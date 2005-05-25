« previous next »
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3800 on: October 27, 2024, 08:32:39 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 27, 2024, 08:31:16 pm
Not sure. I'll have a think.

About how he should have started because we needed his legs in there?  ;D
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3801 on: October 27, 2024, 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 27, 2024, 08:32:39 pm
About how he should have started because we needed his legs in there?  ;D

Maybe. Hahaha.

I think I should've added 'turns out' to the second line.  Weird decision not to start him. Because we needed his legs in there.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3802 on: October 27, 2024, 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 27, 2024, 08:47:29 pm
Maybe. Hahaha.

I think I should've added 'turns out' to the second line.  Weird decision not to start him. Because we needed his legs in there.

Agreed, clear illustration of what we miss when he's not playing...
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3803 on: October 27, 2024, 09:46:17 pm »
Should have started with him.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3804 on: October 28, 2024, 04:04:21 am »
Should have started especially on a pitch as big as Arsenals.
« Reply #3805 on: October 28, 2024, 07:36:16 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 27, 2024, 09:42:38 pm
Agreed, clear illustration of what we miss when he's not playing...

Not sure, pretty much the same thing was happening from around 25 minutes that was happening against Chelsea and Szobozslai played that one.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3806 on: October 28, 2024, 08:18:43 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 27, 2024, 08:32:39 pm
About how he should have started because we needed his legs in there?  ;D

He does have fantastic hairy legs so I get your thinking.
« Reply #3807 on: October 28, 2024, 08:39:14 am »
Actually yesterday proved that "important defensively for us " is a myth. Arsenal didn't create anything they just took advantage of Robertson mistake after a long ball and VVD breaking the offside.
« Reply #3808 on: October 28, 2024, 10:09:21 am »
So good. Such a game-changing sub yesterday. Doubt anyone giving it a cursory glance would see what's going on when he got subbed in.
Immediately when he came on, he took out 4/5 Arsenal players out of the game in midfield, with his run and energy, and we were on the front foot!

His movement was like a magnet- attracting Nunez, Salah, Diaz, everyone up-front. No surprise that for a period after his sub, we were able to traverse the midfield quite easily than before. Everyone could now do their jobs up front- Darwin running the channels, Salah receiving the ball on the right and coming on..
Just allowed the team to push up in midfield and upfront with his energy and runs.

Too bad he's getting the initial Wijnaldum treatment at the moment. When he's gone/out, then his presence is missed.
« Reply #3809 on: October 28, 2024, 10:38:52 am »
Important to keep the context in mind when rushing to any conclusions about Szoboszlai's importance based on his first half absence and then reintroduction in this one game alone.

We were poor in the first half yes, away from home to one of the 2 best teams in the league. This was our toughest test of the season thus far, it was a scenario where we might have suffered regardless of Szobo being on the pitch or not.

Equally he comes in to the game and we do look better, but this is a period of the game where Arsenal have done a lot to run themselves out in that first half. They're protecting a lead not chasing one. Gabriel has gone off. The match has tilted a few degrees in our favour regardless of his introduction.

Still want to see more of Jones in that position, at home, against lesser opposition, same with Elliot before I'm going to carve Szoboszlai's name in stone as an indispensable member of our first XI
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on October 28, 2024, 10:38:52 am
Important to keep the context in mind when rushing to any conclusions about Szoboszlai's importance based on his first half absence and then reintroduction in this one game alone.

We were poor in the first half yes, away from home to one of the 2 best teams in the league. This was our toughest test of the season thus far, it was a scenario where we might have suffered regardless of Szobo being on the pitch or not.

Equally he comes in to the game and we do look better, but this is a period of the game where Arsenal have done a lot to run themselves out in that first half. They're protecting a lead not chasing one. Gabriel has gone off. The match has tilted a few degrees in our favour regardless of his introduction.

Still want to see more of Jones in that position, at home, against lesser opposition, same with Elliot before I'm going to carve Szoboszlai's name in stone as an indispensable member of our first XI

Yep, totally agree. He was better yesterday but I don't think starting him would have affected how the team played first half. People cite his energy, but its not like we didn't have him against Chelsea and we still found it tough to press them.
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 08:47:19 am »

As usual zero goals zero assists
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:47:19 am
As usual zero goals zero assists
he had the 2 best chances in the game.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:47:19 am
As usual zero goals zero assists
As usual zero useful content from you
I thought Szoboszlai's running power caused Brighton problems on the counter, he just needs to start taking his chances
I actually thought he was ok last night and I've been vocal about him this season.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:47:19 am
As usual zero goals zero assists

And he still played well.

Hes unlucky with the chance as its not a great ball from Gakpo.
Actually thought he done alright yesterday, should have been on the scoresheet if that pass to him was a bit better.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:03:00 am
As usual zero useful content from you
:lmao
it looks like Dom's starting to get to the level in this new role - had a few hances - the goals wil lcome
