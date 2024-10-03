His pressing is not effective. It's like Nunez press compared to Jota. Bologna were able to play around his press easily.



His workrate is overrated and actually he is a weak link in our system but fans created this myth that he is defensively great to cover for his shocking average attacking display.





So most other fans and two different managers are deluding themselves into thinking he has his uses, but you and some guy who bafflingly likened him to Dirk Kuyt know far better than everyone else, including people who are seemingly far more qualified than you?It's quite possible that he's the regular starter at the most risk of losing his place as he's impressed a bit less than others, but if he was completely useless then that means our current manager and our last one are grossly incompetent, and I think that's unlikely.We all have our opinions, but you seem to have no other opinions but how shocking (or is it average, two very different things are they not?) at football a regular in a team at the top of the table is.