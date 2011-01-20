Yeah again, there wasn't an appreciable difference between the pass completion of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai - 82% vs 80%.



Baffles me how people make out like Mac Allister is some kind of metronome whilst Szoboszlai is a clogger who can't complete a pass. The whole team dropped off significantly in the second period and if we'd made more of our complete and utter dominance in the first half, the second half doesn't play out like that.



It's not all about the headline figure of passing accuracy. It's about the type of pass and its risk factor in the context of the overall positioning of the team, etc. Also, positions changes for other players when Szoboszlai came one. Also, it's not the first time.I maintain that he is a good player when counter attacks are on or a team is giving us too much space, and limited at the moment in more patient, possession-style games. He seems to have the technique, and the great asset of two-footedness, but doesn't always show the awareness, composure and execution to play the possession games. He also needs to be more urgent in the final third.