Author Topic: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs  (Read 19734 times)

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm
Quote from: Koplass on July  3, 2023, 08:11:03 pm
They're all filthy rich, the last thing any of them need is more money. This is just absolute gluttony.

To some, it's about acquiring as much as they can, while they can, wherever they can. 
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:06:49 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
https://twitter.com/GoalscorerC/status/1676135541312503808

No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:52:00 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:01:46 pm
A rich person found an easy way to get more rich, don't know what people were expecting. Amazing how many here are separated from reality.

No one here is separated from reality by calling out soul sellers contributing to the death of this sport

Are you just supposed to say nothing about awful things that happen then?

This sport was fine since 1863, a few rule changes here and there to upset the auld arses, but nothing to really threaten it

Then 1992 and sky came along. The first warning shot across the bows. Then along came abramovic, strike 2 and now the Saudis who have a tier system of tyranny in the sport developing all on their own

You, like a few others might just shrug and think 'oh well'. I suppose it depends on your moral compass

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:56:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:49 am
No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.

It's a screencap of an image Richard Keys posted from his phone (regarding Stevie's appointment) that also shows the photos he's shared with Andy Gray. To no one's surprise, misogynistic, transphobic and one of Mirror Sport that has a large article about City proclaiming, "We have done nothing at all wrong".

Pretty par for the course with this dickhead.
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:59:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:49 am
No use posting links to Twitter to the many on here who don't have an account.

Keys and Gray celebrating Gerrard with each other only to leave all their old screen shots at the bottom for the world to see, including rating women by their breast size

Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Reply #406 on: Today at 01:07:58 am
Richard keys is an irrelevant fucking c*nt. Just an all round horrible human being.

Im seeing Firmino going to saudi confirmed? At least he ll stop scoring against us for a couple of years, until we meet al ahli in the new revamped bigger and better than ever champions league.
