Author Topic: The S*n on sale in Liverpool  (Read 918 times)

The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« on: June 30, 2023, 07:59:23 am »
I live a mile from Anfield.

As I was leaving for work this morning, I saw a skinny little bald prick scurrying towards the door of our building in the rain. I held the door for him, as you do, until I looked down and saw he had a copy of the rag neatly folded in his arms.

I didnt really know what to say in the moment, my mouth just dropped open and I let go of the door I was holding and pushed past him.

My question is, how the fuck is this still happening? Sainsburys selling it under the counter?
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: June 30, 2023, 08:08:39 am »
Itd be interesting to see what their sales in Liverpool are like. Plenty of thick gobshites would have no qualms buying it.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: June 30, 2023, 08:13:01 am »
Sadly Sainsbury's and others have previous for under the counter sales.

You could hold your nose and ask for a copy from shops then slap a don't buy sticker on top then find your neighbour and sticker his door.

My in-laws live in Brighton so enjoy a visit as more like a holiday but always saddened and sickened by how many copies I see around.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: June 30, 2023, 11:11:10 am »
Plenty of people outside the city are annoyed when they visit and can't find a copy.  :butt

Personally, I'd feel more comfortable striding up to the counter in Sainsbury's with a copy of Men Only under my arm. Likely has better quality, well researched articles in it.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: June 30, 2023, 01:15:12 pm »
Does Men Only still have the Readers Wives section?

Asking for a friend.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: June 30, 2023, 02:27:02 pm »
I tried to find out and only got an article saying they'd made their numbers private since 2020, which going by the numbers for other papers was when things were in a downturn so hopefully the rag and its sibling papers are suffering the same fate.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: June 30, 2023, 03:15:04 pm »
Fucking dickhead. Do you know if this person is from here or elsewhere?
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2023, 04:10:28 pm »
Couldn't tell you mate. Like with most publications you can usually find similar quality online these days.

Cept Effes maybe...
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: June 30, 2023, 05:04:11 pm »
^
I'm sure Effes is well catered for online.

🐴🐼🦓
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: June 30, 2023, 07:02:09 pm »
Not sure mate, Ive seen him about here and there but never spoken to him. He defo lives in our building. Dont think its any excuse even if he wasnt born here, like.
« Reply #10 on: June 30, 2023, 07:19:02 pm »
computer viruses notwithstanding.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: June 30, 2023, 08:23:33 pm »
A friend tells me Readers wives was in Fiesta magazine 😉
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: June 30, 2023, 10:36:46 pm »
Thats what friends are for.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: July 1, 2023, 03:11:38 pm »
Don't live in Liverpool anymore so the overt selling of it in shops still shocks me.

I like to cover it up with other newspapers where I can. If it stops one person seeing and buying that rag it's a win.
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: July 2, 2023, 12:23:56 pm »
I did the exact thing in Whitley Bay yesterday, put the mirror over both of them
Re: The S*n on sale in Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:30:10 pm »
Mad being here and anyone falls for that rag

I put a DONT BUY THE S*N sticker on my geet and cause I live by Sefton Park now started to think does it look stupid like I am trying to fit in who needs told this really

There's them that needs told. And we must represent..

Those sticker packs. I had the green TORY LIVES COST LIVES one in with em, I put it on my wallet

So I've been getting my wallet out with TORY LIVES COST LIVES on it for like 18 months now - it's started to wear off, it's actually ruining the look of the wallet at this point

But you know how many people across Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Sofia and a few bars in between, how many people saw that sticker and said something?

0.

If you reckon nobody noticed then you can be bolshy in yer own way  ;D
