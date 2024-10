You're telling me you didn't actually watch him at Leipzig and country. You're just assuming so because he was good for Leipzig and Hungary and he is an AM.



Go through all his available highlights for Leipzig and you can see he's definitely not the vision+killer passes type of AM. His chance creation comes from deadballs, crosses, and running with the ball. He does play some throughballs here and there but definitely not often. And in a Liverpool shirt we can definitely say his passing is worse than Henderson who is not even a creative passer.



I'm not claiming to have watched him on a regular basis before he came, but I'd seen him enough to know he was a good all-round player and I researched him enough to know that through balls was seen as one of his strengths.I'm not going to sit through masses of highlights to see if that was justified or not, but I did say that being good on the ball didn't just mean killer passes, and all of the strengths you listed take a certain level of technique too. He's not some pub player with a good engine like some would have you believe.