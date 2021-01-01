« previous next »
Yorkykopite

Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm
I thought we carried him a little bit until October. But there's question of that now. He's a great fit for this team and is more than pulling his weight.
The G in Gin&Tonic

Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Best game this season by him. Well done Dom.
Bread

Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.
SamLad

Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.
I noticed.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm
today we saw the Hungarian Bobby Firmino.  :)

there were a number of phases where Diaz moved out of the centre and doubled up on the LW with Cody, leaving a huge gap in the middle that Dom took on as his own. it certainly wasn't an unplanned thing to my eye - and it paid off for him, a goal plus an assist and several other good chances for him, or made by him.

at the same time he has the engine to track oppo players wherever they present a danger, all over the pitch, and his defensive work is excellent..

wonderful footballer.
lionel_messias

Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
Super footballer.

Created some magic with Salah today
and worked his socks off.

🤺💪🍾
momo22

Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.

He's asked about it after the game, in this video here:

https://youtu.be/rSDDtVrcBIQ?si=twgPKBmI5ESnFBia
baffled

Reply #4166 on: Today at 12:00:30 am
His best game for us today.
jooneyisdagod

Reply #4167 on: Today at 12:04:54 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.

We played two 10's according to Dom himself. Diaz dropping in deeper, opening up the space for Dom to run into, which he did a number of times. It's a great position for him too as once he gets going, he has some serious speed and most defenders, even big CBs seem to have trouble staying with him. He really should have had at least another goal against Spurs. He was brilliant.
newterp

Reply #4168 on: Today at 12:17:24 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:04:54 am
We played two 10's according to Dom himself. Diaz dropping in deeper, opening up the space for Dom to run into, which he did a number of times. It's a great position for him too as once he gets going, he has some serious speed and most defenders, even big CBs seem to have trouble staying with him. He really should have had at least another goal against Spurs. He was brilliant.

We should have played with two 6s. Would have solved our problems.
Coolie High

Reply #4169 on: Today at 12:18:04 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
MOTD pointing out that he was sorting of playing as a false 9 today. Didn't really notice it during the game but thinking about it, he was a little bit more advanced that usual.

It became obvious when he started winning flick ons in the air from Allison or Trent long balls.
KirkVanHouten

Reply #4170 on: Today at 12:54:02 am
I thought he was the best player on the pitch.
him_15

Reply #4171 on: Today at 02:54:50 am
Best performance so far this season!
Evil Red

Reply #4172 on: Today at 02:57:37 am
He keeps Dominating like that we win the league
Carra-ton

Reply #4173 on: Today at 06:44:28 am
Best performance ever in a Liverpool shirt from Szoboszlai, was like peak Bobby at times during that game. Hold up and link up play was great.
jepovic

Reply #4174 on: Today at 06:55:24 am
I think hes been brilliant ever since Slot gave hime the new role , but its nice to see more people warming up to him
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Reply #4175 on: Today at 06:58:18 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
Agreed, unbelievable hair today. The bounce, the shine, the lustre.
New manager bounce?
vblfc

Reply #4176 on: Today at 07:02:35 am
We are becoming a bit spoilt for choice for top quality in our midfield. Long may this continue. We seem to be bringing out the best in them all. Dom was especially on fire against Spurs. Definite MOTM contender.
