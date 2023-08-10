How nice that Jordan will be able to live freely with his family and have fun and "do the things that he loves every day without any concerns." Shame not everyone gets to have that same right.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."