That is unrelated to the first one-game ban, right? Even if they escape that, the two game ban comes into effect after 10 yellows, they don't get wiped out.



Yes till after Match week 32. it 5 yellows thought matchweek 19=1 game, 10 yellows through Matchweek 32 then after that if you get 15 Yellow cards it a 3 match ban.You could techinally have 4 yellow cards through match week 20, get 6 yellows more yellow at Match week 30 then miss week 31, 32 then get 5 more yellows on Match week 33,34,35,36,37 then Miss match week 38, Next season Match week 1 and 2. This is would be very unlikely to happen thoughBasically if anybody at 4 yellows avoids getting the suspension they would have pick up 6 yellow cards in 12 matchweeks to get suspended which is possible but way more unlikely.Generally it can be harder to avoid 1 match ban for 5 in the first 19 matchweeks, other ones not big as issue. Mac Allister would be the one with the biggest concern since he has 14 match weeks to avoid 5 more Yellows.