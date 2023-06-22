« previous next »
How long before our clubs are relocated there seems like they want to take over everything this is a really cross roads for the sport
Quote from: lfc_col on June 22, 2023, 04:23:28 pm
How long before our clubs are relocated there seems like they want to take over everything this is a really cross roads for the sport

It's at least funny (and annoying) watching some of the knobheads in the media who've lapped up City and Chelsea for decades (and Newcastle recently) starting to flap about their own gravy train and starting to worry about the power of gulf states in football. The Nevilles and Carraghers (while Neville is still shilling for Qatar and United's takeover).
Quote from: Fromola on June 22, 2023, 04:28:11 pm
It's at least funny (and annoying) watching some of the knobheads in the media who've lapped up City and Chelsea for decades (and Newcastle recently) starting to flap about their own gravy train and starting to worry about the power of gulf states in football. The Nevilles and Carraghers (while Neville is still shilling for Qatar and United's takeover).

Yeah that part is amusing in a way there all trying to back track now
Quote from: jacobs chains on June 22, 2023, 04:18:55 pm
I stand corrected. Cheers.

Also, as I forgot to say - the Lampard deal was *very* funny on multiple fronts (costing City the league as he was too old, pissing off Chelsea fans who thought he was going to the US, etc). 
What's the solution here?

Boycott? Breakaway league?



Quote from: darragh85 on June 22, 2023, 07:19:18 pm
What's the solution here?

Boycott? Breakaway league?




Both.
Rob Draper
@draper_rob
·
7m
PIF, sovereign wealth fund that owns Newcastle, likely have stake in Clearlake, the wealth fund that owns 60 per cent of Chelsea, who are buying Strasbourg

And football definitely DOESNT need a regulator because PL CEO Richard Master is all over this.

Any issues hell just call in Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman and tell him whats what

Any anyway PL had assurances from PIF that all is fine. So were all good

Thank goodness we dont have a pesky regulator ruining the greatest ever football league
Quote from: darragh85 on June 22, 2023, 07:19:18 pm
What's the solution here?

Boycott? Breakaway league?

Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal

That is one thing I could sign up for.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal

That's the dream.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal
That is the ideal solution. Maybe the only solution that will keep me interested in football in the long run.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 10:13:33 am
That is one thing I could sign up for.

I would love this to happen, reset football in England and then lock it down to keep the States out. ADFC, Saudicastle and SaudiChelsea can all fuck off to the middle east as far as I am concerned
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:29:04 am
I would love this to happen, reset football in England and then lock it down to keep the States out. ADFC, Saudicastle and SaudiChelsea can all fuck off to the middle east as far as I am concerned

Or perhaps join a foreign league with all their new own acquired "teams."
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal

Perfect.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal

If we were the club, than you might be right. But in reality we would have to form a breakaway club, as there is too much money involved and, for better or worse, we are still one of the games financial behemoths (although obviously rungs below the Sportswasher) with billionaire owners in it for the profit.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 23, 2023, 11:12:02 am
If we were the club, than you might be right. But in reality we would have to form a breakaway club, as there is too much money involved and, for better or worse, we are still one of the games financial behemoths (although obviously rungs below the Sportswasher) with billionaire owners in it for the profit.

Yep.  No way will LFC take a financial hit like that.  Everyone, including us, has been riding on the money train for way too long.  Money controls everything.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal

Could definitely get behind this.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:29:04 am
I would love this to happen, reset football in England and then lock it down to keep the States out. ADFC, Saudicastle and SaudiChelsea can all fuck off to the middle east as far as I am concerned

Cracking idea Rob.

There wouldnt be European competition, and I imagine many a legal suit, but itd be interesting to see which of the other clubs lined up where. No doubt the financial cheats would invite our replacements from the EPL, but Id expect others to defect from the EPL too.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 23, 2023, 11:14:48 am
Yep.  No way will LFC take a financial hit like that.  Everyone, including us, has been riding on the money train for way too long.  Money controls everything.

I would happily take the financial hit of competing in a more controlled and less money motivated environment. If we ditched Sky even better....
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 23, 2023, 11:12:02 am
If we were the club, than you might be right. But in reality we would have to form a breakaway club, as there is too much money involved and, for better or worse, we are still one of the games financial behemoths (although obviously rungs below the Sportswasher) with billionaire owners in it for the profit.

