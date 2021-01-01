MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.



today we saw the Hungarian Bobby Firmino.



I noticed.there were a number of phases where Diaz moved out of the centre and doubled up on the LW with Cody, leaving a huge gap in the middle that Dom took on as his own. it certainly wasn't an unplanned thing to my eye - and it paid off for him, a goal plus an assist and several other good chances for him, or made by him.at the same time he has the engine to track oppo players wherever they present a danger, all over the pitch, and his defensive work is excellent..wonderful footballer.