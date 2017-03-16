« previous next »
Author Topic: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston  (Read 2261 times)

Offline anfieldpurch

SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« on: July 6, 2023, 11:00:01 am »
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADT

Location:    Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Date:             Monday August 7
Kick-off:          19:00
Disabled allocation:   150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Ticket Prices:       Adults   £28
Over 65s £21
Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14
Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.

Ticket Sales:    The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

First sale:    Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.

First sale status:   Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.

General sale:   A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online DelTrotter

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #1 on: July 6, 2023, 01:07:16 pm »
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.
Offline whitelightning

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #2 on: July 6, 2023, 11:41:43 pm »
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #3 on: July 7, 2023, 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on July  6, 2023, 11:41:43 pm
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 

There's loads of residential parking around the ground all within 10-15 mins. Just check it's not permit only as some are (although that might not count in the evening in some cases, I'm not sure). There's also a Sainsbury's close by but not sure what their parking restrictions are like.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #4 on: July 7, 2023, 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on July  6, 2023, 01:07:16 pm
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.

They'll easily fill the ground at this price, especially when you consider how many kids will go at £5 a pop.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline koptommy93

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #5 on: July 7, 2023, 11:19:35 am »
£28 for a friendly at Preston against a newly promoted Bundesliga side feels fucking steep.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Craig67

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #6 on: July 8, 2023, 04:56:32 pm »
Anyone struggling to get through this..... If Im understanding correctly (probably not) I can get 2 tickets with my season ticket? But even though it has 'Adult' selected I can get beyond an error saying I have to select Adult/YoungAdult/Over 65/Junior?

I still get it if I only select 1 ticket.

EDIT: I think must be Adult/Child areas..... managed to get two in a different section. I couldn't see it mentioned anywhere but hey ho.
Offline Kls89

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #7 on: July 9, 2023, 11:21:34 pm »
For parking, Sainsburys down the road from Deepdale is on just park for £3.60
Offline rewood

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #8 on: July 10, 2023, 08:48:07 am »
Has this sold out?  I can't see game anymore.
Offline Smudge

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #9 on: July 10, 2023, 09:00:51 am »
£28 haha. Cheeky fuckers
Offline tasmichkata

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #10 on: July 10, 2023, 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: rewood on July 10, 2023, 08:48:07 am
Has this sold out?  I can't see game anymore.

No, it hasn't. Still there.
Offline didopich

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #11 on: July 10, 2023, 02:29:05 pm »
This should have been kids free game
Offline Andy2508

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #12 on: July 10, 2023, 02:47:07 pm »
Are members able to purchase 2 tickets, on 1 membership for this? I know that isn't usually the case however I'm sure I read that its possible for this game. Wanting to take my nephew to his first game, however I only have my membership.
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #13 on: July 10, 2023, 02:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on July 10, 2023, 02:47:07 pm
Are members able to purchase 2 tickets, on 1 membership for this? I know that isn't usually the case however I'm sure I read that its possible for this game. Wanting to take my nephew to his first game, however I only have my membership.

Yes it's 2 per member.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy2508

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #14 on: July 10, 2023, 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 10, 2023, 02:49:07 pm
Yes it's 2 per member.

Thought so! Cheers, just booked two. Bit steep for a friendly not even at Anfield but won't get another chance to take my nephew this season
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #15 on: July 10, 2023, 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on July 10, 2023, 03:22:34 pm
Thought so! Cheers, just booked two. Bit steep for a friendly not even at Anfield but won't get another chance to take my nephew this season
Was £27 for the friendly at Anfield against Strasbourg last year
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline scouser102002

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #16 on: July 10, 2023, 05:14:20 pm »
So their £1 per ticket increase stretches to friendlies as well

Sub par opposition as well, should be £15-£20 max
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #17 on: July 10, 2023, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on July 10, 2023, 05:14:20 pm
So their £1 per ticket increase stretches to friendlies as well

Sub par opposition as well, should be £15-£20 max

Yeah especially when youre factoring in the travel expenses as were not at anfield
Offline Roy Cropper

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #18 on: July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm »
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.
Offline kriss

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #19 on: July 11, 2023, 12:20:33 am »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.
I'm not sure this is an option for non-competitive matches.
Offline Roy Cropper

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #20 on: July 11, 2023, 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: kriss on July 11, 2023, 12:20:33 am
I'm not sure this is an option for non-competitive matches.
It was for this. You had the option for post or collect when purchasing.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #21 on: July 11, 2023, 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 10, 2023, 04:12:09 pm
Was £27 for the friendly at Anfield against Strasbourg last year

I think for Strasbourg you could get 3 free tickets for under 16s for every adult ticket bought for £27. Shame we couldn't do something similar for this game.

Online stevienash

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #22 on: July 11, 2023, 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 11, 2023, 11:33:34 am
I think for Strasbourg you could get 3 free tickets for under 16s for every adult ticket bought for £27. Shame we couldn't do something similar for this game.

Probably because we are renting out Prestons ground they arent giving it to us for free I would of thought
Offline koptommy93

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #23 on: July 16, 2023, 09:50:15 pm »
I'm getting an exclamation point in place of the proceed button when I try and buy a ticket. Fun.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline gazzalfc

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #24 on: July 17, 2023, 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on July 16, 2023, 09:50:15 pm
I'm getting an exclamation point in place of the proceed button when I try and buy a ticket. Fun.

Same with me. Even if I pick just 1 ticket
Offline Kls89

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.

They can be collected now, ticket office is open Mon-Fri - 8.15am-4pm
Online SnowGoon

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:06:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 17, 2023, 09:06:03 pm
Same with me. Even if I pick just 1 ticket

Have you selected the delivery method? If its in the Invincibles pavilion its the family section so you need to select adult/junior combos
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline scouser102002

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm »
Ticket came today

They used a Champions League Hospitality ticket for address. Getting rid of them as they don't need them this year :(
