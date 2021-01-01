« previous next »
I think he is one of the Gini types, not appreciated until you play without him. He plays 90 because he is one of the few midfielders we have who can maintain his energy for 90.

When playing well he is a great 10, when playing poor he is still a great workhorse in terms of pressure and defensive midfield work. That's hard to find.

Now he needs to be good more often than he is right now, but it some ways I am happier with a more reliable overall player as a 10 who is always adding something, than say someone like a Maddison who may be good more often, but when bad is basically downright useless.
I think he is one of the Gini types, not appreciated until you play without him. He plays 90 because he is one of the few midfielders we have who can maintain his energy for 90.

When playing well he is a great 10, when playing poor he is still a great workhorse in terms of pressure and defensive midfield work. That's hard to find.

Now he needs to be good more often than he is right now, but it some ways I am happier with a more reliable overall player as a 10 who is always adding something, than say someone like a Maddison who may be good more often, but when bad is basically downright useless.

Don't ever put Dominik and Gini in the same sentence again, ever. Gini is light years in front.
I think he is one of the Gini types, not appreciated until you play without him.

I agree with this 100%
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

I think he is one of the Gini types, not appreciated until you play without him. He plays 90 because he is one of the few midfielders we have who can maintain his energy for 90.

When playing well he is a great 10, when playing poor he is still a great workhorse in terms of pressure and defensive midfield work. That's hard to find.

Now he needs to be good more often than he is right now, but it some ways I am happier with a more reliable overall player as a 10 who is always adding something, than say someone like a Maddison who may be good more often, but when bad is basically downright useless.

Defensively yes, I think Gini was more composed in possession however.
I think he is one of the Gini types, not appreciated until you play without him. He plays 90 because he is one of the few midfielders we have who can maintain his energy for 90.

Nah sorry Gini was one of the safest footballers on the ball, Szobo treats it like it's a nuclear warhead on fire.

Usually he's good defensively but yesterday he was all huff and puff, he won no duels and kept letting Caicedo break past him into central midfield.

Just a bad day at the office, he always has bad games when he's tired.
I think the Henderson comparison is apt, except I'd say Henderson was a little too lacking in confidence on the ball while Dom's confidence exceeds his ability.
I think he is one of the Gini types,

I don't see it. Gini never lost the ball.

You know who Szoboszlai actually reminds me of!? In Jordan Henderson's early days at the club he was sometimes played as a number ten! He offered great pressing, recovery runs, and was constantly making threatening runs in-behind for the full 90.   Of course he lacked any real finesse and guile that you really need from a number 10... Like Szoboszlai lacks it at the moment.
For me one of the key elements of our game under Slot so far has been how weve worked the ball forwards, backwards, then burst forwards again, I think someone on one of the TAW pods compared it to a slingshot how it sort of works. It feels like whenever we go long to the forwards, their instinct is to try and knock the ball back to Dom, or knock the ball inwards to Dom if we go really wide. I notice how often hes there, making lung-bursting runs to get to the ball and drive forwards, he reads play in that sense really well but he needs to be more composed with the ball when he gets it.

I havent seen the chance he missed in the first half back, my mate said to me he was falling and there wasnt much he could do, but that just feels a bit typical of him really, never quite got his feet sorted out, never quite got his body right to do the right thing.

He definitely needs to improve on the duels, hes a strong lad and regardless of who hes up against, he needs to use that physicality a lot more effectively than he does. I find his technique weird, Ive seen his corners/crossing and its outrageous from those areas, but for passing and slide-rule balls it almost feels too knuckly, like its not the right way to put weight on the ball. Slot seems obsessed with the details so Im hoping he works with him to iron the kinks out. Theres so much good that he does during games but the performances havent been complete yet, far from.

His yellow card was bollocks by the way.
I guess the good thing is, when a player is working so hard off the ball, both the manager and the fans will give him time and every opportunity to "get it right" on the ball. Nobody has turned on Szob, or Nunez yet, because as someone said before, even on their shite days they help... But we are going to need to see a few more regular "good days".

I agree with all those analogies about "8 men carrying the piano and 3 of them able to play the damn thing". But your number 10 really needs to be one of those three men!
Don't ever put Dominik and Gini in the same sentence again, ever. Gini is light years in front.

This!
I think he is lacking a lot of confidence on the ball at the moment. There was a moment yesterday where he found himself with a bit of space approaching the area, you could almost see him touch it out his feet and ready to shoot, then suddenly decided to take another touch, presumably thinking there might be a better option - Then he loses it as that touch let the defender step onto him. There was also the chance he was put through on goal just a bit wide, and rather than getting a low shot across the next kind of just miskicked it into Sanchez's hands.

If he is playing that position, he needs to be able to trust his own judgement and decision, whether that is shooting from far out, or trying an unusual pass. That's the same with anyone playing there.

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
