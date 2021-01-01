Surprised about the negative comments following his performance on Tuesday. Thought he was one of our better players, in both halves. Slot's pre-game comments suggested he wanted more output, which I can understand but his off the ball work is sound. Hoping after a season he's more used to playing with this intensity and 50-60 games and also doesn't suffer any injuries that keep him out for weeks/months as he wasn't the same after that happened.



I'm surprised there were any about Tuesday, he was really very good, especially off the ball.The issue with Dom is not an issue with Dom at all! Ideally, he might get a rest this weekend or just appear off the bench but with Elliot out and Jones not fully up to speed yet, Sboz has to start again.When physically 100% he is a beast but I hope we're not planning on 50-games for him this, or any season.