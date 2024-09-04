« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 271016 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,275
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2880 on: September 4, 2024, 04:09:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  4, 2024, 03:21:54 pm
Why wouldn't they be?

He no longer plays for RB Salzburg or RB Leipzig though. I can't believe you haven't got him on the FSG Kool-Aid by now mate. ;D ;D
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2881 on: September 4, 2024, 06:21:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  4, 2024, 03:21:54 pm
Why wouldn't they be?

Wings would destroy his pace.
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2882 on: September 4, 2024, 07:59:17 pm »
Quote from: drmick on September  4, 2024, 12:05:09 pm
He was drinking Red Bull on arrival to Hungary training I noticed. Genuine question- are professional footballers "allowed" to drink Red Bull?

Vardy used to drink plenty before a game apparently.

I wouldnt think its good for you though seems to be full of crap to me !
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2883 on: September 4, 2024, 08:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on September  4, 2024, 07:59:17 pm
Vardy used to drink plenty before a game apparently.

I wouldnt think its good for you though seems to be full of crap to me !

If you cut Vardy in half he'd be made up of meth and red bull.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2884 on: September 4, 2024, 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on September  4, 2024, 07:59:17 pm
Vardy used to drink plenty before a game apparently.

I wouldnt think its good for you though seems to be full of crap to me !

It's an energy drink so it's therefore beneficial to athletes before performing. It's only not good if it's drank in excess.

There are better products out there than redbull, but it's still functional.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2885 on: September 4, 2024, 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September  1, 2024, 08:32:40 pm
Lets not go overboard with the criticism on that chance. Of course he should have taken the shot but at 3-0 Im sure we can move on pretty quickly from it, especially given his performance for the rest of the match.
"If I have to make a shot then I have already made mistake." - Dominic Szoszoblai.
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 11:45:08 am »
Quote from: drmick on September  4, 2024, 12:05:09 pm
He was drinking Red Bull on arrival to Hungary training I noticed. Genuine question- are professional footballers "allowed" to drink Red Bull?

Trent has been seen before numerous games with a can of Red Bull in the tunnel.

It's an easy source of caffeine and simple carbohydrates, which both aid performance.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 am »
Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:53:15 am
Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...
It is disgusting, I did see a commercial the other week with new flavours coming out, took their bloody time.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 08:44:41 pm »
Think it could be a big season for the lad.
Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 09:26:31 pm »
I really like how Slot is playing him. He can find a lot of space and run, carry the ball and his pressing has been very good. He's a bit of a false 10.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,236
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:53:15 am
Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...
We drink beer and alcohol though...
They don't just taste rank, but smell that way too. And what do we do next. We drink more beer! ;D

I suppose human beings will eat or drink anything, cause that's what we do - we consume. We'll eat baboon's asshole on a stick... if it's well marinated, well-seasoned and barbequed. Throw in the word, "delicacy", or the phrase, "weight-loss", and it becomes even more of a hit!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:53:15 am
Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...

I had way too many big nights on the vodka redbulls when i was younger that i can't even stand the smell of redbull now.  I bet Szoboszlai smells delightful though. 
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
I had way too many big nights on the vodka redbulls when i was younger that i can't even stand the smell of redbull now.  I bet Szoboszlai smells delightful though. 

Okay, Gifted Right Deeney...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 05:51:48 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:53:15 am
Amazed anyone can get a can of Red Bull near their mouth to be honest, it's fucking rank...

Regularly see people drinking that and Monster early in the morning. I used to work with a lad who would have a Monster, Red Bull and a maccies coffee before 6am every single day. Im not sure whats the worst one out of them like. The only energy drink Ive ever had in my life is a Luco. Never drank coffee either funnily enough. Cant even smell a RB or Monster never mind drink it.
