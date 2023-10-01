« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Szobo is a cyborg.
A Supercar of a player! The very best!
And a workhorse!
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 29, 2023, 11:22:34 am
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?
Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes
Lmfao...Spat coffee everywhere!! thanks capon
Quote from: jckliew on October  1, 2023, 01:40:45 am
Szobo is a cyborg.

Although our defending with 10 and 9 was a team effort, having his energy in the 3 was invaluable.
Hope he's nowhere near the bench on Thursday - he's putting in unsustainable levels of work every time he plays at the moment - in the context of a whole season
Gravenberch giving interviews seeing as he's not on International duty.  :D

Quote
Ryan Gravenberch on who has surprised him the most in training:

"I think it was Dom Szoboszlai, because this guys shot its crazy. His shot also in training, sometimes we shoot after the training and its like one, two, three, all go in and like crazy things."
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:28:29 pm
Gravenberch giving interviews seeing as he's not on International duty.  :D

Did anyone else start reading that statement in Phoneshop accent?
