So good. Such a game-changing sub yesterday. Doubt anyone giving it a cursory glance would see what's going on when he got subbed in.
Immediately when he came on, he took out 4/5 Arsenal players out of the game in midfield, with his run and energy, and we were on the front foot!
His movement was like a magnet- attracting Nunez, Salah, Diaz, everyone up-front. No surprise that for a period after his sub, we were able to traverse the midfield quite easily than before. Everyone could now do their jobs up front- Darwin running the channels, Salah receiving the ball on the right and coming on..
Just allowed the team to push up in midfield and upfront with his energy and runs.
Too bad he's getting the initial Wijnaldum treatment at the moment. When he's gone/out, then his presence is missed.