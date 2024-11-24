He had a good game and the relentlessness and intensity of his pressing made him a passenger in the last ten minutes, but he lead the press today and was our most effective midfielder for the first 60, after which Gravenberch started to dominate.



Took his goal well, but today was a microcosm of Szobos issues since hes been a Liverpool player; poor decision making or indecisiveness when on the ball in really dangerous attacking situations. Twice today he made decisions on the ball in a counter attack that were hard to understand, such as the reverse to try and find Diaz who was at a difficult angle, rather than slipping Nunez in whod timed his run perfectly and had acres in the middle of the box as the perpetually crap Stephens had decided to vacate that space to double-mark Salah.



Better from him, needs to find that decisiveness and swagger he has when playing for Hungary. Hes good enough.