Do people not care at all about the data they're giving to these companies? Meta are notoriously one of the worst companies in the world for hoarding and exploiting user data as it all increases their value as a advertising company and makes it easier for your tech to slowly manipulate you.



This is the company that was caught randomly activating the mic on your phone if you even had Facebook messenger installed, whether you were using it or not.



Twitter is an entertaining mess, akin to watching a burning party bus hurtling towards a cliff edge, but it's not nearly so insidious as anything Zuckerberg has his dirty hands into.



All the right are praising Musk as their saviour and all the left are saying Zuckerberg will save us and all these two really care about is saving all the tiny details of your lives to their giant world spanning database.