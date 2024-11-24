« previous next »
Author Topic: Dominik Szoboszlai

Offline Draex

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3920 on: November 24, 2024, 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 24, 2024, 05:04:09 pm
Don't think he was but took his goal well and was decent I thought. Never understand why some of our fans just constantly post about players (or anything in fact) just to be critical.

He was good, but the weakass attempt at a tackle for their 2nd was shite ;)
Online Hazell

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3921 on: November 24, 2024, 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 24, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
He was good, but the weakass attempt at a tackle for their 2nd was shite ;)

Need to watch the goals again. His overall performance seemed fine.
Offline SamLad

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3922 on: November 24, 2024, 05:07:40 pm »
better than fine imo - damn good.

great finish as well.  made up for him.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3923 on: November 24, 2024, 05:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 24, 2024, 05:04:09 pm
Don't think he was but took his goal well and was decent I thought. Never understand why some of our fans just constantly post about players (or anything in fact) just to be critical.

exactly this.

Certain players get picked on for sure. Szobo is one that is on the list at the moment!

Today was a mess of a game, not good weather conditions, a lot of mistakes - from a lot of players on both teams. Liverpool still created a lot and should have made it more comfortable with better finishing.  A type of win youll take anytime away fron home, after an international break!
Offline JP!

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3924 on: November 24, 2024, 05:08:26 pm »
Inverted Szob today for me - good in attack, crap in defence.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3925 on: November 24, 2024, 05:09:03 pm »
He has a good game stats wise. A goal. 3 key passes. All passing metrics good. 6/9 duels. 5 interception + tackles.
Offline SamLad

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3926 on: November 24, 2024, 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November 24, 2024, 05:08:26 pm
Inverted Szob today for me - good in attack, crap in defence.
Quote from: PEG2K on November 24, 2024, 05:09:03 pm
He has a good game stats wise. A goal. 3 key passes. All passing metrics good. 6/9 duels. 5 interception + tackles.

and there ya go .....
Offline JP!

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3927 on: November 24, 2024, 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 24, 2024, 05:13:36 pm
and there ya go .....

Eye doesn't always show what stats do I guess...thought he was poor personally but hey...it's an opinion :D
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3928 on: November 24, 2024, 05:16:40 pm »
The handsome Mofo had a good game.
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3929 on: November 24, 2024, 05:17:04 pm »
Nah he HAS to do win the ball or foul him on the second goal
Offline SamLad

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3930 on: November 24, 2024, 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November 24, 2024, 05:14:52 pm
Eye doesn't always show what stats do I guess...thought he was poor personally but hey...it's an opinion :D

timing's everything though, eh?   :)
Offline farawayred

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3931 on: November 24, 2024, 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 24, 2024, 05:02:00 pm
MOTM according to WhoScored
Maybe they asked WhoScored "Who scored?"
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3932 on: November 24, 2024, 05:49:04 pm »
He had a good game and the relentlessness and intensity of his pressing made him a passenger in the last ten minutes, but he lead the press today and was our most effective midfielder for the first 60, after which Gravenberch started to dominate.

Took his goal well, but today was a microcosm of Szobos issues since hes been a Liverpool player; poor decision making or indecisiveness when on the ball in really dangerous attacking situations. Twice today he made decisions on the ball in a counter attack that were hard to understand, such as the reverse to try and find Diaz who was at a difficult angle, rather than slipping Nunez in whod timed his run perfectly and had acres in the middle of the box as the perpetually crap Stephens had decided to vacate that space to double-mark Salah.

Better from him, needs to find that decisiveness and swagger he has when playing for Hungary. Hes good enough.
Offline RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3933 on: November 24, 2024, 08:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on November 24, 2024, 04:07:50 pm
He was alright but still doesnt do enough creatively for me, doesnt get found in pockets, isnt really cute with the ball or decisive in his actions either.
His XAG was higher then his XG this game.... He created an XAG of .42 this game
Offline RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3934 on: November 24, 2024, 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 24, 2024, 05:17:04 pm
Nah he HAS to do win the ball or foul him on the second goal
No he doesnt. He legit delayed the attack to let others get back. The issue was Bradley and Konate both went to the same guy and still didnt even up has a super high % chance. It was a really good finish. Stats have XG of .18 on that chance. Xgot of .63.
Online Darren G

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3935 on: November 25, 2024, 12:31:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 24, 2024, 05:49:04 pm
He had a good game and the relentlessness and intensity of his pressing made him a passenger in the last ten minutes, but he lead the press today and was our most effective midfielder for the first 60, after which Gravenberch started to dominate.

Took his goal well, but today was a microcosm of Szobos issues since hes been a Liverpool player; poor decision making or indecisiveness when on the ball in really dangerous attacking situations. Twice today he made decisions on the ball in a counter attack that were hard to understand, such as the reverse to try and find Diaz who was at a difficult angle, rather than slipping Nunez in whod timed his run perfectly and had acres in the middle of the box as the perpetually crap Stephens had decided to vacate that space to double-mark Salah.