The TV money is solely based on LFC, MUFC and to a large extent Arsenal, so if they left the PL, the tv money follows. Sky would collapse without us and Amazon would love to get into providing the games
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 11:38:54 am
I would happily take the financial hit of competing in a more controlled and less money motivated environment. If we ditched Sky even better....

You might, but the club wont.  It's about making as much money as possible, if that means remaining in the PL, even with the cheats, then that's what they'll choose.

Clubs don't care, just as long as they make money. 
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 11:38:54 am
I would happily take the financial hit of competing in a more controlled and less money motivated environment. If we ditched Sky even better....

I know we would as fans, but it's not our financial hit to take. Money men own and run football now. In our own particular case, FSG may complain about states and prices and competing, but give them the option of leaving.....
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 23, 2023, 12:26:10 pm
You might, but the club wont.  It's about making as much money as possible, if that means remaining in the PL, even with the cheats, then that's what they'll choose.

Clubs don't care, just as long as they make money.

I know it's my view I am not speaking for the club here. I said out of choice I would prefer to have a better run game which is far more competitive and isn't such a closed shop to other clubs competing. It beggars belief to me that from the moment Sky came in people having been singing about this league being the best in the world. Like every other league in Europe all we have now are a few teams who can compete from time to time, while the majority of the rest attempt to just stay in the top league and not fall even further behind. Those running the game have completely buggered the game up and pretty soon every league will brought into, with finals being held all over the place. We'll all be looking for another sport to follow the way its going.
Quote from: slaphead on June 23, 2023, 12:27:06 pm
I know we would as fans, but it's not our financial hit to take. Money men own and run football now. In our own particular case, FSG may complain about states and prices and competing, but give them the option of leaving.....

And then what? Get a sports washer of our own that we can close our ears to while others make some noise?
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 10:40:35 am
Or perhaps join a foreign league with all their new own acquired "teams."

That's the alternative dream. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar ... Todd Boehly, set up a Liv Golf style breakaway league that takes the nation state (and Todd Boehly) owned clubs out of the picture. Would be sensational.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 12:17:10 pm
The TV money is solely based on LFC, MUFC and to a large extent Arsenal, so if they left the PL, the tv money follows. Sky would collapse without us and Amazon would love to get into providing the games

I agree with you to a large extent, and would love to see it. But there is no way the owners of LFC, Arsenal, and MUFC would take the financial risk of that. And there would be nothing stopping Saudi/Abu Dabi/Qatar/whichever-sportswasher-is-next-in-line from throwing billions at players and managers, and many global fans would follow.

In reality, if we were to breakaway, it would be to start again, basically from scratch.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 23, 2023, 01:08:45 pm
I agree with you to a large extent, and would love to see it. But there is no way the owners of LFC, Arsenal, and MUFC would take the financial risk of that. And there would be nothing stopping Saudi/Abu Dabi/Qatar/whichever-sportswasher-is-next-in-line from throwing billions at players and managers, and many global fans would follow.

In reality, if we were to breakaway, it would be to start again, basically from scratch.

Which would be exactly what football needs, which is why sadly it just won't happen.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 01:25:53 pm
Which would be exactly what football needs, which is why sadly it just won't happen.
The upheaval and cost would be phenomenal.  Some players would lose the best years of their career while the situation settled, others would agitate about their contracts being breached.  Different international bodies would take different sides impacting on continental and international tournaments.  The television companies would act up.

All that only for clubs in the new structure to be similarly infiltrated using any and every loophole.  Money ultimately talks.

When I was a kid - a few decades ago now - I had a sneering uncle that didn't follow football and would often jibe "it's just 22 millionaires kicking a ball around, why do you care?".  Sad to say but I'm getting to be nearly as cynical as him.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 23, 2023, 01:04:03 pm
And then what? Get a sports washer of our own that we can close our ears to while others make some noise?

No. I mean if they were given the option of leaving the league and starting a fresh, they wouldn't do it because they're on the gravy train and ultimately, that's all any of them really care about
Quote from: thaddeus on June 23, 2023, 01:48:15 pm
"it's just 22 millionaires kicking a ball around, why do you care?".  Sad to say but I'm getting to be nearly as cynical as him.

