Author Topic: Legal question - pet dog  (Read 266 times)

Online gray19lfc

Legal question - pet dog
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 am »
My girlfriends mum bought her a dog as a gift, whilst she was living with her ex-partner.

Their relationship ended and she moved out of the home. To avoid further upset after their relationship broke down, my girlfriend agreed not to take sole custody of the dog and they made a verbal agreement to share access to the dog i.e. the dog lives with us for 3-4 weeks and then with her ex-partner for 3-4 weeks.  This arrangement has been working for 5 years.

The dog is currently with her ex-partner but is due to stay with us for the next 3-4 weeks however, her ex-partner is suddenly refusing to handover the dog and is blocking her phone calls.

We called the police to report the dog as stolen but they told us this is a civil matter.

Does anyone have any suggestions? We are heartbroken.

We will be contacting solicitors tomorrow morning.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 am »
Serious question - how much are you willing to pay to get the dog? Unless theres something in writing you could spend thousands in legal fees with no guarantees. You say your girlfriends mum bought the dog as a gift. Youd need an affidavit from her and proof of purchase as a starting point.
Offline Claire.

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 am »
When she had the dog microchipped, who's name is on it? Also, who's name is the dog registered with at the vets, if it's both in your girlfriend's name then she is the legal owner.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 am »
Go around there and offer him out, which is simple, quick and effective.

Or do that thing were they put the dog in the middle and whoever the dog goes to, wins.......Word of advice, baste yourself in bacon fat.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:29:20 am
Serious question - how much are you willing to pay to get the dog? Unless theres something in writing you could spend thousands in legal fees with no guarantees. You say your girlfriends mum bought the dog as a gift. Youd need an affidavit from her and proof of purchase as a starting point.

As much as it takes.

We are going to see the breeder who sold the dog to us to see if we can get a copy of proof of purchase.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:32:45 am
When she had the dog microchipped, who's name is on it? Also, who's name is the dog registered with at the vets, if it's both in your girlfriend's name then she is the legal owner.

This we are unsure of as the paperwork is all at his house.

We will go to the vets and check what details they hold.
Offline Claire.

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:15:49 am
This we are unsure of as the paperwork is all at his house.

We will go to the vets and check what details they hold.

Dunno if it's just my vet who do this nonsense but incase it rings a bell, what do they call the dog when it's been in? mine uses the surname like 'Rover Jones' ;D
Online gray19lfc

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:43:21 am
Dunno if it's just my vet who do this nonsense but incase it rings a bell, what do they call the dog when it's been in? mine uses the surname like 'Rover Jones' ;D

Its the Kennel Club name. We know what hers is.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:57:05 am
Its the Kennel Club name. We know what hers is.

Who is it registered with at the kennel club?
Online Spanish Al

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:53:45 pm »
Im no expert but Id be fairly confident in saying whoever the microchips name is in, its their dog.

Or just do whats Chops said and go fill the snide fucker in. And maybe the bacon fat too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:54:38 am
Go around there and offer him out, which is simple, quick and effective.

Or do that thing were they put the dog in the middle and whoever the dog goes to, wins.......Word of advice, baste yourself in bacon fat.

 ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 06:53:45 pm
Im no expert but Id be fairly confident in saying whoever the microchips name is in, its their dog.

Or just do whats Chops said and go fill the snide fucker in. And maybe the bacon fat too.

I'd pay to watch the stream.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Legal question - pet dog
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:06:51 pm »
Update:

Weve got a proof of purchase from the breeder - thats in my girlfriends sole name

Microchip is in my girlfriends sole name

Kennel Club and vets are registered in hers and his names
