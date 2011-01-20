Is it just Dom that is frustrating through not taking shots that look on. Or is it seemingly across the squad?
Want he being hammered early on in the season for taking a shot when a much better option was on?
Seemed like instruction to everybody - we looked like we were instructed not to take much risk. Get in, smash, keep possession, get out!
It wasn't just Dom, BUT I won't be surprised if it would have been for himself specifically.
His lack of short, incisive passing up front has everyone up in arms, so he now has to stop shooting and concentrate, keep the ball and look for a pass.
Every silver lining has a cloud.