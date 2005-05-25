Missed him... but yeah - only when he's not playing.

Many "don't see what he brings to the table" when he plays...



Would've given Maguire and co up front there, a much more difficult opponent to dealw ith- someone who brings the others into play and with his constant, maligned "running" and pressing. Guaranteed not to have been sub-par.



As it was, Maguire had no one to really track and to make him lose confidence. He and Martinez set the tone early and laid down a marker through that middle by pummeling Diaz.