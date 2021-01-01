For me one of the key elements of our game under Slot so far has been how weve worked the ball forwards, backwards, then burst forwards again, I think someone on one of the TAW pods compared it to a slingshot how it sort of works. It feels like whenever we go long to the forwards, their instinct is to try and knock the ball back to Dom, or knock the ball inwards to Dom if we go really wide. I notice how often hes there, making lung-bursting runs to get to the ball and drive forwards, he reads play in that sense really well but he needs to be more composed with the ball when he gets it.



I havent seen the chance he missed in the first half back, my mate said to me he was falling and there wasnt much he could do, but that just feels a bit typical of him really, never quite got his feet sorted out, never quite got his body right to do the right thing.



He definitely needs to improve on the duels, hes a strong lad and regardless of who hes up against, he needs to use that physicality a lot more effectively than he does. I find his technique weird, Ive seen his corners/crossing and its outrageous from those areas, but for passing and slide-rule balls it almost feels too knuckly, like its not the right way to put weight on the ball. Slot seems obsessed with the details so Im hoping he works with him to iron the kinks out. Theres so much good that he does during games but the performances havent been complete yet, far from.



His yellow card was bollocks by the way.