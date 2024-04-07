He can't complete a pass since he returned. Literally leaves every pass short . He was guilty of this on occasion before he got injured also.
he had the 2nd highest pass competiton of the midfielder on the team, only behind jones.
Different player to the one who was filling in at 6 with 10 men and bossing it at the start of the season. Looks short of confidence.
He looked gassed doing basically everything at times early in the season then got a hamstring injury and lineup have not been very consistent with the injuries
Strange how every single youngster who contributed and played very well especially Clark and Danns have been totally forgotten about. I would have rather seen them out there than some senior players the last 2 games.
Danns got a concussion and not getting in over the senior player. Play a 19 in Midfield ina European Quarterfinal over your seniors midfielders who done the job been there is a very bad idea.
He's been overused in the wrong positions. Klopp has done him as dirty as he did Gakpo but we won't be having this conversation till next season.
He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.
He's the best attacking midfielder we have in the team and will show it next season. Not worried about him. It's not a miracle he smashes it for Hungary every time he plays for them.
He legit the most attacking Midfielder on the team bar Elliott. Everything just suggestions if you think it just doing the running idk what your watching.