Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 04:22:13 pm


Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 07:04:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm
Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?

'I've spoken to the people that built the stadiums and they bloody loved doing it'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 07:05:46 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on October  5, 2023, 06:20:20 pm
If Gerrard is coaching these youth players then they will never make that world cup.

It SA are the hosts theyll stand a very good chance of getting @ game.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 08:51:04 pm
I am one of his biggest fans out there but Good God, he's been such a disappointment since he took that job.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 09:59:50 pm
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
sorry about that
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 10:34:32 pm
Imagine believing your rich and you've made it, but then someone flashes a few more million in front of you and you will do anything, i mean anything. Very sad.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 5, 2023, 10:56:38 pm
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.

I think theres a hole joke to be made here but Im not that poster.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 6, 2023, 01:33:45 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 04:22:13 pm


Nice rendering of The Eye of Sauron Stadium.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 6, 2023, 04:59:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on October  5, 2023, 04:23:55 pm
When he says hard work, is he referring to his work shilling for the regime? Cos it's not hard work what he's doing coaching in that retirement league

He's talking about all the migrant forced labour, going into building the stadiums!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 6, 2023, 10:35:25 pm
Shameless greedy c*nt. Hope his plastic fucking wife melts out there.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 6, 2023, 10:41:22 pm
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on October  9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.


It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 11, 2023, 03:57:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am
It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.
Naturally so. They are being handsomely paid for sportswashing purposes. Part of the deal is doing exactly what you stated there.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2023, 12:53:39 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am
It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.

100%.

Theyre all the same. I have morals but if you pay me enough I have these other morals I can wheel out.

c*nts.

Hendersons the worst but they are all reprehensible greedy amoral shills.

We should have a Kop banner like the six manager one, only with c*nts like Gerard, Henderson and fowler on, with a big fucking cross through their faces.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2023, 01:12:22 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 11, 2023, 03:57:43 pm
Naturally so. They are being handsomely paid for sportswashing purposes. Part of the deal is doing exactly what you stated there.
Jordan and Stevie are doing fine



Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 11:11:14 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on October  9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.

Nonsense. He was quietly and diligently working behind the scenes to oust Rafa and bring in Roy Hodgson to steady the ship.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 01:32:38 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:11:14 am
Nonsense. He was quietly and diligently working behind the scenes to oust Rafa and bring in Roy Hodgson to steady the ship.


Indeed he was
