Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3280 on: September 23, 2024, 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 22, 2024, 12:26:18 pm
The more he plays the more he seems very similar to peak Henderson.. good not world beating passer, ludicrously good engine, incredible high presser but doesn't perform a huge amount of defensive actions (tackles/int), good creator without being aesthetically pleasing

Henderson was a far better passer than him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3281 on: September 26, 2024, 03:26:34 pm »

See Jones assist yesterday. Kept the ball under pressure, dribbled past a player, directness ،great thru ball. That's why I don't rate Dom he can't do any of this. I can't remember s moment of him where I thought wow nice thru ball.
« Reply #3282 on: September 26, 2024, 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on September 26, 2024, 03:26:34 pm
See Jones assist yesterday. Kept the ball under pressure, dribbled past a player, directness ،great thru ball. That's why I don't rate Dom he can't do any of this. I can't remember s moment of him where I thought wow nice thru ball.

Yeah but Dom runs a lot.

Or something.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on September 26, 2024, 03:26:34 pm
See Jones assist yesterday. Kept the ball under pressure, dribbled past a player, directness ،great thru ball. That's why I don't rate Dom he can't do any of this. I can't remember s moment of him where I thought wow nice thru ball.

exactly this.  In the first two games of the season Dom had two similar situations, in fact his were easier to complete, and he either took the wrong decision or didn't make a decision at all.

Curtis's play for the Jota goal was exactly what i would expect from a player in that position.  Quality.

But does Curtis run enough!?!?
Fucking hell, some sad people in here. Didn't even feature and he's getting shit. Why we feel the need to do someone down to big someone else up is mental
Quote from: ScottScott on September 26, 2024, 03:48:23 pm
Fucking hell, some sad people in here. Didn't even feature and he's getting shit. Why we feel the need to do someone down to big someone else up is mental

Will try again, its a discussion forum, there was direct comparison last night hence the debate.

Better admin?
Quote from: ScottScott on September 26, 2024, 03:48:23 pm
Fucking hell, some sad people in here. Didn't even feature and he's getting shit. Why we feel the need to do someone down to big someone else up is mental
I thought he was kinda missed. Having Elliott would have helped though. Like Didnt feel there was enough passing btw the lines with somebody to receive that most of the game. Like Jota didnt a lot of touches. Could have been deeper MF issue but Dom and Elliott are both elite at that and then turn it up the field even if Dom struggled at time he just does it a lot.
Jones can do it but generally not super creative overall or creates as much there as Dom or Elliott, even if he had a great pass to Jota.
Strange that he was unhappy at being subbed off.

0 goals in 6 games as a 10 is nowhere near good enough. Running and pressing hard is the minimum requirement.

We need more from him.
The shout of him reminding us of Henderson makes sense. The difference is hes shown in glimpses technical ability which Henderson couldnt match. The problem is it is only glimpses. Otherwise too casual/sloppy and doesnt seem to be a creator. Kind of a problem in the position he plays. Lots of effort though.
Elliott's injury is a real shame as there's scope for taking that spot off him.

Does good work defensively, he's shocking on the ball at the minute like.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Strange that he was unhappy at being subbed off.

0 goals in 6 games as a 10 is nowhere near good enough. Running and pressing hard is the minimum requirement.

We need more from him.

With our front three it doesnt matter too much if he scores. But cannot give the ball up so cheaply when we dont play with a proper 6 and have Trent and Robertson bombing on. It will cost us chances and goals for no good reason.
He shouldn't be starting the next few games.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Strange that he was unhappy at being subbed off.

0 goals in 6 games as a 10 is nowhere near good enough. Running and pressing hard is the minimum requirement.

We need more from him.

However, he far exceeds the rest of the team in these areas that it's hard to be too critical.  I agree though, his passing is generally not great.  I feel too many times his passes are behind players instead of out in front. 
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:20 pm
He shouldn't be starting the next few games.

