



My issue with Dom is I don't think he is technically good enough. I mean with Gravenberch for example you can see how good his first touch is and how comfortable he is under pressure and dribbling but with Dom everything other than his workrate is average.



He's out of form at the moment but this is an absolutely wild post.The way he drives with the ball at speed isn't normal. The way he strikes a ball from range isn't normal. Both of those aspects not only take serious technical skill, but can be way more deadly and effective when it works than another midfielder who can hold onto the ball under pressure but not do a lot else.If anything is wrong with him at the moment it's his mental and (maybe physical) sharpness - I think he's a player who would suit having some better attacking patterns of play and not have to think as much.