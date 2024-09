It's weird. Lots of people were criticising him at HT both here and on reddit, saying he couldn't complete a 10 yard pass, and suddenly by scoring a tap in and running around a lot in the 2nd half he's now MOTM.



The truth is of course somewhere in between. The latter part of the 2nd was quite hectic with a lot of end to end stuff and space everywhere which suits his engine to a tee and the lad did run his socks off today. I just hope he won't run himself to the ground like last season because once he can't run this much anymore he doesn't have a lot left to offer.