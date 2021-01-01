Why has tubby picked Walter Matthau?
I had a long list of categories that included initials of the inspiration kick, so Robbie Keane would have been able to pick any RK, but I figured there was a lot of people where they might have been left with no options , which was lucky as I think we ended up with two that dont have options with Zidane and Xabi.
You're forgetting bonafide hipster legend Zlatko Zahovic!And ummmm Xavier, Abel..... close enough
Cristiano Ronaldo? You awful awful man.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Does it have to be the same height in cm rather than feet and inches (godammit!)?
Fair dos. Think Ill save that one til later anyway. Plenty of players must be 1.81
just not the couple I searched for. This is a hard one to do on the hoof.
The amount of quality fuckers 1cm shorter than Barnes
Sending you a DM. If you are stuck.
Will be interested to see who you had, although have just picked. No idea what order to pick in here. Think I have the only Englishman so a few picks should be clear to me as doubt theyll be that popular for others. But some slim pickings in a few categories!
Yeah same conundrum. I have a bunch of older players in mind. Most probably can't be picked by anyone. There a 2-3 players I really need to secure to have a chance otherwise, my team just won't work.
