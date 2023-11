For some reason we jam TAA behind him, isolate Salah with no one overlapping to drag players wide and open space thru the middle and the same time we want him to be an attacking threat while making sure to support Mac. It's like he is playing three roles.



Yeah, we are crowded around the ball a lot of times, and end up playing a lot of pointless 10-yard passes. Too many playmakers.With no RB, and yesterday also without any LB, it's pretty easy for Luton to stay compact.Szobo and especially Mac look a bit lost in attack.Gravenberch looks more at home, where he moves up higher and tries to link up with the attack a bit like Firmino did. He's not even trying to be a playmaker.I'm still not impressed by the whole idea of Trent in the center. We have lost one of the most creative RBs in the world. With the new CMs, I think he would be more of threat from the flank.