Better from him, needs to find that decisiveness and swagger he has when playing for Hungary. Hes good enough.

Solid post. Accurate assessment in my opinion.
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3936 on: November 25, 2024, 02:41:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 24, 2024, 08:41:32 pm
No he doesnt. He legit delayed the attack to let others get back. The issue was Bradley and Konate both went to the same guy and still didnt even up has a super high % chance. It was a really good finish. Stats have XG of .18 on that chance. Xgot of .63.

Mate I love XG but he has to make a fucken tackle or foul him
Offline RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3937 on: November 25, 2024, 04:14:42 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 25, 2024, 02:41:57 am
Mate I love XG but he has to make a fucken tackle or foul him
I watched it back, Dibling shielded that ball perfect on a good pass from Frasier and Dom forced him back in field to where he should have help. It not a 50/50 at all. Dibling also makes a very good pass after. The biggest issue is Bradley and Konate going after the same guy. Dom might got beat a little but it much more the last part along with Konate going to press with Jones, Frasier at the start.
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3938 on: November 25, 2024, 04:49:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 25, 2024, 04:14:42 am
I watched it back, Dibling shielded that ball perfect on a good pass from Frasier and Dom forced him back in field to where he should have help. It not a 50/50 at all. Dibling also makes a very good pass after. The biggest issue is Bradley and Konate going after the same guy. Dom might got beat a little but it much more the last part along with Konate going to press with Jones, Frasier at the start.

The ball is kicked down the line from a scruffy clearance, just foul him its not that hard.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3939 on: November 25, 2024, 05:35:22 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 25, 2024, 04:49:47 am
The ball is kicked down the line from a scruffy clearance, just foul him its not that hard.
You are really, and somewhat ridiculously, overstating this
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3940 on: November 25, 2024, 05:43:01 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2024, 05:35:22 am
You are really, and somewhat ridiculously, overstating this

Cos in my opinion its quite simple and a tactical thing to do.

I'll stop now  :D
Offline RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3941 on: November 25, 2024, 08:39:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 25, 2024, 04:49:47 am
The ball is kicked down the line from a scruffy clearance, just foul him its not that hard.
That is not a Clearance from Fraser. He passed it there to his teammate. He fouls him it a clear Yellow btw. Like it either take a yellow or force him back to where you have help.
Online him_15

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3942 on: November 25, 2024, 09:05:53 am »
Hopefully this goal would give him more confidence.
Offline Draex

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3943 on: November 25, 2024, 09:08:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 25, 2024, 08:39:16 am
That is not a Clearance from Fraser. He passed it there to his teammate. He fouls him it a clear Yellow btw. Like it either take a yellow or force him back to where you have help.

Yep my biggest concern with that is when Robbo is taking corners from the right Szobo is the last man on the left, he needs to be told in no uncertain terms you take the ball or the man.
Offline joezydudek

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3944 on: November 25, 2024, 10:49:06 am »
Quote from: him_15 on November 25, 2024, 09:05:53 am
Hopefully this goal would give him more confidence.

It won't if he reads rawk  ;D
Offline RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3945 on: November 25, 2024, 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on November 25, 2024, 09:08:35 am
Yep my biggest concern with that is when Robbo is taking corners from the right Szobo is the last man on the left, he needs to be told in no uncertain terms you take the ball or the man.
Dom was not the last man on the left. Jones was on the left. Dom basically right outside the box to take the long shot off a clearance that likely ends in a goal kick so you can get everybody back in position. Bradley was the deepest guy. Yes Dom was not getting that ball Fraser pass was really good to be away from the defenders and dibling shielded it very well. Dom Speed really helped to get him in that spot to force him backwards.
Taking the Yellow would been fine. It was also fine for what he did, he just got no support on the inside.
Offline farawayred

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3946 on: November 25, 2024, 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on November 25, 2024, 10:49:06 am
It won't if he reads rawk  ;D
Don't worry, Egyptian36 is full of encouragement... ;)
Online Kansti

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3947 on: Yesterday at 03:12:22 am »
Why the hell didn't he play Darwin in?
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3948 on: Yesterday at 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 03:12:22 am
Why the hell didn't he play Darwin in?

Can ask this question every week to be fair he loves to drive himself instead of playing the ball quickly.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3949 on: Yesterday at 12:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 03:12:22 am
Why the hell didn't he play Darwin in?

Was frustrating, wasn't it? Ball looked on and good, timing was there...
Offline SamLad

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3950 on: Yesterday at 05:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 03:12:22 am
Why the hell didn't he play Darwin in?
to be honest I'm not sure I'd pick Darwin over Mo the way their respective form's been recently.  dunno if that was in his head but if it was I can understand.
Online mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 04:26:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:23:59 pm
to be honest I'm not sure I'd pick Darwin over Mo the way their respective form's been recently.  dunno if that was in his head but if it was I can understand.

He passed it to Lucho wide left though?

Just think sometimes he doesn't get his head up and is too keen to drive the ball himself.
