Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #520 on: September 5, 2023, 01:25:27 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on September  5, 2023, 01:12:18 pm
Hope you keep the same energy if/when Salah goes there too
Bit of a strawman argument for that being made though.  It hasn't happened and may not happen.  And with Salah, you have a bloke who would go closer to home, who would be in a country that speaks his native language, and who doesn't make outspoken arguments for those who identify as being LGBTQIA+, unlike Henderson's activities until recently.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #521 on: September 5, 2023, 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on September  5, 2023, 01:22:21 pm
Because I'm on the same wavelength as KH in the respect that I don't hold up any sports person as moralistic bastion of principle.

Am I disappointed he left for the Saudis? Yes. But like with the other former Liverpool players who play and manage there, I'll remember them as players who did there bit for us and put in 100%, 100% of the time in a red shirt. The club moves on and so do they.

It also seems to me that the english players - Gerrard and Hendo - are getting the most stick from people on here than Fab and Bobby and Salah when he goes (this year or next) and I don't understand that. Either club them all together in one group or not.

It is different though as Jordan chose to take up the rainbow laces and represent the LBGT community. No one made him do it, he claimed it was a cause which meant something to him. Then the first offer from the Saudi's he think he has done his bit. He's shown himself out to be hypocrite and let down those people who he represented before. They have every right to feel betrayed by him.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #522 on: September 5, 2023, 01:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September  5, 2023, 01:16:17 pm
Great interview, well done to Ornstein and Crafton but so poor from Henderson. Already tarnished his Liverpool and human rights legacy but thought he'd come back to stamp on it some more!

It is astonishing but now I'm kinda glad he slunk out the back door without getting the send off his previous efforts deserved.

He never had a human rights legacy. The only thing he ever was is a footballer, people lose sight over that. He might have made a few comments in support of people who identify as LGBTQ, but that was about as far as it ever went, and even so he wouldn't have been banging on the club's door to do so unless they asked him to. He never done anything to ever affect actual change to make life better for those people.

What a silly boy he's made himself out to be. It might be cynical but I hope it proves that footballers should only be admired for the skills they show on the field. They certainly shouldn't be role models for anything more, especially to children. In fact, the amount of grown people, take this forum for example, who have expressed any sort of surprise at this, actually surprises me. And there was a lot of that when he first decided to move over there, people saying they thought he was different -- why? I don't like the comments that 'most of us' probably would sell out for the money, I don't believe that to be true, but I do believe that most footballers would go over there. Once they've got a taste for the money they'll do anything for even a little more, whether it's playing in a country with an oppressive regime, punditry where they'll regularly just embarrass themselves, or general business ventures outside the game, take Gerrard for example shilling for some bottled water company who claimed their product had certain electrolytes that could combat cancer. Absolutely fucking embarrassing they are.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #523 on: September 5, 2023, 01:35:08 pm »
Have no time for Henderson anymore,wish this never happened but it did.

Dumb fucking millionaire footballer who thinks everyone else is as dumb as him making excuses for himself,guess that indicates he has a conscience somewhere and feels deep down what he's doing is wrong after all.

Wish he'd shut up now and would like to never have to hear of him or see him again anywhere.

Judas,sold his soul for more money.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #524 on: September 5, 2023, 01:39:13 pm »
Jordan who? Has anyone seen Szobos hairy legs? So hairy yet so beautiful. Mmmmm
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #525 on: September 5, 2023, 01:39:35 pm »
Even more than cynical, he just comes off as very dim. I feel embarrassed for him reading that shit.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #526 on: September 5, 2023, 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on September  5, 2023, 01:12:18 pm
Hope you keep the same energy if/when Salah goes there too

Why wouldn't I?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #527 on: September 5, 2023, 01:40:45 pm »
Jordan Henderson*

Trying to keep the topics seperate and in their own place
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #528 on: September 23, 2023, 01:46:19 am »
Gerrard thread is locked but....



My favourite ever player growing up. Ughhhhhh
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #529 on: September 23, 2023, 02:22:18 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on September 23, 2023, 01:46:19 am
Gerrard thread is locked but....



My favourite ever player growing up. Ughhhhhh
Bloody hell.  :puke2  :mindblown
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #530 on: September 23, 2023, 09:43:59 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on September 23, 2023, 01:46:19 am
Gerrard thread is locked but....



My favourite ever player growing up. Ughhhhhh

Is that a Jägerbomb?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #531 on: September 23, 2023, 02:00:49 pm »
Never had him down as being thick, or is he just pig ignorant?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #532 on: September 23, 2023, 02:14:14 pm »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #533 on: September 23, 2023, 02:52:52 pm »
Oh Robbie.  :butt
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #534 on: September 23, 2023, 02:54:17 pm »
Well that one in particular is a gut punch.

:(
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #535 on: September 23, 2023, 03:16:40 pm »
And Bobby
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #536 on: September 23, 2023, 03:18:57 pm »
Ha, good god.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #537 on: September 23, 2023, 05:07:50 pm »
Sheikh Gerrard.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #538 on: September 23, 2023, 05:14:12 pm »
What is it all in aid of? 

Is it an Islamic thing or only pertinent to Saudi Arabia? 

I'll take a guess it's not like all the lads wearing Santa hats when they visit Alder Hey!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #539 on: September 23, 2023, 05:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on September 23, 2023, 01:46:19 am
Gerrard thread is locked but....



