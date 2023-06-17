Got sent a letter from the Estate agent that handles my landlords business, a Section 21 telling me he wants the house back on the 24 of July, so, about 5 weeks time. He gave me the minimum 2 months, and we have lived here for about 19 years. I don't even suspect he is a particularly bad person, he is a vicar after all, they supposedly get a low wage and he inherited the place I think, so is probably cashing in for his pension.



Plus of course, the tenancy law is changing (supposed end of no fault evictions), and mortgage interest rates are rising, so the profit margins are shrinking, and tenants rights are about to get better in theory, so many of them are selling up all at once, creating a perfect storm.

Problem is, when I look at anywhere around here (Worcester in this instance) there are another hundred plus people looking at each property as well. I am a single dad with a 15 year old daughter, and this seems a nightmare, as the last professional I spoke to said, drop your (20 year old) son from the application to improve your chances (of social housing, private is even worse), and expect that as things stand the most likely scenario is you will get put in a hostel and your daughter will get assisted living, a sort of bedsit with a warden I think that means.



What a conundrum.



When you check the scene out, Liverpool has the worst housing situation in the country, so can't get in there. Worcester is not even in the top 10 places with a problem, so I just can't find a solution.

I'm not looking for sympathy, more highlighting a massive new scale of an old problem based on where the country is right now.

