Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:58:11 am

          see Bellingham as a one man Team

          see Szoboszlai as a man for the Team
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:13:54 am
Bellingham would have been great, obviously. But weve essentially bought Dom and Mac Allister for his combined fee and wages (pure guesswork!). And had some funds for Gravenberch and Endo too. I think in this instance, doing a bigger rebuild will be more useful to us than getting in one superstar.

Glad hes now in Spain, not City though. Looks like hes smashing it there at the moment.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:08:47 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

Why not both? If were going to do irrelevant hypotheticals Im definitely having both!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 12:02:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:13:54 am
Bellingham would have been great, obviously. But weve essentially bought Dom and Mac Allister for his combined fee and wages (pure guesswork!). And had some funds for Gravenberch and Endo too. I think in this instance, doing a bigger rebuild will be more useful to us than getting in one superstar.

Glad hes now in Spain, not City though. Looks like hes smashing it there at the moment.

Yup, agree on both counts.

Bellingham at City would have been horrible.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 12:44:28 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

Ive no idea what the wages/bonuses are for these players, but the 2nd option for sure. But then Szobo was one of the few players Id have genuinley been gutted to see go to another club (when the rumours of him going to Newcastle for instance!). Yes Bellingham is incredible, but the difference in finances for the club would have likely been restrictive, and no point having one truly amazing player, but still have many holes. Also, not sure how confident I would be of Bellingham staying for the long haul. 

Yes, LFC would have signed more than just Bellingham, but who and how many more, we dont know, the budget obviously would have been worked differently to acccomodate him had he wanted to come here. So this way with Szobo and the others who came in, worked very well as a total rebuild.  Not sure it would have the other way round.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 01:10:32 pm
I absolutely love him, he's the closest thing we've had to Stevie since he left. He's all action, he never stops running, he throws himself into tackles, he can pass, he can shoot and he clearly loves it here already

He's one of those names you heard about when he was like 17/18 and breaking through (same with Gravenberch) and it's surreal to have him playing for us and being as good as his promise looked like he'd be
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.
About £400k pw has been reported

That brings 5 years of Bellingham to £214m with transfer and wages

Dom comes out at about £96m over the same period

Which is why we dont have Bellingham sadly, hes a phenomenon .   But we seem to have a great alternative .
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 07:59:40 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.

I read an article somewhere that had suggested 360K a week at least.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 08:07:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
About £400k pw has been reported

That brings 5 years of Bellingham to £214m with transfer and wages

Dom comes out at about £96m over the same period

Which is why we dont have Bellingham sadly, hes a phenomenon .   But we seem to have a great alternative .

We would be able to pay those wages if the PL was skewed towards ourselves and United like the La Liga is for RM and Barca.

I was gutted when he decided to sign for those pricks but am happy as Larry that we signed Dom. I've been genuinely surprised by him as I purposely didn't bother watching any vids or google him before seeing him play, didn't even know his age until last week  ;D
