« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 124358 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1680 on: October 31, 2023, 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 31, 2023, 07:56:33 pm
Doesnt matter what he does. He cant win can he? Suppose He'll always have his knockers
80085
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1681 on: November 1, 2023, 08:05:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 03:16:00 pm
He actually has some self-awareness in comparison to Kane.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/94s_0W-LR0g

This is great.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,667
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1682 on: November 1, 2023, 06:18:08 pm »
Quote
Dominik Szoboszlai has created the most chances by a player in his first 10 PL appearances since James Rodríguez in 2020.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1683 on: November 1, 2023, 06:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  1, 2023, 06:18:08 pm

Lets hope things end up a little better than that
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,847
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1684 on: November 3, 2023, 11:17:57 am »
Quote
@JoshLFC1909
Dominik Szoboszlai:

Everyone wants to get into the starting XI, thats normal and thats how it should be the goal in every team. Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? Im going to be honest, there are a few. Actually before I came here there were some here [Liverpool] as well I wont name names but I heard about it.

- interview @soos_mark_ translated by @BenBocsak
Hmmmm......
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1685 on: November 3, 2023, 11:22:09 am »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,506
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1686 on: November 3, 2023, 12:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on November  3, 2023, 11:17:57 am
@JoshLFC1909
Dominik Szoboszlai:

Everyone wants to get into the starting XI, thats normal and thats how it should be the goal in every team. Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? Im going to be honest, there are a few. Actually before I came here there were some here [Liverpool] as well I wont name names but I heard about it.

- interview @soos_mark_ translated by @BenBocsak


Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez. Shots fired.

That's pretty mean about Naby. Maybe Ox too.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1687 on: November 3, 2023, 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November  3, 2023, 12:29:19 pm

Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez. Shots fired.

That's pretty mean about Naby. Maybe Ox too.
he obviously meant Mo.


:)
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,381
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1688 on: November 3, 2023, 02:47:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  3, 2023, 12:55:08 pm
he obviously meant Mo.


:)
He said a few. Mo, Ali, Van Dijk...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,637
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1689 on: November 3, 2023, 02:51:43 pm »
What'd ya want for Christmas..



Szobo!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,029
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1690 on: November 3, 2023, 02:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  3, 2023, 02:51:43 pm
What'd ya want for Christmas..



Szobo!

If youve seen that video let me know if they were calling him The Hairy Eight or did I mishear? :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,637
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1691 on: November 3, 2023, 03:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  3, 2023, 02:54:32 pm
If youve seen that video let me know if they were calling him The Hairy Eight or did I mishear? :D

I believe so, seen it on twitter a bit as well. Good nickname that.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,022
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1692 on: November 3, 2023, 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November  3, 2023, 11:22:09 am
Ox & Naby for sure

Bullshit. Ox kicked off when he was subbed because he hadnt started a game in months. Dont fling accusations around when you dont know them. I hate this kind of unsubstantiated shite.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1693 on: November 3, 2023, 04:13:10 pm »
Why are they doing Christmas stuff in early November though? Thats the main question.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1694 on: November 3, 2023, 04:23:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November  3, 2023, 11:22:09 am
Ox & Naby for sure

Could be someone like Milner who was happy to help being a squad member.

Younger players maybe happy to just make the bench too.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,120
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1695 on: November 3, 2023, 04:32:37 pm »
He's not going to say it about young players, it'll be first teamers he's referring to.  And it's not likely to be Milner, is it?  He would want to play every minute.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1696 on: November 3, 2023, 04:43:23 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on November  3, 2023, 04:02:09 pm
Bullshit. Ox kicked off when he was subbed because he hadnt started a game in months. Dont fling accusations around when you dont know them. I hate this kind of unsubstantiated shite.

The only reason Ox didn't move earlier is Ox.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1697 on: November 3, 2023, 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Legs on November  3, 2023, 04:23:27 pm
Could be someone like Milner who was happy to help being a squad member.

Younger players maybe happy to just make the bench too.

If you've read anything about Milner or what Klopp has said about him, Milner HATED not playing and caused a fuss. Not in an unprofessional way (does Milner have an unprofessional bone in his body?) but everyone, including Klopp, knew that he wasn't happy sitting on the subs bench.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1698 on: November 3, 2023, 05:28:27 pm »
Before we cast judgement on players, just how comfortable is the bench?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,381
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1699 on: November 3, 2023, 06:04:44 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on November  3, 2023, 05:28:27 pm
Before we cast judgement on players, just how comfortable is the bench?
It used to be a bench back in the day and you can get splinters in the ass. Now it's a comfortable chair you can fall asleep in.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,046
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1700 on: November 3, 2023, 06:22:14 pm »
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1701 on: November 3, 2023, 07:31:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  3, 2023, 06:04:44 pm
It used to be a bench back in the day and you can get splinters in the ass. Now it's a comfortable chair you can fall asleep in.

Well, looking at the weather at Bournemouth, I'd rather be on the bench. What kind of nutter would want to run around in a storm?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1702 on: November 3, 2023, 07:42:33 pm »
A player like Tsimikas, or Adrian, or even Kelleher knows they're going to be on the bench and it's integral to the strength of the squad and the success of the team.

They don't strive to be on the bench, but recognise that some players are squad players, especially in a squad like Liverpool's.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 12:07:08 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November  3, 2023, 07:42:33 pm
A player like Tsimikas, or Adrian, or even Kelleher knows they're going to be on the bench and it's integral to the strength of the squad and the success of the team.

They don't strive to be on the bench, but recognise that some players are squad players, especially in a squad like Liverpool's.

Yeah, and even in other cases it's not necessarily the worst thing. If they're happy on the bench and truly don't want to play, that's another story, but I can't think of anyone we had last season who would qualify there.

Incidentally, that's exactly how I was in high school. I was on the (American) football team because my friends convinced me to do it and it looked good on college applications. Had no idea what I was doing. One game, two of the guys in my position on the first team got hurt in the first half. The sort of opportunity loads of players absolutely dream of. During the halftime talk, the coach - an 80-something WWII veteran who was basically a New England version of Cotton Hill - looks at me and says "Hey Cptrios, are you ready to play?" I answered: "Nope."

The coach literally never spoke to me again.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 06:52:41 am »
^ ha  ;D
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 06:56:00 am »
Yes, I think in England if you want to sit on the bench just take up cricket. Half the time most of the team is sat on the bench quite happily.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 07:30:49 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:07:08 am
Yeah, and even in other cases it's not necessarily the worst thing. If they're happy on the bench and truly don't want to play, that's another story, but I can't think of anyone we had last season who would qualify there.

Incidentally, that's exactly how I was in high school. I was on the (American) football team because my friends convinced me to do it and it looked good on college applications. Had no idea what I was doing. One game, two of the guys in my position on the first team got hurt in the first half. The sort of opportunity loads of players absolutely dream of. During the halftime talk, the coach - an 80-something WWII veteran who was basically a New England version of Cotton Hill - looks at me and says "Hey Cptrios, are you ready to play?" I answered: "Nope."

The coach literally never spoke to me again.


That made me chuckle, fair play :lmao
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 02:39:30 am »
:lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 