My favourite ever player growing up. Ughhhhhh

Defer! Defer!
To the Lord High Executioner!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #540 on: September 23, 2023, 05:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 23, 2023, 09:43:59 am
Is that a Jägerbomb?

They call it a Suicide Bomb over there.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #541 on: September 23, 2023, 05:47:13 pm »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #542 on: September 23, 2023, 06:10:35 pm »
to be honest he never came across as the brightest but Christ.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #543 on: September 23, 2023, 06:10:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 23, 2023, 05:14:12 pm
What is it all in aid of? 

Is it an Islamic thing or only pertinent to Saudi Arabia? 

I'll take a guess it's not like all the lads wearing Santa hats when they visit Alder Hey!

It's their national day or something.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #544 on: September 23, 2023, 06:33:46 pm »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #545 on: September 23, 2023, 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 23, 2023, 06:10:54 pm
It's their national day or something.

So a bit like Paddy's Day or St George's where dressing up like pricks for a big piss up is obligatory 👍
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #546 on: September 24, 2023, 09:07:12 am »
If it was just taking part and showing respect to the average person who lives in Saudi I won't care, but fuck me, they're publically backing a regime that murders people for the hell of it. Fucking knobheads

Used to love them Shemaghs too, I had a red one and a black one, boss on the motorbike in winter for stopping your face freezing off.

Villa game, an Irish lad behind my lad tried to get the Gerrard song going and it was totally ignored, as another song was started at the same time. I'm hoping though that, going forwards, any attempts to ever get it going again fail miserably.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #547 on: September 24, 2023, 09:08:14 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 23, 2023, 02:14:14 pm
Robbies done the same: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxiOa66I9cC/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



zaphriel
 
19 h
Hard to believe this is the lad with the docker's t shirt. Where'd your spine go lad?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #548 on: September 24, 2023, 10:36:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2023, 09:08:14 am
zaphriel
 
19 h
Hard to believe this is the lad with the docker's t shirt. Where'd your spine go lad?
It would appear that moral principles are money soluble for too many people.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #549 on: September 24, 2023, 10:47:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 24, 2023, 10:36:55 am
It would appear that moral principles are money soluble for too many people.

And he built his own property empire even when he was still playing. You're going to be money motivated doing that.

It's one thing having a skill to play football and getting rich off that, but it's never enough for some people.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #550 on: September 24, 2023, 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 24, 2023, 10:36:55 am
It would appear that moral principles are money soluble for too many people.
Isn't that the truth. Even worse than not having any in the first place.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #551 on: September 24, 2023, 04:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on September 23, 2023, 01:46:19 am
Gerrard thread is locked but....



My favourite ever player growing up. Ughhhhhh

Getting a few drinks in with the lads before going down to watch a local beheading.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #552 on: September 25, 2023, 11:18:19 pm »
Bit weird to get upset over this, he already took the money and went there and has since chatted complete shit. He's already fucked it.

Particpiating in local culture is completley normal - no one cared when Kane put on traditional Bavarian clothing, what's the difference really?

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #553 on: September 25, 2023, 11:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 25, 2023, 11:18:19 pm
Bit weird to get upset over this, he already took the money and went there and has since chatted complete shit. He's already fucked it.

Particpiating in local culture is completley normal - no one cared when Kane put on traditional Bavarian clothing, what's the difference really?



Really?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #554 on: September 26, 2023, 12:07:01 am »
Yeah really.

He's already taken blood money, turned our captain, allowed himself and Liverpool to be used as a part of the sportswashing project and everytime he talks seems to make it worse. His legacy has been completely tarnished, for me at least.

Him participating in local customs on their national holiday really doesn't matter, who gives a shit.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #555 on: September 26, 2023, 12:25:13 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 26, 2023, 12:07:01 am
Yeah really.

He's already taken blood money, turned our captain, allowed himself and Liverpool to be used as a part of the sportswashing project and everytime he talks seems to make it worse. His legacy has been completely tarnished, for me at least.

Him participating in local customs on their national holiday really doesn't matter, who gives a shit.
I think it's just a natural reaction, really.

A bit like if someone sticks a knife in your guts. Yes, the damage is done. But if they then go and twist the blade a little, you'll probably still cry out in response.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #556 on: September 26, 2023, 03:36:05 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 26, 2023, 12:07:01 am
Yeah really.

He's already taken blood money, turned our captain, allowed himself and Liverpool to be used as a part of the sportswashing project and everytime he talks seems to make it worse. His legacy has been completely tarnished, for me at least.

Him participating in local customs on their national holiday really doesn't matter, who gives a shit.

I was thinking about the Bavarian clubs and their Oktoberfest photo shoots as well when I saw these images of Gerrard and fowler.

The difference is of course - sportswashing.  The Oktoberfest photo shoots are a bit of fun, a tradition for Bayern, and yes, a nice advertising oppo for Paulaner beer.

What is going on in the Saudi league is purely for sportwashing purposes, and should never be normalised, but sadly it is.  Having someone like Gerrard dress up in the Saudi traditional dress, bring in what they crave - a lot of positive reactions in the media and on social media by fans of Gerrard and a huge group of Liverpool fans who are a combination of utterly naive, or utterly oblivious, or simply dont give a shit and turn a blind eye to anything that doesnt concern them.

Jobs a good un basically. Another square in the sportswashing bingo-card checked off.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #557 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #558 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm »
When he says hard work, is he referring to his work shilling for the regime? Cos it's not hard work what he's doing coaching in that retirement league
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #559 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
If Gerrard is coaching these youth players then they will never make that world cup.
