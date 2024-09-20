« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:02:27 pm

I don't know how anyone after watching this game thinks he is a midfielder
Zlen

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:08:47 pm
Confusion continues.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
I think he just needs to do a bit less. As the more possession driven approach settles in, I think we'll see him grow more. Still think he's a massive talent, likely properly world class talent. It might only require a couple of adjustments and he may start purring like Gravenberch is now.
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
Just needs to find that balance between the all action stuff and keeping it simple

Sometimes he looks like he's run so much tiredness takes its hold and he cant maintain the simple tasks. Trying to pass feels so much harder when you're exhausted and you cant focus due to fatigue
Haggis36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:23:27 pm
There were 2 or 3 counterattacks in a short period of time where he took the ball on the run, under pressure, when it looked improbable and strode into space. Didn't always make the right decision at the end of it, but he got us up the pitch repeatedly.

I do sometimes get the feeling that his all-action style doesn't help with his final pass or decision making cos he's knackered at the end of every passage of play. But then on the flipside I think end to end games suit him and I'm not sure what he'd look like in a more patient possession style to be honest. Absolutely everywhere again today though.
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:23:27 pm
There were 2 or 3 counterattacks in a short period of time where he took the ball on the run, under pressure, when it looked improbable and strode into space. Didn't always make the right decision at the end of it, but he got us up the pitch repeatedly.

I do sometimes get the feeling that his all-action style doesn't help with his final pass or decision making cos he's knackered at the end of every passage of play. But then on the flipside I think end to end games suit him and I'm not sure what he'd look like in a more patient possession style to be honest. Absolutely everywhere again today though.

Being everywhere without intelligence is no use otherwise we would have defended the middle better than we did today.
Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:35:45 pm
What a lovely little flock to send Grav away at one point. Hes cuter than he gets credit for. Needs to do better when driving at the defence though.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:35:45 pm
What a lovely little flock to send Grav away at one point. Hes cuter than he gets credit for.
Wool
Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:41:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm
Wool

Really shepherded it out for the throw in.
afc tukrish

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:40:44 pm
Wool

And Grav ran, he ran so far away...
sonofkenny

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:45:23 pm
Unfortunately he returned to type again today.  Watching him closely its his decision making that really really lets him down, its so poor.

IF he can sort that out then he could be alright but I am not sure if you can coach game intelligence.
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 06:45:23 pm
Unfortunately he returned to type again today.  Watching him closely its his decision making that really really lets him down, its so poor.

IF he can sort that out then he could be alright but I am not sure if you can coach game intelligence.

And then you remembered he's 23 - there will be some definite ups and downs. We just have to live with it. He brings an engine that none of our other midfielders have whether he's a midfielder or not is a different story.
sonofkenny

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
And then you remembered he's 23 - there will be some definite ups and downs. We just have to live with it. He brings an engine that none of our other midfielders have whether he's a midfielder or not is a different story.

Right, he is 23 and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, why should we just have to live with it?  Would a city or Real Madrid just live with it?

Do we have to wait until he is 27 to see if can do it?

There are plenty of players at his age that have or did have better decision making.

I really do hope I am wrong but I dont think you can coach it, you either have game intelligence or you dont.

IF the manager wants legs in there then maybe he can do a job but I think if you want to win things we need more than that.
PEG2K

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 07:03:28 am
Yeah confusion is the exact word to describe him at the moment.

He runs around a lot and that will no doubt please a lot of fans. Yet the more critical ones care about what he does on the ball, his decision making etc

If you watch Macca performance yesterday, notice how many times he hit an incredible pass first time on the half turn. Techniques on the ball can be improved. Vision and game intelligence like that can't be taught. Some midfielders have it and some just don't. The best 10s are the ones who are born with it.

Is it unfair that we're asking for that part of the game from a guy who always run his heart out every game for us? Probably. But such attributes are essential for his position
jepovic

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you
Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 08:06:48 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you

Ditto. He does need to improve at certain things but then he's 23!

Does anyone have a gif of that inch perfect ball over the top to Salah from the Forrest game last week?
Jean Girard

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 08:09:43 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 20, 2024, 07:00:39 pm
Im very convinced he's an excellent player. I just read today he's covered 118k in his 5 games next best being mac and mo at 100.

Those numbers have to be wrong. There's no way he is averaging more than a half marathon a game, like 23kms? Even over 6 games they are ridiculous. Under Klopp at the start of last season he managed 12k a game, and those were heralded as being off the charts. 23kms a game and he should be in the Olympics.