Maybe if Elliott didn't get injured playing with the Emgland kids. You can't just throw 4 forwards in like the other night.
think he may be better when we are looking to play on the counter.
He is very unsure on the ball always looks like his 1st touch may get away from him & his passing is not great
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 07:42:59 pm
However, he far exceeds the rest of the team in these areas that it's hard to be too critical.  I agree though, his passing is generally not great.  I feel too many times his passes are behind players instead of out in front. 
If Harvey had his legs we may have the perfect player for the role however right now both of them are something like half solutions imo.
He has to learn from Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Curtis Jones about composure on the ball.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:43:59 pm
Maybe if Elliott didn't get injured playing with the Emgland kids. You can't just throw 4 forwards in like the other night.

Curtis should take his place.
Hes not a 10 or any kind of creator really. Useful dynamo, but also rapidly turning into a void where our attacks go to die. Also has a tendency to run himself into instant-death on the pitch, after which he needs to be subbed instantly or we get repratedly walked through in midfield.

Not feeling it at the moment - at all. Something needs to change with him, either his role or amount of minutes he gets, but certainly his technique and decision making needs to improve.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Strange that he was unhappy at being subbed off.

0 goals in 6 games as a 10 is nowhere near good enough. Running and pressing hard is the minimum requirement.

We need more from him.

He isn't really playing as a 10 though. He is playing as a running machine that covers huge amounts of ground. He is far more of a midfield player than a 10
Can't fault his work rate but when it's not a wide open game he's absolutely brutal. He can't control the ball in right spaces, can't shield it and can't release it accurately.

I think Jones has a really good argument for starting ahead of him, particularly in games where the opposition start at a frenetic pace.
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:47:17 pm
Curtis should take his place.

Who's going to rotate with Grav and Mac?

Dom since he signed has been used as the legs in midfield. Harvey is the obvious alternative, without him we're more snookered.
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:47:17 pm
Curtis should take his place.
Curtis doesnt have nearly the speed or stamina to press like that.
Then I'd rather play someone who is a proper threat with the ball, like Gakpo or Chiesa.
Think Elliot should have started the season over him and Jones should be in the team ahead of him now.  Cant fault his effort but his passing isnt good enough. 
Mental that people are likening him to Henderson in some sort of derogotory way.

Henderson was our best midfielder for years and was the best midfielder in the league the year we won the league, Szobozlai has been pretty rubbish for us far, there's absoluetly no comparision.
Think people likening him to Henderson mostly for their workrate. In all honesty, Henderson passing was far better. At first we thought we had a Henderson with more creativity, elegance and a goal threat. Somehow at the moment it's Henderson with worse passing.

His best position is so obviously a traditional RM in a 442. Think it was his position with Salzburg too. He can do a job ar CM/AM too but games like today are inevitable.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:43 pm
Who's going to rotate with Grav and Mac?

Dom since he signed has been used as the legs in midfield. Harvey is the obvious alternative, without him we're more snookered.

Good point, not sure if its a good suggestion but look to bring him on at 60 in place of one of three. Look to use Endo off the bench as well, till Elliott gets back.
Perception is a funny thing.

I agree he was pretty dreadful today, but for everyone pointing out how poor on the ball he was, Mac Allister was really no better (85% passing accuracy to Dom's 84%). In general, we're not good enough in possession all over the pitch, which means we give the ball away and invite transitions constantly and he's being asked to do so much running and dog work that I think it's a bit unfair to be judging him on goals/assists - I'd be staggered if there's another #10 in the league who gets through half the defensive work whilst still providing a threat going forward. Fair enough to criticise him on his use of the ball which was poor, but he was far from alone on that front today.

I'm not sure we know his best role to be honest, and I'm not sure it's as a #10, or a CM more generally given he's a fairly low % passer. But he's not helped being surrounded by so many other players prone to giving the ball away, which demands him to spend half the game tracking back.
Summed him up that performance today, lots of running, gets himself into some good positions but loose passing, balls bouncing off him and wastes a glorious chance.

You can see the gulf in technical ability between him and the rest of the midfield today including Curtis, especially in tight spaces.
Any reason why Macca doesnt play the 10 role?
The definition of average as usual.
