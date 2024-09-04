Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...



We drink beer and alcohol though...They don't just taste rank, but smell that way too. And what do we do next. We drink more beer!I suppose human beings will eat or drink anything, cause that's what we do - we consume. We'll eat baboon's asshole on a stick... if it's well marinated, well-seasoned and barbequed. Throw in the word, "delicacy", or the phrase, "weight-loss", and it becomes even more of a hit!