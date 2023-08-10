Fucking hell. He really compared being murdered for being gay to having a beer in the street.
Yet still people are OK with our ex legends going there
If Emanolo is right that he "thinks [Henderson] remains pro gay rights", I'm sure Henderson will act quickly to disagree and disassociate from Emanolo making the comparison between 'having a little fun but not having a beer openly outdoors' to being persecuted for being gay... right?
Surely he won't want a saudi mouthpiece speaking for him, and can use his social media accounts to immediately correct him? Hello...?Jordan...?