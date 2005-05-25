Important to keep the context in mind when rushing to any conclusions about Szoboszlai's importance based on his first half absence and then reintroduction in this one game alone.



We were poor in the first half yes, away from home to one of the 2 best teams in the league. This was our toughest test of the season thus far, it was a scenario where we might have suffered regardless of Szobo being on the pitch or not.



Equally he comes in to the game and we do look better, but this is a period of the game where Arsenal have done a lot to run themselves out in that first half. They're protecting a lead not chasing one. Gabriel has gone off. The match has tilted a few degrees in our favour regardless of his introduction.



Still want to see more of Jones in that position, at home, against lesser opposition, same with Elliot before I'm going to carve Szoboszlai's name in stone as an indispensable member of our first XI