i have a loathing for most pop songs - my avatar indicates my preference of music, tho i am quite eclectic - so this girl certainly isn't my wheel house. My version of hell would be strapped to a chair in a dark room and forever have pop music pumped in. And i think with this generation, and for some time, the music scene has been in the toilet, i find it anemic (is it simply overload, so much out there now that little of quality surfaces? Dont know. A discussion for a different day).



That said, i heard Brutal a while ago and i really liked that song, lyrically it's basically the modern version of Teen Spirit and musically has a quirky bite to it, and overall was impressed with the quality of the song writing. I listened to her other stuff off the back of that one song and while i found it overall pretty samey (unlike Brutal) and not really to my taste, she is impressive as a song writer.



The girl is clearly gifted imo (the only song writer of the current generation that i've heard that makes me do a doubletake) and i think as she matures she will stretch herself more and the world is her oyster in that i think she can branch off into more expansive projects, that's what i would expect (or maybe hope, is the better word) and would certainly be interested to see what she comes up with.



For some reason she reminds me of Thom Yorke from a song writing perspective, which might give a better understanding of what im getting at in previous paragraph.