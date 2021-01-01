Yeah same conundrum. I have a bunch of older players in mind. Most probably can't be picked by anyone. There a 2-3 players I really need to secure to have a chance otherwise, my team just won't work.



That's the challenge really. Do you get the good enough players where you have only one good option or go for the big players first and fill the gaps as good as possible later (with the possibility you've lost the one player you've actually heard of)?