call the dog when it's been in? mine uses the surname like 'Rover Jones'
Its the Kennel Club name. We know what hers is.
Go around there and offer him out, which is simple, quick and effective. Or do that thing were they put the dog in the middle and whoever the dog goes to, wins.......Word of advice, baste yourself in bacon fat.
Im no expert but Id be fairly confident in saying whoever the microchips name is in, its their dog. Or just do whats Chops said and go fill the snide fucker in. And maybe the bacon fat too.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]