Its true.
Tried to get my kid interested but he is into mountain biking and can't stand the way footballers dive and fake injury. He says similar and I got to say I agree with him these days.
Footballs done.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:12:37 am
Go back to the Football league. Ratcliffe buys Utd and then them, us, Arsenal all say we're going to the EFL and taking the TV money with us, the rest will join and the 3 dirty clubs will be left alone in a 3 team PL with no TV deal
Yeah, hopefully something like thisll happen
Quote from: thaddeus on June 23, 2023, 01:48:15 pm
The upheaval and cost would be phenomenal.  Some players would lose the best years of their career while the situation settled, others would agitate about their contracts being breached.  Different international bodies would take different sides impacting on continental and international tournaments.  The television companies would act up.

All that only for clubs in the new structure to be similarly infiltrated using any and every loophole.  Money ultimately talks.

When I was a kid - a few decades ago now - I had a sneering uncle that didn't follow football and would often jibe "it's just 22 millionaires kicking a ball around, why do you care?".  Sad to say but I'm getting to be nearly as cynical as him.

Why? The switch from the First Division to the FA Premier League was seamless.

The PL IS the clubs, so if 17 teams left, it disbands. The cheats could try to invite 17 Championship teams in, but everyone knows the TV money is due to us, the red Mancs and Arsenal (we get 96,000 at a friendly in Australia, that's the kind of draw ADFC, Saudi and Chelsea cannot achieve between the 3 of them).

Then you create Championship1, rename the Championship as Championship2, promote 3 teams from the Championship2 to C1, same down the divisions and into Non League, creating 3 new football league clubs. Amazon and Apple would be throwing money at the new top league, the deal can be better structured to feed money down the divisions and UEFA would have to allocate the CL/Europa places to the new top English division, as a 3 team league will be a non entity.

For a long time now I've said the 22 millionaires who don't give a shit line, sadly my kids love footy and I've had to take them the game and I've committed to next season now
Despite our huge amount of success throughout the years, we have also been incredibly unfortunate at times with the timing of our success.
Our long period of dominance was crashing to a halt at the beginning of the PL and the TV money in 1993. United benefitted here.
Then when Jürgen built a team that produced a series of results that no one has even seen before (112 out of 114 pts) we have had to deal with a Club that cheated, and refused to co-operate with a PL inquiry, but have been allowed to continue. This has meant that our reward for the squad that he built was 'only' 1 title. (And even that had to be celebrated without fans in the stadium, due to the pandemic - and as a result of this we have missed out significantly on opportunities because of playing games behind closed doors etc)
And now we have to deal with whatever this sportswashing throws at us. We either join in (God forbid) or we're constantly having to fight them with our hands tied behind our backs financially.
This also might be the final straw for me too.
They took over golf because they were prepared to pay whatever it took in solicitors to get their way, and to fend off the page. They already have UEFA and FIFA. The PL will be easy to take over too.
Bobby the latest one to be drawn in apparently.

Aside from the obvious reasons, it really is a shame that so much talent will be lost from European football. Players who have hit 30 and still have lots to give despite being on the decline. In the past these players might have gone to predominantly Italy or Germany (but any league of course), and had a really good end to their career. They go for the money instead of one last challenge in their career or to go back to their roots. It also feels like it shortens their career because of the lack of interest in what they're doing and the obvious financial hike.

Imagine if Pirlo called it quits and went to the Middle East after leaving AC Milan. He went to Juventus and if anything improved, won more trophies. Xabi Alonso had an excellent spell at Bayern winning three titles. James Milner stuck around with us until 37 and won everything. There are many more examples of players enriching clubs and achieving a lot more in the twilight years of their career. It's a loss to European football that the likes of Firmino, Busquets, Kante, Silva don't stick around,
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2023, 10:29:04 am
I would love this to happen, reset football in England and then lock it down to keep the States out. ADFC, Saudicastle and SaudiChelsea can all fuck off to the middle east as far as I am concerned


If City and Newcastle went into oblivion it would only take us back a decade or so. Both were so, so middling clubs who were not strangers to the lower leagues. It's only if you lost a Liverpool, United, Spurs, Arsenal or even a Chelsea would it feel that different. You'd actually put Everton above those two in historic terms.
FIFA have confirmed the 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Jeddah. Man City will travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the seven-team tournament.

(Source: FIFA)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:50 am
FIFA have confirmed the 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Jeddah. Man City will travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the seven-team tournament.

(Source: FIFA)

The World Cup 2030 will be there too - I'll bet the bungs have already been paid. ;)
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:18:14 am
The World Cup 2030 will be there too - I'll bet the bungs have already been paid. ;)

They might relocate the full Premier League there by 2030 ...
