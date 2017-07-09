Great interview, well done to Ornstein and Crafton but so poor from Henderson. Already tarnished his Liverpool and human rights legacy but thought he'd come back to stamp on it some more!



It is astonishing but now I'm kinda glad he slunk out the back door without getting the send off his previous efforts deserved.



He never had a human rights legacy. The only thing he ever was is a footballer, people lose sight over that. He might have made a few comments in support of people who identify as LGBTQ, but that was about as far as it ever went, and even so he wouldn't have been banging on the club's door to do so unless they asked him to. He never done anything to ever affect actual change to make life better for those people.What a silly boy he's made himself out to be. It might be cynical but I hope it proves that footballers should only be admired for the skills they show on the field. They certainly shouldn't be role models for anything more, especially to children. In fact, the amount of grown people, take this forum for example, who have expressed any sort of surprise at this, actually surprises me. And there was a lot of that when he first decided to move over there, people saying they thought he was different -- why? I don't like the comments that 'most of us' probably would sell out for the money, I don't believe that to be true, but I do believe that most footballers would go over there. Once they've got a taste for the money they'll do anything for even a little more, whether it's playing in a country with an oppressive regime, punditry where they'll regularly just embarrass themselves, or general business ventures outside the game, take Gerrard for example shilling for some bottled water company who claimed their product had certain electrolytes that could combat cancer. Absolutely fucking embarrassing they are.