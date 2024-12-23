« previous next »
Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 12:42:21 pm
Brilliant and as someone else said this is just scratching the surface really.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 12:55:13 pm
Much much better yesterday. Was surprised that he was also a presence in the air, something which i feel we have missed sometimes, especially when we are being pressed/pinned back. If it wasn't for super salah, he would have been my MOM yesterday.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 12:55:51 pm
Outstanding performance .. much more like it but he can still go another level
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 01:44:18 pm
Absolutely brilliant yesterday.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 01:52:39 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December 23, 2024, 09:38:52 am
Man of the match yesterday

probably could have had a hat trick

3 assists and a goal will have to do
1 assist.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 01:57:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 01:52:39 pm
1 assist.

Directly yeah, I'd give him the Mac Allister one too.

He's involved 5 of the 6 goals yesterday in one way or another, superb.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 01:59:30 pm
Quote from: momo22 on December 22, 2024, 11:52:53 pm
He's asked about it after the game, in this video here:

https://youtu.be/rSDDtVrcBIQ?si=twgPKBmI5ESnFBia
who is the shortarse standing next to Dom?
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 02:27:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 01:52:39 pm
1 assist.
FPL gave him three, my reckoning the MacAllister one he gets a bit on that with his lovely hair

The first salah one, his shot comes off the line to Salah and also Salah's second

Was Involved in goal 6 as well.

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 06:19:15 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December 23, 2024, 02:27:15 pm
FPL gave him three, my reckoning the MacAllister one he gets a bit on that with his lovely hair

The first salah one, his shot comes off the line to Salah and also Salah's second

Was Involved in goal 6 as well.
means zero. officially he got 1 - for Mo's second.

fact is though he created / was key to all 6 goals.


Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 07:22:05 pm
Yep. Happy to go along with that.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 23, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
How do you go about fitting his name into a song though?

Stolen from Reddit but thought it was a decent attempt at an old classic:

🎵 Weve got Macca and Szobo, Gravy and CuJo, Harvey and Wataru Endoooo! 🎵
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 12:49:58 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
How do you go about fitting his name into a song though?

Stolen from Reddit but thought it was a decent attempt at an old classic:

🎵 Weve got Macca and Szobo, Gravy and CuJo, Harvey and Wataru Endoooo! 🎵
https://youtu.be/QPL_D8423bk?si=XWi-ZLeZgZYR2O6G

Or "your names too long for us to make a song

Szoboszlai szoboszlai"
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 01:04:57 am
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 06:19:15 pm
means zero. officially he got 1 - for Mo's second.

fact is though he created / was key to all 6 goals.

Doesn't really mean zero.
If you backed him for 3 assists on Skybet they'd have paid it out as a winner  ;D
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 01:14:21 am
He's finding that form he had when he first arrived and it's coming at a really good time. He was absolutely everywhere.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 11:19:55 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 24, 2024, 01:14:21 am
He's finding that form he had when he first arrived and it's coming at a really good time. He was absolutely everywhere.

Ya, it's been great to see that player we saw re-emerge. Slot is doing a great job managing players' fitness and energy levels. Dom is benefiting from that i think. Last season he seemed to get burned out. Now that Harvey Elliot is back there are more opportunity for Dom to recharge his batteries.

Long may this return to form last!
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 11:23:03 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
How do you go about fitting his name into a song though?


Robbo already sorted it for us..."Marry me, Szoboszlai, you'll never have to be alone" :P
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 11:38:47 am
He has quite the coif going on these days. :)




Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 24, 2024, 01:49:57 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 24, 2024, 01:04:57 am
Doesn't really mean zero.
If you backed him for 3 assists on Skybet they'd have paid it out as a winner  ;D
based on a Fantasy league stat??
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 08:43:46 pm
Being missed terribly as we speak
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 08:44:54 pm
I dont know, not sure if hed like the lack of space.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 08:49:38 pm
We miss Harvey in games like these. Good as Dom is.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 09:46:42 pm
Misses West Ham now
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 09:59:37 pm
Send him off on holiday for a few days.  Take advantage of it.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 26, 2024, 10:06:38 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 26, 2024, 09:59:37 pm
Send him off on holiday for a few days.  Take advantage of it.

right, bring him back to terrorize the mancs and Spurs again in the semi  ;D
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 27, 2024, 01:46:59 pm
If the idea was to rest him to ensure his legs v West Ham, then we shouldnt have even risked him. The yellow was a soft one from a dive though.

Give him some more rest now then.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
December 27, 2024, 07:05:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2024, 01:46:59 pm
If the idea was to rest him to ensure his legs v West Ham, then we shouldnt have even risked him. The yellow was a soft one from a dive though.

Give him some more rest now then.
Curtis and Harvey will be fine against West Ham. Gravenberch and Gakpo are both on four yellows so that is a concern with United around the correct. Having a rested Szobo with hopefully Konate back fit will be a big boost for the Mancs.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:05:58 am
Quote from: Persephone on December 27, 2024, 07:05:07 pm
Curtis and Harvey will be fine against West Ham. Gravenberch and Gakpo are both on four yellows so that is a concern with United around the correct. Having a rested Szobo with hopefully Konate back fit will be a big boost for the Mancs.
If Grav gets a yellow and a ban for the United game, does it really matter that much? It's United... Szobo is back, Macca is on the clear, and one of Curtis and Harvey takes the other spot. Hell, even Endo will look like Grav in that game.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:08:07 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:58 am
If Grav gets a yellow and a ban for the United game, does it really matter that much? It's United... Szobo is back, Macca is on the clear, and one of Curtis and Harvey takes the other spot. Hell, even Endo will look like Grav in that game.

The biggest worry for me is players like Szobo, Macca and Grav getting two match bans for 10 yellows later in the season. That could really derail our season.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:09:28 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:07 am
The biggest worry for me is players like Szobo, Macca and Grav getting two match bans for 10 yellows later in the season. That could really derail our season.
That is unrelated to the first one-game ban, right? Even if they escape that, the two game ban comes into effect after 10 yellows, they don't get wiped out.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 06:10:32 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:09:28 am
That is unrelated to the first one-game ban, right? Even if they escape that, the two game ban comes into effect after 10 yellows, they don't get wiped out.
Yes till after Match week 32. it 5 yellows thought matchweek 19=1 game, 10 yellows through Matchweek 32 then after that if you get 15 Yellow cards it a 3 match ban.
You could techinally have 4 yellow cards through match week 20, get 6 yellows more yellow at Match week 30 then miss week 31, 32 then get 5 more yellows on Match week 33,34,35,36,37 then Miss match week 38, Next season Match week 1 and 2. This is would be very unlikely to happen though
Basically if anybody at 4 yellows avoids getting the suspension they would have pick up 6 yellow cards in 12 matchweeks to get suspended which is possible but way more unlikely.
Generally it can be harder to avoid 1 match ban for 5 in the first 19 matchweeks, other ones not big as issue. Mac Allister would be the one with the biggest concern since he has 14 match weeks to avoid 5 more Yellows.
