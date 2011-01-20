« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 305457 times)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3480 on: October 5, 2024, 02:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:38:27 pm
Actually it's the opposite. We were far better with Jones.

Yeah.  We get it.  You hate Szobo. 

40 posts trying to make the same lame point aren't enough?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3481 on: October 5, 2024, 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:38:27 pm
Actually it's the opposite. We were far better with Jones.

Jones is a great squad player and does well every time he plays.
Just find it infuriating when he holds on to the ball a little too long
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3482 on: October 5, 2024, 02:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:35:16 pm
Not a coincidence we were much fluid and threatening without Dom ruining our attacks. No wonder Jota was so angry with him at the end , even a an academy player would have done better in the positions Dom was in.

Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3483 on: October 5, 2024, 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October  5, 2024, 02:42:45 pm
Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.

Some proper weirdos have an obsession with him. It's very odd.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3484 on: October 5, 2024, 02:44:03 pm »
One moment in the 2nd half where he's on the edge of the penalty area and it looks for all the world like he should pull the trigger. Instead plays the extra pass and the move fizzles out. Not sure if it's coming from the coaching team to discourage too many distance shots or whether Szobo just didn't fancy it, but felt like a proper chance.

Other than that, thought he was decent.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3485 on: October 5, 2024, 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on October  5, 2024, 02:41:36 pm
Yeah.  We get it.  You hate Szobo. 

40 posts trying to make the same lame point aren't enough?

Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3486 on: October 5, 2024, 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:35:16 pm
Not a coincidence we were much fluid and threatening without Dom ruining our attacks. No wonder Jota was so angry with him at the end , even a an academy player would have done better in the positions Dom was in.

Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3487 on: October 5, 2024, 02:46:49 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on October  5, 2024, 02:45:56 pm
Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3488 on: October 5, 2024, 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October  5, 2024, 02:42:45 pm
Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.

Wrong as usual. My first post was
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:31:11 pm
Could have scored more but at the end we got the 3 points which what matters. Job done. Well done to the players and the manager.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3489 on: October 5, 2024, 02:49:22 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on October  5, 2024, 02:45:56 pm
Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.

I started to think he is average since Man Utd game away last season. Come this season he done the same thing against them again wasting chances I could score. Wish he proves me wrong and actually prove he is not usless attacking wise. .
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3490 on: October 5, 2024, 02:54:17 pm »
Under pressure, passing back constantly and not really showing for it doesn't do us any favours. Like I said the other day, it's a systemic issue that always shows up when we're being pressed.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3491 on: October 5, 2024, 03:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.

Youre an embarrassment with posts like this. What makes it even worse it that he was our best player in the 2nd half.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3492 on: October 5, 2024, 03:01:55 pm »
Hes a great talent but he should probably be on the bench if Slot really wants to have a midfield that can dominate possession on a similar level to City.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3493 on: October 5, 2024, 03:03:06 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October  5, 2024, 03:01:24 pm
Youre an embarrassment with posts like this. What makes it even worse it that he was our best player in the 2nd half.

Why ? I am allowed to have an opinion why I should follow yours.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3494 on: October 5, 2024, 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
You really are tedious. Give it a rest.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3495 on: October 5, 2024, 03:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 03:03:06 pm
Why ? I am allowed to have an opinion why I should follow yours.

Its not about your opinion which is ridiculous, its about your relentless banging on about it. Its also about the negativity, weve just won yet another game and youve spent most of the following 30mins telling people how awful one of our players is.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3496 on: October 5, 2024, 03:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October  5, 2024, 03:01:55 pm
Hes a great talent but he should probably be on the bench if Slot really wants to have a midfield that can dominate possession on a similar level to City.

That's a fair point to make, if the priority is a plethora of possession, maybe Dom would not start...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3497 on: October 5, 2024, 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  5, 2024, 02:39:10 pm
Yeah again, there wasn't an appreciable difference between the pass completion of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai - 82% vs 80%.

Baffles me how people make out like Mac Allister is some kind of metronome whilst Szoboszlai is a clogger who can't complete a pass. The whole team dropped off significantly in the second period and if we'd made more of our complete and utter dominance in the first half, the second half doesn't play out like that.
It's not all about the headline figure of passing accuracy. It's about the type of pass and its risk factor in the context of the overall positioning of the team, etc. Also, positions changes for other players when Szoboszlai came one. Also, it's not the first time.

I maintain that he is a good player when counter attacks are on or a team is giving us too much space, and limited at the moment in more patient, possession-style games. He seems to have the technique, and the great asset of two-footedness, but doesn't always show the awareness, composure and execution to play the possession games. He also needs to be more urgent in the final third.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3498 on: October 5, 2024, 04:23:18 pm »
I think our midfield struggling had more to do with MacAllister going off than Szobo coming on.

That said, fucking shoot, man.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3499 on: October 5, 2024, 08:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
Liverpool created more XG in the 2nd half.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3500 on: October 5, 2024, 09:05:20 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  5, 2024, 08:31:55 pm
Liverpool created more XG in the 2nd half.

