Perception is a funny thing.



I agree he was pretty dreadful today, but for everyone pointing out how poor on the ball he was, Mac Allister was really no better (85% passing accuracy to Dom's 84%). In general, we're not good enough in possession all over the pitch, which means we give the ball away and invite transitions constantly and he's being asked to do so much running and dog work that I think it's a bit unfair to be judging him on goals/assists - I'd be staggered if there's another #10 in the league who gets through half the defensive work whilst still providing a threat going forward. Fair enough to criticise him on his use of the ball which was poor, but he was far from alone on that front today.



I'm not sure we know his best role to be honest, and I'm not sure it's as a #10, or a CM more generally given he's a fairly low % passer. But he's not helped being surrounded by so many other players prone to giving the ball away, which demands him to spend half the game tracking back.