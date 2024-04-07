« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:44:50 pm
How anyone could think he was our best player over Mac Allister is abosoloutely crazy.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:50:47 pm
Quote from: rolla on April  7, 2024, 11:24:15 pm
I actually thought he was out best player.  He absolutely monstersed them with his movement and legs while creating chances for others and looking our biggest threat. If he only found a finish (or his teammates did from his passes), i think that's why people are frustrated, I guess.

We lost a lot when he went off.
We were actually playing better when Elliot come on instead of him
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:58:09 pm
Quote from: rolla on April  7, 2024, 11:24:15 pm
I actually thought he was out best player.  He absolutely monstersed them with his movement and legs while creating chances for others and looking our biggest threat. If he only found a finish (or his teammates did from his passes), i think that's why people are frustrated, I guess.

We lost a lot when he went off.

I dont think he had a particularly great game overall and certainly wasnt anywhere close to being the best player. For one, Macca played much better.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:01:47 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April  7, 2024, 09:58:20 pm


My issue with Dom is I don't think he is technically good enough. I mean with Gravenberch for example you can see how good his first touch is and how comfortable he is under pressure and dribbling but with Dom everything other than his workrate is average.

He's out of form at the moment but this is an absolutely wild post.

The way he drives with the ball at speed isn't normal. The way he strikes a ball from range isn't normal. Both of those aspects not only take serious technical skill, but can be way more deadly and effective when it works than another midfielder who can hold onto the ball under pressure but not do a lot else.

If anything is wrong with him at the moment it's his mental and (maybe physical) sharpness - I think he's a player who would suit having some better attacking patterns of play and not have to think as much.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:05:09 am
19/20..... 12 goals and 18 assists from 2674 minutes aged 19
20/21......9 goals and 10 assists from 1658 minutes aged 20
21/22......10 goals 9 assists from 2126 minutes aged 21
23/23.......10 goals and 13 assists from 3708 minutes aged 22

This season his role has changed he is playing as a pure midfield player. Even so his numbers are.

7 goals and 4 assists from 2449 minutes and he is still 23.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:09:28 am
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 11:03:07 pm
Right side of midfield three but with an athletic 6 and without Salah not tracking back on that side. Last season he got 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games as a 21/22 year old in a top 6 League.

There is far more to come from him.

Balance can't be cheated. This will work if we want to play with a false 9 and a right winger who both are good playmakers.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:31:09 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April  8, 2024, 12:09:28 am
Balance can't be cheated. This will work if we want to play with a false 9 and a right winger who both are good playmakers.


We are very unbalanced though. We play with three out and out forwards under Klopp. Compare Szobo's numbers to those who came before him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Another poor game
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
Been way too lax with his passing most of the time since the early part of the season for me, running and work rate no issues but still a lot to work on.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm
Different player to the one who was filling in at 6 with 10 men and bossing it at the start of the season. Looks short of confidence.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:03:29 pm
Not sure what happened to him but he's been disastrous after starting really well earlier on.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
No intensity or concentration, all he cares about is hanging around the box to shoot.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:04:51 pm
Erm what the fuck has happened to him since Hungary qualified for the euros. Literally been a totally different player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
Plays like a winger in midfield.

Those mad flicks and tricks in the middle of the pitch make us lose it in dangerous areas. It cost us a goal today.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm
Can we find the pre interview Dom and swap him with this post interview one.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
Plays like a winger in midfield.

Those mad flicks and tricks in the middle of the pitch make us lose it in dangerous areas. It cost us a goal today.

Agreed. Pedestrian on the ball and overly flash- a curious combination. His lack of tracking back for the goal was a disgrace
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
His first season here so he'll get some leeway but he really needs to be more of a midfielder than he currently is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
I get youre tired lad but gotta work back after giving the ball away cheaply. Schoolboy stuff.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm
Think bar the first 6-8 weeks of the season he's been pretty crap, even pre-injury he was having stinkers like Arsenal at home where he couldn't pass for shit.

Hopefully turns it around but he looks cooked.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm
Think bar the first 6-8 weeks of the season he's been pretty crap.

Hopefully turns it around but he looks cooked.

He is only young to be fair, also think he has changed role and position which takes getting used to. Did cost £60m though so should expect more.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Darwin Nunez of the midfielders
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
Plays like a winger in midfield.

Those mad flicks and tricks in the middle of the pitch make us lose it in dangerous areas. It cost us a goal today.
Because he's a winger obliged to play in a midfield 3. The early games in the season the problem was kind of masked by his constant running. But it seems like he can't keep that insane work rate up a whole season and now without all the running he has very few to offer. Has decent technique and passing, but mostly crossing. But he can't pass like a central midfielder and his close control and vision in tight space is certainly not up to par with the best central midfielders.

The sooner we move him to the forward line the better. A change to 343 is actually good for him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Because he's a winger obliged to play in a midfield 3. The early games in the season the problem was kind of masked by his constant running. But it seems like he can't keep that insane work rate up a whole season and now without all the running he has very few to offer. Has decent technique and passing, but mostly crossing. But he can't pass like a central midfielder and his close control and vision in tight space is certainly not up to par with the best central midfielders.

The sooner we move him to the forward line the better. A change to 343 is actually good for him.

