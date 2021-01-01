« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 313658 times)

Offline JP!

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
We won't appreciate how important he is to us off the ball until he doesn't play.

Agreed. Mad harsh from Chops I feel. Would like to see Elliott get some chances in this run though.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 09:00:59 pm »
That performance today kind of sums up the dilemma with Dom at the moment. Ran himself to the ground so you can't fault him, but it feels like he spent most of his running chasing shadows (I swear he couldn't get anywhere near Caicedo today). And it shows in the stats as well as he had 0/6 duels, 0 tackle and only 1 interception to show for all that effort. But then all that running must be somehow important to Slot, and he also had that vital block near the end of the game.

The problem is he keeps running like this, by the second half of the season we will see.... well, the Szobo of the second half of last season. Take that energy off he has very little to offer.
Offline nayia2002

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 09:16:19 pm »
He's end product and decision making is quite bad to be honest
Needs to be dropped when elliot is fully fit
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
We won't appreciate how important he is to us off the ball until he doesn't play.
He didn't start against Palace and that was our most dominant performance on the ball.
Offline lindylou100

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm »
It's strange, he seems to somehow be less than his potential. He works hard to press but can't win his duels or tackles, he's sloppy and wasteful in possession because he lacks composure. He looks like he should be strong in holding up the ball but he isn't. He drops off severely after 70 minutes. I'm not sure if he has the stamina for the speed and physicality of this league.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Were so weird the moment. Our 10 and our 9 are really doing very little on the ball but are, potentially, quite crucial off the ball. Our 9 definitely is (Nunez did loads of it today).
Offline Schmidt

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm »
I think Slot will still value his workrate highly even if it doesn't translate into tackles. I'm sure his pressure on players will still lead to them losing the ball more than the stats show, and him filling in gaps and tracking players will be one of the reasons we're able to suffocate a lot of teams.

It's just frustrating to see us work so hard so often to get the ball back and break the lines, only for it to be given away needlessly. Other players are guilty of the same but are productive enough to get away with it.
Offline ac

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
Needs to be dropped in favour for Jones. Play Mac in the 10 where he was so good last season. I've seen Szobozlai compared to Kuyt but at least Dirk had a football brain. Dom's decision making on the ball is abject.
Offline latortuga

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:00:59 pm
That performance today kind of sums up the dilemma with Dom at the moment. Ran himself to the ground so you can't fault him, but it feels like he spent most of his running chasing shadows (I swear he couldn't get anywhere near Caicedo today). And it shows in the stats as well as he had 0/6 duels, 0 tackle and only 1 interception to show for all that effort. But then all that running must be somehow important to Slot, and he also had that vital block near the end of the game.

The problem is he keeps running like this, by the second half of the season we will see.... well, the Szobo of the second half of last season. Take that energy off he has very little to offer.

Sums up my thoughts on him exactly.

Love his tireless efforts and running, plus his crucial sliding block to stop what looked like a certain goal for Palmer - well it was on target but maybe Kelleher saves it.

BUT, is that enough?  Is that what we signed him to do and for all that money should we expect more at the other end of the field?  For all the crazy hype that was around him in the Bundesliga it feels very underwhelming on the attacking side of the ball.  Again, love his effort, but like you say this is a carbon copy of last season when he ran himself into the ground and he was seemingly too exhausted to muster an effort in the 2nd half of the season, even after having time off during his injury spell. 

For now winning will smooth over a lot of the problems in the side, but as Slot keeps saying, we have had a very kind start to the season.  How good we are, how good our players are in their positions will be determined in the games and months ahead.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
His second half was village,
That's a pretty city thing to say

Young man!
Online Giono

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm
Not sure his job is supposed to be very creative. His best attribute is his work rate and harrying the opposition.

Could be. I wonder what Slott wanted out of a 10 in Holland? Defensive as well?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm »
Some old fella once said:

"A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing."

Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm
Any young kid with the lungs and the legs, from a local Saturday league can deliver on your first point and the second, Id hazard a guess and say theres many on a local Saturday league who wouldnt do much worse, or lots better.
what a load of absolute hyperbolic bollocks.

have you ever played against someone who's been a professional player?  they're on a different fucking planet mate.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm »
Off the ball hes helping massively but on the ball, hes a bit of an issue. His first touch is letting him down time and time again in tight areas, his execution of passes is very hit and miss and hes stopped shooting from range. Hes got a hammer of a shot on him too. Unless thats tactical where Slot doesnt want long range shots as much. Would love to see his shots per games this season compared to last.
Offline keano7

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm »
Hes similar to Darwin in a way where the more time they have to think about the worse decision they make. His work ethic is brilliant but he just needs to back himself more like he did in the early part of last season and have the occasional effort from 25-30 yards when its on. If he can add the end product in terms of goals and assists hell be invaluable but he looks devoid of confidence so far.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 12:13:40 am »
He wouldn't need to run around as much if he was able to keep hold of the ball. Got worse as the game went on because of how much he tired. I'd prefer a midfield three of Gravenberch, Jones and MacAllister at the moment.
Offline kj999

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 02:16:48 am »
oh look, the thread with the most posts in is one full of critics. Moaning tw@ts.

Dom is important to how we play. Yes he needs to be more effective on the ball. But as others have said, you'll notice his absence if he's not there.
Offline DLF

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 02:29:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
what a load of absolute hyperbolic bollocks.

have you ever played against someone who's been a professional player?  they're on a different fucking planet mate.
I have.  They were 15 years older than me and 'only' played in div 4 so not, for example, the captain of Hungary.  Yes.  Yes they fucking are.
Online PaleBlueDot

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 03:35:11 am »
I've backed Szobo endlessly and still do...but he's absolutely not playing with any confidence at the moment. No conviction in his passing or decision making...and no immediate thought to play positive on the front foot.

Very, very strange given the player he was at Leipzig. I had him down as potentially our most important player this season. He still is important but for different reasons. I think he needs a few games rest to rediscover his flair. Unfortunate that Harvey is injured at the moment.
