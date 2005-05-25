« previous next »
Author Topic: Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 380388 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4240 on: January 5, 2025, 06:48:30 pm »
Missed him massively
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Bread

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4241 on: January 5, 2025, 06:58:45 pm »
Definitely missed his energy today. He would've given Ugarte a much harder time.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4242 on: January 5, 2025, 07:35:51 pm »
Completely missed the reasoning for this, where was he?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline jillc

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4243 on: January 5, 2025, 07:36:14 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  5, 2025, 07:35:51 pm
Completely missed the reasoning for this, where was he?

He was ill.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4244 on: January 5, 2025, 07:36:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  5, 2025, 07:35:51 pm
Completely missed the reasoning for this, where was he?

Illness of some sort...
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4245 on: January 5, 2025, 07:36:57 pm »
Thanks.
Online Tepid water

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4246 on: January 6, 2025, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January  5, 2025, 06:31:46 pm
This game was a good example of what Szobo brings to the team
Hes the Dirk kuyt of this team.

More talented than Dirk no doubt, but his selfless running was of vital importance to Liverpool and the Netherlands.

Same with Szoboszlai.
Offline kop306

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4247 on: January 6, 2025, 10:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on January  6, 2025, 07:11:54 pm
Hes the Dirk kuyt of this team.

More talented than Dirk no doubt, but his selfless running was of vital importance to Liverpool and the Netherlands.

Same with Szoboszlai.

sobo probably our best presser , keep him ready for next tuesday
Offline jillc

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4248 on: January 6, 2025, 10:52:14 pm »
Do we know if he's fit for the next game?
Online Tepid water

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4249 on: January 6, 2025, 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  6, 2025, 10:52:14 pm
Do we know if he's fit for the next game?
He needs to play, hes been nearly three weeks off (give or take a 15 minute cameo).

Its a cold I assume, he will be fine
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4250 on: January 7, 2025, 05:41:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  6, 2025, 10:52:14 pm
Do we know if he's fit for the next game?

Slot said earlier that he wasn't in training yet, so unlikely to make the game tomorrow.  Hopefully gets minutes in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4251 on: January 7, 2025, 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on January  6, 2025, 10:39:17 pm
sobo probably our best presser , keep him ready for next tuesday

He gets some criticism for not scoring more goals or getting more assists but we do miss his energy when he is out.  Starter for me over Jones.  Jones as backup for MacAllister and Elliott coming off the bench against the low blocks.
Online amir87

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4252 on: January 7, 2025, 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  6, 2025, 10:52:14 pm
Do we know if he's fit for the next game?

Ive offered to rub some Vicks on his chest. Just trying to do my bit for the benefit of the team.
Offline newterp

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4253 on: January 7, 2025, 07:08:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on January  7, 2025, 06:58:46 pm
Ive offered to rub some Vicks on his chest. Just trying to do my bit for the benefit of the team.
His chest? sure, sure.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4254 on: January 7, 2025, 07:12:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on January  7, 2025, 06:58:46 pm
Ive offered to rub some Vicks on his chest.
Can't believe you passed up the opportunity to say "I offered to rub his chest with Vicks..."
Offline spider-neil

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4255 on: January 7, 2025, 07:47:09 pm »
What Dom brings to the team was laid bear for all the world to see by his absence with Manu having an absolute field day down the flanks.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4256 on: January 7, 2025, 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  7, 2025, 07:47:09 pm
What Dom brings to the team was laid bear for all the world to see by his absence with Manu having an absolute field day down the flanks.
Couldn't agree more, when people were saying he wasn't good enough was ridiculous.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4257 on: January 7, 2025, 09:39:39 pm »
He's been fantastic and his absence definitely felt.
Offline Fromola

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4258 on: January 7, 2025, 10:00:05 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  7, 2025, 07:47:09 pm
What Dom brings to the team was laid bear for all the world to see by his absence with Manu having an absolute field day down the flanks.

We know he's the legs in the midfield and we missed him, but his natural replacement is Elliott who will also run all day. Jones came in and didn't offer anything. I like Jones but he's not a like-for-like replacement and just had a poor game.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4259 on: January 7, 2025, 10:02:32 pm »
Missed him... but yeah - only when he's not playing.
Many "don't see what he brings to the table" when he plays...

Would've given Maguire and co up front there, a much more difficult opponent to dealw ith- someone who brings the others into play and with his constant, maligned "running" and pressing. Guaranteed not to have been sub-par.

As it was, Maguire had no one to really track and to make him lose confidence. He and Martinez set the tone early and laid down a marker through that middle by pummeling Diaz.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4260 on: January 7, 2025, 10:07:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  7, 2025, 07:47:09 pm
What Dom brings to the team was laid bear for all the world to see by his absence with Manu having an absolute field day down the flanks.

We were a bit grizzled out wide when defending, sort of bi-polar in nature, hope will be brown with our defending against For(r)rest...
Online Reflexivity

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Dom is a grafter  and has been missed, but this guy has loads of skill and it needs to be employed to its max, coaches need to get the fucking job done, because we are not getting the most out of this asset.
 I'm sure the pro's will do their job though and Arne is a well clued up.