I dont want him in the forward line at all. Id want an attacker with pace and who can get past players.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm
He will learn. It'll come. Transition season still even with the league battle.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
He can't complete a pass since he returned. Literally leaves every pass short . He was guilty of this on occasion before he got injured also.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Because he's a winger obliged to play in a midfield 3. The early games in the season the problem was kind of masked by his constant running. But it seems like he can't keep that insane work rate up a whole season and now without all the running he has very few to offer. Has decent technique and passing, but mostly crossing. But he can't pass like a central midfielder and his close control and vision in tight space is certainly not up to par with the best central midfielders.

The sooner we move him to the forward line the better. A change to 343 is actually good for him.
He has been average for a while. Started very well and looked at home but so I don't know what happened.

Running around is not enough for 70m.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
He is really struggling for us currently. Seriously, I would rather start Clark or one of the younger lads ahead of him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:56:46 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
He is really struggling for us currently. Seriously, I would rather start Clark or one of the younger lads ahead of him.

Strange how every single youngster who contributed and played very well especially Clark and Danns have been totally forgotten about. I would have rather seen them out there than some senior players the last 2 games.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
I dont want him in the forward line at all. Id want an attacker with pace and who can get past players.
Yes if we play 433 like this. But a 343 system (Amorim and Alonso), the pace and width are provided by the WBs. The left and right sided forwards are both inside forwards who don't need pace.

But Szobo does have pace though. Not Nunez pace but I believe he's the third fastest player in our team.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm
Different player to the one who was filling in at 6 with 10 men and bossing it at the start of the season. Looks short of confidence.

He's been overused in the wrong positions. Klopp has done him as dirty as he did Gakpo but we won't be having this conversation till next season.

He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.

He's the best attacking midfielder we have in the team and will show it next season. Not worried about him. It's not a miracle he smashes it for Hungary every time he plays for them.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
Been shite for ages.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
He's been overused in the wrong positions. Klopp has done him as dirty as he did Gakpo but we won't be having this conversation till next season.

He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.

He's the best attacking midfielder we have in the team and will show it next season. Not worried about him. It's not a miracle he smashes it for Hungary every time he plays for them.

Think we found the president of the Szoboszlai fan club.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
Think we found the president of the Szoboszlai fan club.

I don't disagree he's been shite? I just think there's a reason for it. Not rocket science.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
He can't complete a pass since he returned. Literally leaves every pass short . He was guilty of this on occasion before he got injured also.

Yup his passing is quite atrocious. Not at the level required and needs to improve.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
Think we found the president of the Szoboszlai fan club.
Don't be sarcastic. That's quite a level headed opinion. He hasn't been great recently but can't you tell he hasn't been used in the best way?

It's very obvious that Klopp has been trying to shoehorn every player into his unmovable 433 system, rather than having a flexible system to get the best out of them. See Elliott especially Elliott last season as the prime example. Gakpo's best position is LW and he's been played everywhere but LW this season. I think the Szoboszlai experiment in a midfield 3 has failed. But there's clearly a very talented player there to work on.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:41:25 pm
He'll be amazing in the Euros.

Proper Talisman for them, hopefully Amorim can unlock that national team Szobo next season.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
Don't be sarcastic. That's quite a level headed opinion. He hasn't been great recently but can't you tell he hasn't been used in the best way?

It's very obvious that Klopp has been trying to shoehorn every player into his unmovable 433 system, rather than having a flexible system to get the best out of them. See Elliott especially Elliott last season as the prime example. Gakpo's best position is LW and he's been played everywhere but LW this season. I think the Szoboszlai experiment in a midfield 3 has failed. But there's clearly a very talented player there to work on.

Hasn't Szobo played more as a attacking midfielder or even on the right side of attack before coming here? And it shows sometimes on the pitch. Doesn't look like a pure midfielder sometimes. Not a problem as players may be moulded into something else, but I really wonder what the next coach will do with him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:07:10 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
He's been overused in the wrong positions. Klopp has done him as dirty as he did Gakpo but we won't be having this conversation till next season.

He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.

He's the best attacking midfielder we have in the team and will show it next season. Not worried about him. It's not a miracle he smashes it for Hungary every time he plays for them.

Nah he is lucky Klopp cares about pressing the most.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:31:05 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
He can't complete a pass since he returned. Literally leaves every pass short . He was guilty of this on occasion before he got injured also.
he had the 2nd highest pass competiton of the midfielder on the team, only behind jones.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm
Different player to the one who was filling in at 6 with 10 men and bossing it at the start of the season. Looks short of confidence.
He looked gassed doing basically everything at times early in the season then got a hamstring injury and lineup have not been very consistent with the injuries

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:56:46 pm
Strange how every single youngster who contributed and played very well especially Clark and Danns have been totally forgotten about. I would have rather seen them out there than some senior players the last 2 games.
Danns got a concussion and not getting in over the senior player. Play a 19 in Midfield ina  European Quarterfinal over your seniors midfielders who done the job been there is a very bad idea.

Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
He's been overused in the wrong positions. Klopp has done him as dirty as he did Gakpo but we won't be having this conversation till next season.

He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.

He's the best attacking midfielder we have in the team and will show it next season. Not worried about him. It's not a miracle he smashes it for Hungary every time he plays for them.
He legit the most attacking Midfielder on the team bar Elliott. Everything just suggestions if you think it just doing the running idk what your watching.
