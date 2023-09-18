« previous next »
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,053
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1080 on: September 18, 2023, 07:48:04 pm »
Ehhhh... he's ok.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,011
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1081 on: September 18, 2023, 11:26:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668

Quote
Dom Szoboszlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in @premierleague history against Wolves recording a top speed of 36.76kph

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1082 on: September 18, 2023, 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 11:52:36 pm
Is there anything this guy can't do?

Domine!
Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 02:18:24 am »
So Boss Lad
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm »
Honestly will say it again. Let this guy roam in front of a double pivot. He can do everything. Him behind Nunez and Salah and Diaz on the wings. We'll score with ease and we'd have the defensive structure behind them to keep clean sheets.

He was my first choice Bellingham alternative but i didn't think he'd be this good.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 02:02:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm
Honestly will say it again. Let this guy roam in front of a double pivot. He can do everything. Him behind Nunez and Salah and Diaz on the wings. We'll score with ease and we'd have the defensive structure behind them to keep clean sheets.

He was my first choice Bellingham alternative but i didn't think he'd be this good.

We dont really play with a 2-1 midfield. Doing so would probably dictate how we press effectively and how we utilise Trent. Cant be an inverted full back if you have a double pivot already.

How would you set up with Szoboszlai, in essence, playing as a nominal 10?
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 02:35:06 pm »
People have got to stop requesting we change our system. Why? We don't need to change our system. Our system is good.  We let him roam in the right half space in that 8/10 hybrid role. His athleticism also allows Salah and him to swap so we get Salah into more central positions to create. It keeps getting disrupted because of sendings off and Mac's issues on Saturday but the template is a good one and it's a very good role for Szoboslai from what we've seen of him. Although given he seems to be our best 6, our best 8 and our best 10 maybe we'll need him to play 6 a bit more!
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,714
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 02:40:31 pm »
He's knocked Mo off the top spot for names on shirts, is there anything this man can't do?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/revealed-top-10-most-popular-mens-names-and-numbers-liverpool-shirts
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,011
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm »
Quote
Most popular names on kits this season:

1) Dominik Szoboszlai
2) Mo Salah
3) Alexis Mac Allister
4) Trent Alexander-Arnold
5) Darwin Nunez
6) Luis Diaz
7) Alisson
8  ) Virgil Van Dijk
9) Cody Gakpo
10) Andy Robertson
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm »
That's incredible really, everyone has took to him so quickly which will happen if you deliver on the pitch. Funnily enough though I don't remember seeing anyone in person with Szoboszlai on the back but I've seen loads wearing Mac Allister's name. Only coincidence of course but not surprised to see either so high up.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,272
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 04:21:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:40:31 pm
He's knocked Mo off the top spot for names on shirts, is there anything this man can't do?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/revealed-top-10-most-popular-mens-names-and-numbers-liverpool-shirts

Get his legs wax'd normally.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,272
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm
That's incredible really, everyone has took to him so quickly which will happen if you deliver on the pitch. Funnily enough though I don't remember seeing anyone in person with Szoboszlai on the back but I've seen loads wearing Mac Allister's name. Only coincidence of course but not surprised to see either so high up.

I saw that his signing opened up a huge market in Hungary where they love him, as we do!
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,011
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm »
More shirts sold than any other player and now August POTM. Completed a nice little personal double in the space of an afternoon  ;D
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,272
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 05:10:01 pm »
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:35:06 pm
People have got to stop requesting we change our system. Why? We don't need to change our system. Our system is good.  We let him roam in the right half space in that 8/10 hybrid role. His athleticism also allows Salah and him to swap so we get Salah into more central positions to create. It keeps getting disrupted because of sendings off and Mac's issues on Saturday but the template is a good one and it's a very good role for Szoboslai from what we've seen of him. Although given he seems to be our best 6, our best 8 and our best 10 maybe we'll need him to play 6 a bit more!

But our system has changed. The lack of interest in a no.6 means we see 4-4-2 or 4-2-4 as the way forward. We'll start seeing more and more of it as the season goes.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:13:21 pm
But our system has changed. The lack of interest in a no.6 means we see 4-4-2 or 4-2-4 as the way forward. We'll start seeing more and more of it as the season goes.

I don't see how 4-2-4 or 4-4-2 works with Trent at right back.

I actually think 4-2-4, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 type formations are potentially our way to go when Trent isn't available so suspect we'll see them a fair bit but not as our primary formation.

The original comment was about allowing Szoboszlai to have a free role in front of 2 midfielders. The only formation that that is possible in for formations that seem realistic with this squad, in my opinion, is 4-2-3-1. I'd guess we aren't playing 4-2-3-1 much with Trent at right back.
Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 03:00:27 am »
3-2-2-3 works with Trent alongside one of Grav / Endo / Bajcetic at #6.

This also allows Mac to get further forward alongside Szo.