If you want to talk about XG then what's Palace XG the first half compared to the second half when Dom came on ? I bet the difference is huge.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3501 on: October 5, 2024, 09:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 09:05:20 pm
If you want to talk about XG then what's Palace XG the first half compared to the second half when Dom came on ? I bet the difference is huge.
.08 first half and  .57 2nd half. The best chance was from a set piece too. Chalobah at .2
Eze had two at .13 and .11.
Shocker home team trailing finds a way to get some more chances and shots.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3502 on: October 5, 2024, 10:16:32 pm »
Is it just Dom that is frustrating through not taking shots that look on. Or is it seemingly across the squad?
Want he being hammered early on in the season for taking a shot when a much better option was on?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3503 on: October 5, 2024, 10:22:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  5, 2024, 09:29:46 pm
.08 first half and  .57 2nd half. The best chance was from a set piece too. Chalobah at .2
Eze had two at .13 and .11.
Shocker home team trailing finds a way to get some more chances and shots.

Prove the stats you keep mentioning proves nothing. Anyone with eyes would have seen we were much fluid and better in possession. He is an average attacking player no matter how you try to spin it with nonsense like underlying numbers.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3504 on: October 5, 2024, 10:59:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2024, 10:16:32 pm
Is it just Dom that is frustrating through not taking shots that look on. Or is it seemingly across the squad?
Want he being hammered early on in the season for taking a shot when a much better option was on?
You want players to take worse shots?
Like taking shots from outside the box consistently is not a good thing
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3505 on: Yesterday at 01:18:51 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  5, 2024, 10:22:00 pm
Prove the stats you keep mentioning proves nothing. Anyone with eyes would have seen we were much fluid and better in possession. He is an average attacking player no matter how you try to spin it with nonsense like underlying numbers.
He a below average player if he was playing as a forward he playing a midfield role. He put up Elite level numbers for a Midfielder.
If he played as a winger he does not get enough shots or produce enough to show to be an elite player there.
The #10 role is much of a Midfield role for slot it seems.
I watch the game but was Palace finding more solution trying to get a goal down too. Mac Allister was out also. It really hard to limit to like what was done in the first half two halves in a row.



Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 01:32:34 am »
For me, he just needs to get a little run of goals and assists going and people will be more excited about him and more inclined to view him in a more positive light, and it will also add that extra zip and swagger that we all know is in him lurking.

We shouldn't forget that it's still early days. The fact he's mostly been Slot's first choice I think shows the quality he must show in training, just a matter of time before it clicks I think.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3507 on: Yesterday at 02:57:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2024, 10:16:32 pm
Is it just Dom that is frustrating through not taking shots that look on. Or is it seemingly across the squad?
Want he being hammered early on in the season for taking a shot when a much better option was on?
Seemed like instruction to everybody - we looked like we were instructed not to take much risk. Get in, smash, keep possession, get out!
It wasn't just Dom, BUT I won't be surprised if it would have been for himself specifically.

His lack of short, incisive passing up front has everyone up in arms, so he now has to stop shooting and concentrate, keep the ball and look for a pass.

Every silver lining has a cloud.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
« Reply #3508 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 am »
Slot needs to start getting a tune out of this lad, like as he has with Gravyback. He needs to find his position and worth in the team and soon, for his own sake -  currently, it just ain't working for him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3509 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:03:35 am
Slot needs to start getting a tune out of this lad, like as he has with Gravyback. He needs to find his position and worth in the team and soon, for his own sake -  currently, it just ain't working for him.
Yeah, his versatility and engine is his biggest asset... and problem- like I mentioned a few pages back.
Under Klopp, he was very good for the team and our attacking play, while Grav was in the position he finds himself in now under Slot.

It's between him and Jonesy atm, but he used to be right-winger/right-forward. Problem for him is... we've got Salah there.... and Harvey is gravy.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3510 on: Yesterday at 04:16:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm
and Harvey is gravy.
I dunno, I reckon they're different kinds of player...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3511 on: Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:16:10 pm
I dunno, I reckon they're different kinds of player...
though they do look an awful lot alike.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3512 on: Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm
Yeah, his versatility and engine is his biggest asset... and problem- like I mentioned a few pages back.
Under Klopp, he was very good for the team and our attacking play, while Grav was in the position he finds himself in now under Slot.

It's between him and Jonesy atm, but he used to be right-winger/right-forward. Problem for him is... we've got Salah there.... and Harvey is gravy.

The new Henderson. The raw ingredients and versatility is there, maybe not the right application at the right time. But it'll come with time. As long as the attitude is right, and it seems to be, then the rest will come.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
Quote from: jepovic on October  5, 2024, 02:32:45 pm
Yeah, I thought he did a great job. Jones was rather invisible.

He barely loses the ball under extreme pressure, I don't understand this post.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3514 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
His confidence seems very low. We know he has much better performances in him. He needs more coaching from Slot and the team to get back to his best.
