Despite our huge amount of success throughout the years, we have also been incredibly unfortunate at times with the timing of our success.

Our long period of dominance was crashing to a halt at the beginning of the PL and the TV money in 1993. United benefitted here.

Then when Jürgen built a team that produced a series of results that no one has even seen before (112 out of 114 pts) we have had to deal with a Club that cheated, and refused to co-operate with a PL inquiry, but have been allowed to continue. This has meant that our reward for the squad that he built was 'only' 1 title. (And even that had to be celebrated without fans in the stadium, due to the pandemic - and as a result of this we have missed out significantly on opportunities because of playing games behind closed doors etc)

And now we have to deal with whatever this sportswashing throws at us. We either join in (God forbid) or we're constantly having to fight them with our hands tied behind our backs financially.

This also might be the final straw for me too.

They took over golf because they were prepared to pay whatever it took in solicitors to get their way, and to fend off the page. They already have UEFA and FIFA. The PL will be easy to take over too.

