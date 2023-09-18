But our system has changed. The lack of interest in a no.6 means we see 4-4-2 or 4-2-4 as the way forward. We'll start seeing more and more of it as the season goes.
I don't see how 4-2-4 or 4-4-2 works with Trent at right back.
I actually think 4-2-4, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 type formations are potentially our way to go when Trent isn't available so suspect we'll see them a fair bit but not as our primary formation.
The original comment was about allowing Szoboszlai to have a free role in front of 2 midfielders. The only formation that that is possible in for formations that seem realistic with this squad, in my opinion, is 4-2-3-1. I'd guess we aren't playing 4-2-3-1 much with Trent at right back.