Online Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Wonder who's third on the list?   Some people must really miss the good old Hodge days when we were just shite all round.  Proper misery porn that was.

Curtis. We haven't seen it a lot this season because he's barely played.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 04:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:15:17 pm
I was wondering this during the match yesterday. On the ball, Elliott is what you would probably want in that position, but Dom's work rate is a huge reason why our midfield works. We need his athleticism.

His pressing is not effective. It's like Nunez press compared to Jota. Bologna were able to play around his press easily.

His workrate is overrated and actually he is a weak link in our system but fans created this myth that he is defensively great to cover for his shocking average attacking display.




Online Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:40:12 pm
His pressing is not effective. It's like Nunez press compared to Jota. Bologna were able to play around his press easily.

His workrate is overrated and actually he is a weak link in our system but fans created this myth that he is defensively great to cover for his shocking average attacking display.





7 of our players v's 6 of theirs in your picture, if they can't deal with that then that's on them not adding another player, where should Szobo be? Looks like he's watching behind him i.e. their defence joining the attack, you can see someone to his left in picture one, whilst being an outlet for a counter.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm »
I think he's similar to Bobby with his pressing and linkup play. Less skilled, but quicker.
He's also just as misunderstood as Bobby, who always got criticized for not scoring enough
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:43:00 pm
7 of our players v's 6 of theirs in your picture, if they can't deal with that then that's on them not adding another player, where should Szobo be? Looks like he's watching behind him i.e. their defence joining the attack, you can see someone to his left in picture one, whilst being an outlet for a counter.

He should be helping Grav when he had to deal with two players alone instead of watching. People say he help us massively defensively, how did he help there ? that's why I am saying it's a myth.
Online StL-Dono

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Distance covered in PL so far this season.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:57:30 pm
I think he's similar to Bobby with his pressing and linkup play. Less skilled, but quicker.
He's also just as misunderstood as Bobby, who always got criticized for not scoring enough

Firmino had the vision and close control to make creative passes to Mane and Salah. Season and a half here and never made a play like Firmino.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:40:12 pm
His pressing is not effective. It's like Nunez press compared to Jota. Bologna were able to play around his press easily.

His workrate is overrated and actually he is a weak link in our system but fans created this myth that he is defensively great to cover for his shocking average attacking display.




Yeah, lets not talk about our two DMs completely losing their markings here, lets focus on the AM...
Online Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 05:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:57:49 pm
He should be helping Grav when he had to deal with two players alone instead of watching. People say he help us massively defensively, how did he help there ? that's why I am saying it's a myth.

Why? Grav has one player at the start of the sequence, it ends up 3 defenders marking 2 players, that's the mistake, not Szobo.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:01:00 pm
Why? Grav has one player at the start of the sequence, it ends up 3 defenders marking 2 players, that's the mistake, not Szobo.

Some posts here were saying he helps covers for Trent when Trent actually play narrow and doesn't overlap. They say he helps Grav. It's all untrue he is actually our worst midfielder defensively.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:57:49 pm
He should be helping Grav when he had to deal with two players alone instead of watching. People say he help us massively defensively, how did he help there ? that's why I am saying it's a myth.

So, because you felt he could have done better in one isolated incident during the game, its a myth that he helps us defensively?

I havent got screenshots and I havent watched the match back, but it feels like his speed and athleticism stopped a few transitions from happening, whilst his ability to defend from the front so we can defend in a 442 is good. His running power is effective for how we want to play.
Offline joezydudek

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 05:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:40:12 pm
His pressing is not effective. It's like Nunez press compared to Jota. Bologna were able to play around his press easily.

His workrate is overrated and actually he is a weak link in our system but fans created this myth that he is defensively great to cover for his shocking average attacking display.


So most other fans and two different managers are deluding themselves into thinking he has his uses, but you and some guy who bafflingly likened him to Dirk Kuyt know far better than everyone else, including people who are seemingly far more qualified than you?
It's quite possible that he's the regular starter at the most risk of losing his place as he's impressed a bit less than others, but if he was completely useless then that means our current manager and our last one are grossly incompetent, and I think that's unlikely.
We all have our opinions, but you seem to have no other opinions but how shocking (or is it average, two very different things are they not?) at football a regular in a team at the top of the table is.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 05:08:26 pm »
Great off the ball, eh with it.

Get rid of those little bullshit things and he'll be fine.
Online blert596

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm »
I really rate him. Some of his covering stuff has been excellent this season, but he does seem a little tame with the ball. Certainly tamer than his first dozen games for us.

Im not sure if he has been told not to shoot or not, but that is one of the strengths of his game. He's been in position multiple times this season where Ive been screaming for him to just take a pop, but he just seems to look for the pass, even when its more difficult than just putting your foot through it.
